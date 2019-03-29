Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hormel Foods    HRL

HORMEL FOODS

(HRL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 03/28 04:01:21 pm
44.41 USD   +1.05%
02:48aFloods Deal Costly Blow to Farm Belt -- WSJ
DJ
03/28Floods Deal a New Blow to the Farm Belt
DJ
03/25HORMEL FOODS : Jose Luis Prado Elected To Hormel Foods Board Of Directors
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Floods Deal Costly Blow to Farm Belt -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Jesse Newman

Severe flooding in the Midwest is damaging fields, disrupting shipments and dealing a costly blow to growers and agribusinesses as a downturn in the farm economy stretches into a sixth year.

Swollen rivers in Nebraska, Iowa and other states after months of heavy snow and rain have swamped grain bins and washed away cattle. The deluge has impeded crop shipments for U.S. grain traders and inundated roads and rail lines that companies including Hormel Foods Corp. and Tyson Foods Inc. use to move meat.

Cargill Inc. said Thursday that flooding last week closed three of the agricultural conglomerate's grain elevators in Nebraska for a day, as well as one in Iowa. Grain-trading giant Archer Daniels Midland Co. said Monday that flooding and punishing winter weather would cut its first-quarter operating profit by up to $60 million. ADM idled a facility in Columbus, Neb., that makes products including ethanol for 24 hours last week after floodwaters swamped a nearby rail line.

"We won't be able to resume normal operations until full rail service is back up and running," said Chris Cuddy, president of the ADM unit that oversees grain-milling operations.

The plant's reduced operations have meant lower demand for corn from farmers like Dan Wesely, depriving him of income to run his fifth-generation farm.

"It's another weight," Mr. Wesely said. "Farmers take risks all the time, but it just adds one more thing."

The deferred corn sales will tighten Mr. Wesely's budget as he and other U.S. farmers navigate the steepest agricultural slump since the 1980s. Low prices for corn, soybeans and other farm goods have pressured farm incomes in recent years and boosted farm debt to the highest level in decades.

Bankruptcy filings are rising throughout much of the Midwest, and ongoing trade disputes with big customers for U.S. agricultural commodities like China are deepening anxiety across the Farm Belt.

Mr. Wesely must wait for his fields to dry out before planting corn and soybeans this spring. Some farmers won't be able to plant at all. More flooding is forecast across the Midwest over the next two months.

Flooding also has caused disruptions for big meat companies. Tyson, the largest U.S. meatpacker, said road closures in flooded regions were forcing the company's delivery trucks to take detours, though its processing plants are running normally. Hormel said floodwaters had disrupted operations at a supplier's Nebraska plant that is working to return to full capacity. Damage to cold-storage warehouses and regional infrastructure is causing delays loading its trucks and railcars, Hormel said.

Cargill said floodwaters also disrupted operations at a Fremont, Neb., facility that manufactures nutrition products used in animal feed. Cleanup efforts are underway and the plant should be operating again soon, a spokeswoman said.

High water also is hindering the flow of crops from farms to U.S. export terminals, slowing barge traffic on the Mississippi River and limiting port operations. ADM said its barge transportation volumes are down significantly from years prior.

CHS Inc., the largest U.S. farmer cooperative, said a Minnesota facility that would typically be loading barges with grain by now likely won't be operational until May because of high water.

"It's not ideal from a financial perspective," said John Griffith, head of global grain marketing for CHS.

CHS said northbound barges carrying fertilizer that it sells to farmers also have been delayed, creating logjams across the entire agricultural supply chain.

Green Plains Inc., one of the largest U.S. ethanol producers, is storing the corn-based fuel in railcars at facilities where floods have impeded rail lines that carry it away from plants. Chief Executive Todd Becker said some plants could interrupt or slow production if rail service doesn't resume by the end of this week.

"At this point we're just hoping for the best," Mr. Becker said.

Write to Jesse Newman at jesse.newman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY 0.54% 42.72 Delayed Quote.3.71%
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.07% 373.5 End-of-day quote.-0.33%
HORMEL FOODS 1.05% 44.41 Delayed Quote.4.05%
LONDON SUGAR -1.24% 326.8 End-of-day quote.-2.16%
NEW YORK COCOA 0.40% 2257 End-of-day quote.-6.70%
TYSON FOODS 1.31% 68.89 Delayed Quote.29.01%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.22% 463.75 End-of-day quote.-6.71%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HORMEL FOODS
02:48aFloods Deal Costly Blow to Farm Belt -- WSJ
DJ
03/28Floods Deal a New Blow to the Farm Belt
DJ
03/25HORMEL FOODS CORP /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial St..
AQ
03/25HORMEL FOODS : Jose Luis Prado Elected To Hormel Foods Board Of Directors
PR
03/25HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
03/19HORMEL FOODS : The Makers of Hormel® Pepperoni Announce New Ad Campaign Inspirin..
PU
03/15HORMEL FOODS : Health Labs Introduces Meal Kit For People With Swallowing Disord..
PR
03/11HORMEL FOODS : Hosts Three Student Winners of its Annual MLK Essay Contest
AQ
03/05HORMEL FOODS : DE/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
03/05HORMEL FOODS : Justin's Introduces The World's First Organic Nut Butter Covered ..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 9 713 M
EBIT 2019 1 270 M
Net income 2019 993 M
Finance 2019 400 M
Yield 2019 1,88%
P/E ratio 2019 24,56
P/E ratio 2020 23,27
EV / Sales 2019 2,41x
EV / Sales 2020 2,33x
Capitalization 23 789 M
Chart HORMEL FOODS
Duration : Period :
Hormel Foods Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORMEL FOODS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 40,0 $
Spread / Average Target -9,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Snee Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James N. Sheehan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kevin L. Myers Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Dakota A. Pippins Independent Director
Elsa A. Murano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HORMEL FOODS4.05%23 543
TYSON FOODS29.01%24 838
WH GROUP LTD40.20%16 061
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT--.--%12 412
JBS SA26.14%10 481
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION42.23%5 390
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.