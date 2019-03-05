Hormel Foods : Justin's Introduces The World's First Organic Nut Butter Covered Nuts at Expo West

Justin's, maker of naturally delicious, high-quality nut butters and organic nut butter cups & snacks, is shaking up the snacking category with their fun, new Organic Nut Butter Covered Nuts. Available in two varieties-Almond Butter Covered Almondsand Cashew Butter Covered Cashews-this first-ever snack covers delicious, protein-packed roasted almonds and cashews with the perfect amount of Justin's nut butter for a sweet-and-salty snacking experience. This innovation proudly debuts at Natural Products Expo West at the Fresh Ideas Organic Marketplace on Wednesday, March 6th, and at the brand's show booths, #1437 in Hall B and #N623 in the North Hall. Attendees would be nuts not to stop by and be one of the first to try them out!

'It's been 15 years since Justin's first changed the way nut butter was done with our one-of-a-kind grind and, soon after, originated the squeeze pack. Well, we're at it again with a new plant-based snack-Nut Butter Covered Nuts-debuting at Expo West,' shares Justin Gold, founder of Justin's. 'When dreaming up Nut Butter Covered Nuts, I was inspired by the delicious combination of dipping almonds and cashews into our nut butter, but I couldn't share those with everyone! Now that we've brought the idea to life with Nut Butter Covered Nuts, almonds and cashews are twice as good. We can't wait for you to come by our booths and share with you.'

Justin's Organic Nut Butter Covered Nuts are made with USDA certified organic ingredients and are Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten free, dairy free and Kosher. With plant-based offerings increasing in consumer demand (over 20% growth in 2018), Covered Nuts are ideal to reach for when looking for a delicious snack, with 2-3g of plant-based protein per serving,

Justin's Organic Nut Butter Covered Nuts will debut at Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, and other retailers beginning May 2019. They are available in 3oz bags for an SRP of $5.99. 'We are super excited to be able to partner with Justin's in launching their Nut Butter Covered Nuts! It's been exactly a year since we first talked about this concept at Expo West, so it's thrilling to finally be able to share it with our guests,' said Jason Krolikowski, Senior Category Merchant for Whole Foods Market. 'Justin's has been a tremendous partner of Whole Foods Market for years and we are privileged to take that partnership to yet another level with this new line of delicious, better-for-you snacks that will surely be a hit with our guests.'

In addition to these delightful snack offerings, Justin's will also be introducing a new variety to their renowned spreads line-up: Coconut Almond Butter. Made with organic creamed coconut, the latest variety of Justin's Almond Butter will be available in summer 2019 in 16 oz. jars and convenient squeeze packs for optimal on-the-go enjoyment.

To taste Justin's Organic Nut Butter Covered Nuts and Coconut Almond Butter first, as well as Justin's Organic Nut Butter Confections, including their Cashew and Almond Butter Cups, visit the brand's mulitple booths at Natural Products Expo West, Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, CA from March 5-9. To schedule time with Justin's at the show or for more information, please contact justins@havasformula.com.

Want even more Justin's? Justin's will be represented at two panels at the show, including 'The New GMO Landscape' panel on Thursday, March 7 from 4-5:30 pm in the Marriot Platinum Ballroom and 'Overcoming Barriers and Resourcing Climate Action' panel in the Marriot Marquis Ballroom at 10:30 am on March 5.