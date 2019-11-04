Log in
Horizon Therapeutics Public : New Evidence on the Burden of Gout to be Featured in Data Presentations at Upcoming ACR Annual Meeting

0
11/04/2019 | 08:01am EST

-- Data to be presented from in-practice clinician case series on novel immunomodulation strategy --

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced multiple presentations that will highlight the serious, systemic effect of urate deposition and will inform strategies to optimize treatment of uncontrolled gout through immunomodulation during the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Annual Meeting, Nov. 8-13 in Atlanta.

Presentation details:

  • Subcutaneous or Oral Methotrexate Exposure and Response to Pegloticase In Uncontrolled Gout Patients in a Community Rheumatology Practice
    • Abstract: 1236, J. Albert
    • Monday, Nov. 11, 2019; 9 – 11 a.m. ET
  • Improvement in Hepatic Fibrosis Estimated by Fibrosis-4 (FIB-4) Index in Subjects with Chronic Refractory Gout Treated with Pegloticase
    • Abstract: 1231, N. Schlesinger
    • Monday, Nov. 11, 2019; 9– 11 a.m. ET
  • Renal Transplant Complications in Patients with and without Gout
    • Abstract: 335, M. Francis-Sedlak
    • Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019; 9 – 11 a.m. ET

In addition, Horizon will host a presentation featuring Ada J. Kumar, M.D., Horizon associate medical director, on Monday, Nov. 11 at 3:30 p.m. ET in Innovation Theater B, to illustrate the breadth of uric acid crystal’s impact beyond the joints, to multiple other tissues, through historical and advanced imagery.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare and rheumatic diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com, follow us @HorizonNews on Twitter, like us on Facebook or explore career opportunities on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
