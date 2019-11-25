Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hormel Foods    HRL

HORMEL FOODS

(HRL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hormel Foods : Announces 54th Consecutive Increase to Annual Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 05:01pm EST

AUSTIN, Minn., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a global branded food company, today announced an 11 percent increase to the annual dividend to shareholders, marking the 54th consecutive annual dividend increase.

Hormel Foods corporate logo

The annual dividend on the common stock of the corporation was raised to $0.93 per share from $0.84 per share.

The Board of Directors authorized the first quarterly dividend of 23.25 cents ($0.2325) a share to be paid on Feb. 18, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 13, 2020.

The Feb. 18 payment will be the 366th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the company. Since becoming a public company in 1928, Hormel Foods Corporation has paid a regular quarterly dividend without interruption.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS - Inspired People. Inspired Food. ™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenues across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" by Corporate Responsibility Magazine for the 11th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. In 2016, the company celebrated its 125th anniversary and announced its new vision for the future — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — focusing on its legacy of innovation. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

Media Contact:

Rick Williamson


507-434-6352


media@hormel.com



Investor Contact:

Nathan Annis


507-437-5248


ir@hormel.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hormel-foods-announces-54th-consecutive-increase-to-annual-dividend-300964898.html

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HORMEL FOODS
05:04pHORMEL FOODS CORP /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial St..
AQ
05:01pHORMEL FOODS : Announces 54th Consecutive Increase to Annual Dividend
PR
05:01pHORMEL FOODS : Prama Bhatt Elected To Hormel Foods Board Of Directors
PR
12:01pHORMEL FOODS : Thanksgiving Is Just Days Away! Get Advice For Your Thanksgiving ..
PR
08:01aHORMEL FOODS : The Makers Of The Hormel® Cure 81® Brand Partner With Convoy of H..
PR
11/21HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION : annual earnings release
11/21HORMEL FOODS : Donates 80,000 Pounds of Food to Support the KARE 11 Food Fight
PR
11/20HORMEL FOODS : And Jennie-O Turkey Store Partnered With Celebrity Chef And 'Hell..
AQ
11/19HORMEL FOODS : Adam and Caitlin Thielen Team Up with Jennie-O Turkey Store to Do..
PR
11/19HORMEL FOODS : and Brookshire Grocery Co. Donate $100K of HORMEL CURE 81 Hams to..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group