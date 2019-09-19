Log in
Hormel Foods : The Makers of HORMEL® MARY KITCHEN® Hash Announce New Frozen Varieties, Taking America's No. 1 Hash Out of The Can

09/19/2019 | 03:52pm EDT

The new items include two varieties of frozen hash - corned beef hash and turkey sausage sweet potato - and include more than 9 grams of protein in each serving. Made with a hearty blend of quality meats, roasted potatoes, onions, red bell peppers and a touch of select seasonings, Hormel® Mary Kitchen® frozen hash is sure to satisfy your craving for breakfast.

'Our new Hormel® Mary Kitchen® frozen hash products are a perfect way to bring modern day brunch to the comforts of your own home,' said Sarah Johnson, brand manager at Hormel Foods. 'It's restaurant-style quality, convenient to prepare and requires no additional ingredients. However, it's also versatile and can be used in a variety of fun and delicious recipes to fill your breakfast table with a creative and bold spin on a time-honored classic.'

Two additional varieties - a breakfast hash made with pork breakfast sausage, roasted red potatoes, onions, red bell peppers and bacon, and a superfoods hash made with corned beef, roasted red potatoes, sweet potatoes, kale, carrots, mushrooms, onions, peppers and peas - are in development and will be joining the corned beef hash and turkey sausage sweet potato versions later this year.

Found in the frozen breakfast foods aisle, Hormel® Mary Kitchen® frozen hash (MSRP $6.49 - 6.99) includes four servings per bag, 9 grams of protein per serving, and can be found at select Jewel, Hy-Vee and Safeway locations across the country, with additional retailers coming soon.

For more information about Hormel® Mary Kitchen® products, including recipes, nutritional information and where to buy, visit http://www.hormel.com/brands/hormel-mary-kitchen-hash or follow the brand on social media at www.facebook.com/marykitchenhash and www.instagram.com/marykitchenhash.

Disclaimer

Hormel Foods Corporation published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 19:51:01 UTC
