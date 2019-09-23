Log in
Hormel Foods : SPAM® Pumpkin Spice Sells Out in Matter of Hours

09/23/2019 | 03:47pm EDT

AUSTIN, Minn., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the makers of the SPAM® brand released the highly anticipated, limited edition SPAM® Pumpkin Spice. The product was made available for purchase starting at 7 a.m. CDT on SPAM.com and Walmart.com in two-packs for $8.98 and sold out in less than seven hours.

SPAM® Pumpkin Spice is a celebration of the flavors of fall and the brand's latest variety to debut in four years. The limited edition flavor features a blend of seasonal spices including cinnamon, clove, allspice and nutmeg to give it a subtle sweetness. SPAM® Pumpkin Spice can be incorporated to several warm recipes, ranging from grilled cheeses to fall hashes. Consumers who have sampled the product have noted it's an ideal pairing for popular brunch dishes like savory waffles, frittatas and breakfast burritos. For those who didn't get their hands on SPAM® Pumpkin Spice, the brand sells 15 varieties throughout the year, available for purchase on SPAM.com and other retailers.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS - INSPIRED PEOPLE. INSPIRED FOOD.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenues across 75 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Columbus®, Wholly® guacamole, Hormel® Black Label® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of 'The 100 Best Corporate Citizens' by Corporate Responsibility Magazine for the 11th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. In 2016, the company celebrated its 125th anniversary and announced its new vision for the future - Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ - focusing on its legacy of innovation. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and https://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

Media Contacts:
 Meredith Beyer
BCW
312-596-3649
Meredith.Beyer@bcw-global.com

Media Relations
Hormel Foods Corporation
507-434-6352
media@hormel.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spam-pumpkin-spice-sells-out-in-matter-of-hours-300923495.html

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation

Disclaimer

Hormel Foods Corporation published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 19:46:06 UTC
