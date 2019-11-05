Log in
Hormel Foods Corporation : Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call

AUSTIN, Minn., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) invites you to participate in a conference call with Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer, and Jim Sheehan, executive vice president and chief financial officer, to discuss the company's fourth quarter and full-year financial results as well as the company's financial outlook for fiscal 2020. The company will issue its earnings press release before the markets open on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, and will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. CT (9:00 a.m. ET).   

WHEN:

Tuesday, November 26, 2019




8:00 a.m. CT (9:00 a.m. ET)



WEBCAST:

To listen to a live webcast of the conference call, go to the company's website, http://www.hormelfoods.com, click on Investors, and you will find a link to the webcast.



PHONE:

Dial toll-free 888-220-8451 at least 10 minutes prior to the call.




From outside the United States, call 720-452-9217.  Please note: all dial-in participants should quote the conference ID of 1340983 to access the call.




If you have difficulty accessing the call, please contact:




PGI




Reservations Line




(888) 563-4743



AUDIO REPLAY:

To listen to a replay of the conference call, go to the company's website http://www.hormelfoods.com, click on Investors, then click on News & Events and you will find a link to the webcast. 

About Hormel Foods – Inspired People. Inspired Food.

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenues across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" by Corporate Responsibility Magazine for the 11th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. In 2016, the company celebrated its 125th anniversary and announced its new vision for the future — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — focusing on its legacy of innovation. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

Investor Contact  

Media Contact

Nathan Annis   

Wendy Watkins

(507) 437-5248

(507) 434-6352

ir@hormel.com   

media@hormel.com

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hormel-foods-corporation-fourth-quarter-earnings-conference-call-300952228.html

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
