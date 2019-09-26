Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hormel Foods    HRL

HORMEL FOODS

(HRL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hormel Foods : Donation Helps Fight Hunger in Chicago

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 07:58pm EDT

'We're honored to join the Greater Chicago Food Depository in fighting hunger in our community,' said John Kempen, plant manager of Fontanini Foods. 'Our inspired and dedicated employees make it possible for us to help our friends and neighbors in need. We are excited to help do our part in making a difference.'

This is the ninth consecutive year Hormel Foods has given funds to its locations to share with nonprofits in their respective communities to fight hunger. In 2018, Hormel Foods donated $340,000 to local hunger relief organizations in 34 U.S. communities, bringing the program's total contribution to local hunger relief efforts to more than $2 million thus far. Through this program as well as disaster relief efforts and other donations, Hormel Foods contributed $7.2 million in cash and product donations to help address hunger in 2018.

'Hormel Foods remains committed to fighting hunger around the world and in the communities where our employees work and live,' said Wendy Watkins, vice president of corporate communications at Hormel Foods. 'By working with organizations at a local level, our locations have found great success in helping meet their community's unique needs to help end hunger.'

Additional information about the company's hunger relief efforts is available in the Hormel Foods Corporate Responsibility Report.

Disclaimer

Hormel Foods Corporation published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 23:57:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HORMEL FOODS
07:58pHORMEL FOODS : Donation Helps Fight Hunger in Chicago
PU
05:53pHORMEL FOODS : Donation Helps Fight Hunger in Dubuque
PU
08:01aHORMEL FOODS : Receives Accolades for Inspired Hires Employee Onboarding Program
PR
09/25HORMEL FOODS : Donation Helps Fight Hunger in Wichita
AQ
09/24HORMEL FOODS : Donation Helps Fight Hunger in Osceola
PU
09/24HORMEL FOODS : Announces Webcast of 2019 Investor Day Presentation
PR
09/23HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
09/23HORMEL FOODS : SPAM® Pumpkin Spice Sells Out in Matter of Hours
PU
09/23HORMEL FOODS : The Makers of the SPAM® Brand Celebrate Fall with Limited Edition..
PU
09/19HORMEL FOODS : Burke Corp. Donation Helps Fight Hunger in Ames
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 524 M
EBIT 2019 1 172 M
Net income 2019 957 M
Finance 2019 496 M
Yield 2019 1,91%
P/E ratio 2019 24,5x
P/E ratio 2020 24,3x
EV / Sales2019 2,38x
EV / Sales2020 2,34x
Capitalization 23 121 M
Chart HORMEL FOODS
Duration : Period :
Hormel Foods Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORMEL FOODS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 39,45  $
Last Close Price 43,54  $
Spread / Highest target 5,65%
Spread / Average Target -9,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Snee Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James N. Sheehan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kevin L. Myers Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Mark D. Vaupel Vice President-Information Technology Services
Dakota A. Pippins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HORMEL FOODS0.66%23 121
TYSON FOODS60.99%31 352
JBS SA183.69%21 175
WH GROUP LTD13.01%12 843
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT--.--%11 171
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION101.87%8 018
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group