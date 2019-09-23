Hormel Foods : SPAM® Pumpkin Spice Sells Out in Matter of Hours

AUSTIN, Minn., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the makers of the SPAM® brand released the highly anticipated, limited edition SPAM® Pumpkin Spice. The product was made available for purchase starting at 7 a.m. CDT on SPAM.com and Walmart.com in two-packs for $8.98 and sold out in less than seven hours.

SPAM® Pumpkin Spice is a celebration of the flavors of fall and the brand's latest variety to debut in four years. The limited edition flavor features a blend of seasonal spices including cinnamon, clove, allspice and nutmeg to give it a subtle sweetness. SPAM® Pumpkin Spice can be incorporated to several warm recipes, ranging from grilled cheeses to fall hashes. Consumers who have sampled the product have noted it's an ideal pairing for popular brunch dishes like savory waffles, frittatas and breakfast burritos. For those who didn't get their hands on SPAM® Pumpkin Spice, the brand sells 15 varieties throughout the year, available for purchase on SPAM.com and other retailers.

