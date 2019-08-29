Hormel Foods : The Makers Of Hormel® Chili Announce Thursdays With Thielen - A Season-Long Partnership With Star Wide Receiver Adam Thielen Encouraging Fans To "Pour On The Excitement"

AUSTIN, Minn., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of Hormel® Chili, America's iconic No.1 selling chili brand, are teaming up with star wide receiver Adam Thielen for a season-long partnership to showcase all the ways fans can add excitement to their meals, game day snacks and tailgate foods with Hormel® Chili.

The Thursdays with Thielen campaign will highlight a variety of team/city-inspired recipes created to remind families of the many uses of Hormel® Chili for everyday meals. Thielen will be joined by his family, star chefs from major team markets and restaurateurs during key moments throughout the duration of the football season.

'For me, football on Thursdays makes an ordinary weekday more exciting, just like pouring on Hormel® Chili makes everyday food more exciting,' said Thielen. 'Thursdays with Thielen will showcase a wide variety of exciting recipes to spice up your weekly meal routine throughout the season. As we mirror the Thursday night schedule, fans will be inspired by all the fun and delicious recipes Hormel® Chili and friends have created.'

'We are excited to partner with Adam Thielen again this year to help us showcase the versatility and excitement that Hormel® Chili can bring to your family's table,' said Jason Baskin, Hormel® Chili senior brand manager. 'Adam is the ideal ambassador for our brand because of his love of football, food and family. He's a humble, hardworking and positive individual who shares many traits of our brand's loyal consumers.'

In addition to the culinary components of the campaign, Thursdays with Thielen will also have a charitable tie-in. Giving back to the community is very important to both the Thielen family and Hormel Foods. Throughout the football season, Hormel Foods will donate one yard of Hormel® Chili - equivalent to eight 15-ounce cans - to Second Harvest Heartland in the Twin Cities for every yard Thielen gains on the field.

Hormel Foods will be releasing Hormel® Chili recipes and content weekly throughout the season. For all the latest on the campaign, follow the brand on the following social media channels: at www.facebook.com/hormel.chili, on Instagram @HormelChili, on Twitter @HormelChili and at www.pinterest.com/hormelchili.

For additional information on Hormel® Chili varieties, including recipes, team-inspired creations from the campaign, nutritional information and where to buy, visit www.hormel.com/brands/hormelchili.

