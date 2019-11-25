Hormel Foods : Announces 54th Consecutive Increase to Annual Dividend

AUSTIN, Minn., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a global branded food company, today announced an 11 percent increase to the annual dividend to shareholders, marking the 54th consecutive annual dividend increase.

The annual dividend on the common stock of the corporation was raised to $0.93 per share from $0.84 per share.

The Board of Directors authorized the first quarterly dividend of 23.25 cents ($0.2325) a share to be paid on Feb. 18, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 13, 2020.

The Feb. 18 payment will be the 366th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the company. Since becoming a public company in 1928, Hormel Foods Corporation has paid a regular quarterly dividend without interruption.

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenues across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" by Corporate Responsibility Magazine for the 11th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. In 2016, the company celebrated its 125th anniversary and announced its new vision for the future — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — focusing on its legacy of innovation. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

Media Contact: Rick Williamson

507-434-6352

media@hormel.com



Investor Contact: Nathan Annis

507-437-5248

ir@hormel.com

