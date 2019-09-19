Hormel Foods : The Makers Of HAPPY LITTLE PLANTS™ Brand Launch Happy Little Places Tour

The tour will make stops at the Des Moines World Food & Music Festival, the Iowa State vs. Louisiana-Monroe football game in Ames and at Des Moines area Hy-Vee locations. Specific times and locations for the Happy Little Places Tour are:

Friday, Sept. 20: Des Moines World Food & Music Festival (Western Gateway Park, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 21: Iowa State vs. Louisiana (Jack Trice Stadium, 8 a.m. - 11 a.m.)

Sunday, Sept. 22: Des Moines World Food & Music Festival (Western Gateway Park, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Tuesday, Sept. 24: Hy-Vee (7101 University Ave., Windsor Heights, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.)

The Happy Little Plants™ brand is part of plant-based and blended protein innovation efforts at Hormel Foods, which began in 2014 with the launch of the Hormel® Fuse™ burger in the company's foodservice business. Today, retail and foodservice product offerings have expanded to include additional plant-based pizza topping items produced at its Burke Corporation subsidiary and the Applegate®Blend Burger™, a product that blends organic turkey or organic grass-fed beef with organic mushrooms.

Happy Little Plants™ products have distribution in select retail outlets, with further expansion planned in the coming months. Numerous retailers and foodservice operators have expressed interest based on the exceptional taste, versatility and simple ingredient statement. Its flagship product is a ground plant-based protein alternative containing 20 grams of non-GMO soy protein, is only 180 calories, with no preservatives, no cholesterol and is gluten-free.

For more information on the Happy Little Plants™ brand, including where to purchase, nutritional information, recipes and more, please visit www.happylittleplants.com.