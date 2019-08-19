Log in
HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PLC

(HZNP)
Horizon Therapeutics plc : to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

08/19/2019 | 08:05am EDT

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that the company will participate in the following conference in September:

Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

  • Date: Sept. 10, 2019
  • Presentation Time: 10 a.m. ET
  • Location: New York

The conference presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed by visiting Horizon's website at http://ir.horizontherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for the event.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare and rheumatic diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com, follow us @HorizonNews on Twitter, like us on Facebook or explore career opportunities on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
