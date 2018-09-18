Log in
HORMEL FOODS (HRL)
Hormel Foods : HERDEZ® Guacamole Salsa Honored with CPG Award for Innovation and Creativity by the Grocery Manufacturers Association

09/18/2018

The award, presented at the GMA Leadership Forum held last month at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colo., is selected each year by the GMA Advisory Council in recognition for organizations' creativity and willingness to take risks, resulting in in measurable results and significant impact on the industry.

'We are on a mission to bring the spirit of Mexico to every table,' said Ryan Michaelis, president of MegaMex Foods. 'By combining the creamy texture of real avocado and the spicy kick of authentic salsa verde, we've created a delicious, innovative product as unique as Mexico. You'll want to use it on everything - as a dip, topping, cooking ingredient and more!'

'GMA member companies are continuously seeking to innovate, and MegaMex Foods is a leader in finding new ways to create new products for their consumers,' said Greg Smith, global Lead Partner at KPMG LLP and chairman of the GMA Advisory Council. 'We congratulate MegaMex Foods and the company is a deserving winner of the GMA CPG Award for Innovation and Creativity.'

HERDEZ® Guacamole Salsa was developed by MegaMex Foods, LLC, a joint venture between Hormel Foods and Herdez del Fuerte, S.A. de C.V. The salsa combines the tastes of tomatillo, avocado, onion, jalapeno and cilantro, resulting in a rich and creamy, smooth and tangy flavor.

'Guacamole salsa is our superstar in the HERDEZ® portfolio,' says Diana DeLoza, a senior brand manager for MegaMex Foods. 'Consumers are telling us they can't live without it.'

For more information about MegaMex Foods, visit www.megamexfoods.com. For more information about HERDEZ® products, including recipes, nutritional information and where to buy, visit www.herdeztraditions.com or follow the brand on social media at www.facebook.com/herdeztraditions, www.twitter.com/herdezbrand and www.instagram.com/herdeztraditions.

Hormel Foods Corporation published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 19:12:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 9 600 M
EBIT 2018 1 235 M
Net income 2018 1 007 M
Debt 2018 353 M
Yield 2018 1,82%
P/E ratio 2018 22,26
P/E ratio 2019 22,32
EV / Sales 2018 2,32x
EV / Sales 2019 2,19x
Capitalization 21 884 M
Chart HORMEL FOODS
Duration : Period :
Hormel Foods Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORMEL FOODS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 37,2 $
Spread / Average Target -9,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Snee Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James N. Sheehan CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Kevin L. Myers Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Mark D. Vaupel Vice President-Information Technology Services
John Lewis Morrison Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HORMEL FOODS12.81%21 884
TYSON FOODS-22.22%23 076
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT--.--%11 432
WH GROUP LTD-39.75%10 007
JBS SA-6.43%6 151
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION-38.76%4 736
