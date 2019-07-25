Horizon Therapeutics plc : Wins International CSR Excellence Award for Partnership with Perspectives Math and Science Academy

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) announced today that the company has won a Gold International CSR Excellence Award in the Large Business category for its partnership with Chicago-based school, Perspectives Math and Science Academy (MSA). A video highlighting the partnership can be found here.

Since 2016, Horizon’s partnership with MSA has focused on three areas of giving: infrastructure, programming and employee engagement. To date, Horizon has invested more than $500,000 in financial support and programming, as well as more than 1,000 employee volunteer hours. Through the partnership, Horizon has installed water filtration systems in the school, providing students with access to lead-free water; helped build a peace and mediation room; coordinated college tours; provided mentorship and programming; supplied resources for the robotics club and furnished a technology lab, among many other school improvements.

“Horizon’s support of MSA reflects our relentless commitment to the communities where we work and live,” said Holly Copeland, senior director, public affairs and corporate social responsibility, Horizon. “Our leadership team and employees are all dedicated to making a meaningful difference that goes beyond writing a check. We hope that the story of our partnership with MSA inspires other companies to do the same, regardless of their size.”

The International CSR Excellence Awards recognize companies around the world that have demonstrated a commitment to corporate social responsibility, going beyond normal business practices to benefit others. As a result of the award, Horizon will join the newest class of CSR World Leaders inducted into the group on Nov. 25. In addition, The Global Guide to CSR Excellence, an international publication distributed to CSR professionals, businesses, corporate decision makers, media, governments, local authorities, reference libraries and universities will profile Horizon’s work.

About Horizon Therapeutics plc

Horizon is focused on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare and rheumatic diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com, follow us @HorizonNews on Twitter, like us on Facebook or explore career opportunities on LinkedIn.

About Perspectives Charter Schools and Perspectives Math and Science Academy

Perspectives became one of the first charter schools in Illinois in 1997. Perspectives Math and Science Academy (MSA) is one of five open enrollment, tuition-free schools under Perspectives and serves students approximately 500 students in grades 7-12. Located in Bronzeville, MSA prepares its students for success in college and in life by pairing strong social emotional learning with a rigorous college preparatory curriculum that emphasizes science, technology, math, engineering, and the arts. MSA offers cutting edge technology that allow students to gain certifications and excel in web design, computer coding, Adobe Photoshop™, robotics, AP Physics and relevant STEM courses. High-achieving students can also opt in to an accelerated pathway to earn college credits through dual enrollment partnerships with the City Colleges of Chicago.

About the International CSR Excellence Awards

The International CSR Excellence Awards are owned and operated by The Green Organisation, an international, independent non-profit environmental group dedicated to recognizing, rewarding and promoting environmental best practice around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190725005235/en/