Hormel Foods

HORMEL FOODS

(HRL)
  Report  
Hormel Foods : Burke Corp. Donation Helps Fight Hunger in Ames

0
09/19/2019 | 05:07pm EDT

'We honored to join Nevada Community Cupboard and YSS in fighting hunger in our community,' said Chad Randick, president, Burke Corp. 'Our inspired and dedicated employees make it possible for us to help our friends and neighbors in need. We are excited to help do our part in making a difference.'

This is the ninth consecutive year Hormel Foods has given funds to its locations to share with nonprofits in their respective communities to fight hunger. In 2018, Hormel Foods donated $340,000 to local hunger relief organizations in 34 U.S. communities, bringing the program's total contribution to local hunger relief efforts to more than $2 million thus far. Through this program as well as disaster relief efforts and other donations, Hormel Foods contributed $7.2 million in cash and product donations to help address hunger in 2018.

'Hormel Foods remains committed to fighting hunger around the world and in the communities where our employees work and live,' said Wendy Watkins, vice president of corporate communications at Hormel Foods. 'By working with organizations at a local level, our locations have found great success in helping meet their community's unique needs to help end hunger.'

Additional information about the company's hunger relief efforts is available in the Hormel Foods Corporate Responsibility Report.

Disclaimer

Hormel Foods Corporation published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 21:06:06 UTC
