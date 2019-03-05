Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hormel Foods    HRL

HORMEL FOODS

(HRL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hormel Foods : Justin's Introduces The World's First Organic Nut Butter Covered Nuts at Expo West

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 10:50am EST

Justin's, maker of naturally delicious, high-quality nut butters and organic nut butter cups & snacks, is shaking up the snacking category with their fun, new Organic Nut Butter Covered Nuts. Available in two varieties-Almond Butter Covered Almondsand Cashew Butter Covered Cashews-this first-ever snack covers delicious, protein-packed roasted almonds and cashews with the perfect amount of Justin's nut butter for a sweet-and-salty snacking experience. This innovation proudly debuts at Natural Products Expo West at the Fresh Ideas Organic Marketplace on Wednesday, March 6th, and at the brand's show booths, #1437 in Hall B and #N623 in the North Hall. Attendees would be nuts not to stop by and be one of the first to try them out!

'It's been 15 years since Justin's first changed the way nut butter was done with our one-of-a-kind grind and, soon after, originated the squeeze pack. Well, we're at it again with a new plant-based snack-Nut Butter Covered Nuts-debuting at Expo West,' shares Justin Gold, founder of Justin's. 'When dreaming up Nut Butter Covered Nuts, I was inspired by the delicious combination of dipping almonds and cashews into our nut butter, but I couldn't share those with everyone! Now that we've brought the idea to life with Nut Butter Covered Nuts, almonds and cashews are twice as good. We can't wait for you to come by our booths and share with you.'

Justin's Organic Nut Butter Covered Nuts are made with USDA certified organic ingredients and are Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten free, dairy free and Kosher. With plant-based offerings increasing in consumer demand (over 20% growth in 2018), Covered Nuts are ideal to reach for when looking for a delicious snack, with 2-3g of plant-based protein per serving,

Justin's Organic Nut Butter Covered Nuts will debut at Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, and other retailers beginning May 2019. They are available in 3oz bags for an SRP of $5.99. 'We are super excited to be able to partner with Justin's in launching their Nut Butter Covered Nuts! It's been exactly a year since we first talked about this concept at Expo West, so it's thrilling to finally be able to share it with our guests,' said Jason Krolikowski, Senior Category Merchant for Whole Foods Market. 'Justin's has been a tremendous partner of Whole Foods Market for years and we are privileged to take that partnership to yet another level with this new line of delicious, better-for-you snacks that will surely be a hit with our guests.'

In addition to these delightful snack offerings, Justin's will also be introducing a new variety to their renowned spreads line-up: Coconut Almond Butter. Made with organic creamed coconut, the latest variety of Justin's Almond Butter will be available in summer 2019 in 16 oz. jars and convenient squeeze packs for optimal on-the-go enjoyment.

To taste Justin's Organic Nut Butter Covered Nuts and Coconut Almond Butter first, as well as Justin's Organic Nut Butter Confections, including their Cashew and Almond Butter Cups, visit the brand's mulitple booths at Natural Products Expo West, Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, CA from March 5-9. To schedule time with Justin's at the show or for more information, please contact justins@havasformula.com.

Want even more Justin's? Justin's will be represented at two panels at the show, including 'The New GMO Landscape' panel on Thursday, March 7 from 4-5:30 pm in the Marriot Platinum Ballroom and 'Overcoming Barriers and Resourcing Climate Action' panel in the Marriot Marquis Ballroom at 10:30 am on March 5.

Disclaimer

Hormel Foods Corporation published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 15:49:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HORMEL FOODS
10:50aHORMEL FOODS : Justin's Introduces The World's First Organic Nut Butter Covered ..
PU
02/22HORMEL FOODS : Reports First Quarter Results and Reaffirms Fiscal 2019 Guidance;..
AQ
02/21HORMEL FOODS CORP /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
02/21Hormel Says PepsiCo Paying $465 Million for CytoSport
DJ
02/21HORMEL : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/21HORMEL FOODS : Reports First Quarter Results And Reaffirms Fiscal 2019 Guidance
PR
02/19HORMEL FOODS : to Sell Muscle Milk Producer CytoSport to PepsiCo -- 3rd Update
DJ
02/19HORMEL FOODS : to Sell Muscle Milk Producer CytoSport to PepsiCo -- 2nd Update
DJ
02/19HORMEL FOODS : to Sell Muscle Milk Producer CytoSport to PepsiCo -- Update
DJ
02/19HORMEL FOODS : to Sell Muscle Milk Producer CytoSport to PepsiCo
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 9 719 M
EBIT 2019 1 278 M
Net income 2019 1 002 M
Finance 2019 310 M
Yield 2019 1,92%
P/E ratio 2019 23,67
P/E ratio 2020 22,76
EV / Sales 2019 2,35x
EV / Sales 2020 2,26x
Capitalization 23 196 M
Chart HORMEL FOODS
Duration : Period :
Hormel Foods Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORMEL FOODS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 39,8 $
Spread / Average Target -8,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Snee Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James N. Sheehan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kevin L. Myers Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Dakota A. Pippins Independent Director
Elsa A. Murano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HORMEL FOODS1.66%23 196
TYSON FOODS16.46%22 716
WH GROUP LTD18.12%13 220
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT--.--%11 965
JBS SA21.83%10 217
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION27.34%4 934
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.