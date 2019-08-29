Log in
Hormel Foods : The Makers Of Hormel® Chili Announce Thursdays With Thielen - A Season-Long Partnership With Star Wide Receiver Adam Thielen Encouraging Fans To "Pour On The Excitement"

08/29/2019 | 10:31am EDT

AUSTIN, Minn., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of Hormel® Chili, America's iconic No.1 selling chili brand, are teaming up with star wide receiver Adam Thielen for a season-long partnership to showcase all the ways fans can add excitement to their meals, game day snacks and tailgate foods with Hormel® Chili.

The Thursdays with Thielen campaign will highlight a variety of team/city-inspired recipes created to remind families of the many uses of Hormel® Chili for everyday meals. Thielen will be joined by his family, star chefs from major team markets and restaurateurs during key moments throughout the duration of the football season.

'For me, football on Thursdays makes an ordinary weekday more exciting, just like pouring on Hormel® Chili makes everyday food more exciting,' said Thielen. 'Thursdays with Thielen will showcase a wide variety of exciting recipes to spice up your weekly meal routine throughout the season. As we mirror the Thursday night schedule, fans will be inspired by all the fun and delicious recipes Hormel® Chili and friends have created.'

'We are excited to partner with Adam Thielen again this year to help us showcase the versatility and excitement that Hormel® Chili can bring to your family's table,' said Jason Baskin, Hormel® Chili senior brand manager. 'Adam is the ideal ambassador for our brand because of his love of football, food and family. He's a humble, hardworking and positive individual who shares many traits of our brand's loyal consumers.'

In addition to the culinary components of the campaign, Thursdays with Thielen will also have a charitable tie-in. Giving back to the community is very important to both the Thielen family and Hormel Foods. Throughout the football season, Hormel Foods will donate one yard of Hormel® Chili - equivalent to eight 15-ounce cans - to Second Harvest Heartland in the Twin Cities for every yard Thielen gains on the field.

Hormel Foods will be releasing Hormel® Chili recipes and content weekly throughout the season. For all the latest on the campaign, follow the brand on the following social media channels: at www.facebook.com/hormel.chili, on Instagram @HormelChili, on Twitter @HormelChili and at www.pinterest.com/hormelchili.

For additional information on Hormel® Chili varieties, including recipes, team-inspired creations from the campaign, nutritional information and where to buy, visit www.hormel.com/brands/hormelchili.

About Hormel Foods - Inspired People. Inspired Food.™Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenues across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of 'The 100 Best Corporate Citizens' by Corporate Responsibility Magazine for the 11th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. In 2016, the company celebrated its 125th anniversary and announced its new vision for the future - Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ - focusing on its legacy of innovation. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-makers-of-hormel-chili-announce-thursdays-with-thielen--a-season-long-partnership-with-star-wide-receiver-adam-thielen-encouraging-fans-to-pour-on-the-excitement-300906525.html

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation

Hormel Foods Corporation published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 14:30:07 UTC
