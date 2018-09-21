Hormel Foods : Donation Helps Fight Hunger in Lathrop

'We are inspired by Second Harvest Food Bank and their efforts to fight hunger in our community and we are honored to join them in that fight,' said Kyle Kuhnke, plant manager at Swiss American Sausage Company. 'I would like to thank our employees, whose dedication and hard work make it possible for us to help those in need. On behalf of Swiss American Sausage Company, we are impacting the lives of our neighbors with the power of food. We are excited to help do our part in making a difference.'

This is the eighth consecutive year Hormel Foods has given funds to its locations to share with nonprofits in their respective communities to fight hunger. In 2017, Hormel Foods donated $300,000 to local hunger relief organizations in 30 U.S. communities, bringing the program's total contribution to local hunger relief efforts to more than $2 million thus far. Through this program as well as disaster relief efforts and other donations, Hormel Foods contributed $5.4 million in cash and product donations to help address hunger in 2017.

'Hormel Foods is committed to fighting hunger in communities around the world where our employees work and live,' said Wendy Watkins, vice president of corporate communications at Hormel Foods. 'By working with organizations at a local level, our locations have found great success in helping meet their community's unique needs to help end hunger.'

Additional information about the company's fiscal 2017 hunger relief efforts is available in the Hormel Foods 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report.