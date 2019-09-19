Hormel Foods : The Makers of HORMEL® MARY KITCHEN® Hash Announce New Frozen Varieties, Taking America's No. 1 Hash Out of The Can

The new items include two varieties of frozen hash - corned beef hash and turkey sausage sweet potato - and include more than 9 grams of protein in each serving. Made with a hearty blend of quality meats, roasted potatoes, onions, red bell peppers and a touch of select seasonings, Hormel® Mary Kitchen® frozen hash is sure to satisfy your craving for breakfast.

'Our new Hormel® Mary Kitchen® frozen hash products are a perfect way to bring modern day brunch to the comforts of your own home,' said Sarah Johnson, brand manager at Hormel Foods. 'It's restaurant-style quality, convenient to prepare and requires no additional ingredients. However, it's also versatile and can be used in a variety of fun and delicious recipes to fill your breakfast table with a creative and bold spin on a time-honored classic.'

Two additional varieties - a breakfast hash made with pork breakfast sausage, roasted red potatoes, onions, red bell peppers and bacon, and a superfoods hash made with corned beef, roasted red potatoes, sweet potatoes, kale, carrots, mushrooms, onions, peppers and peas - are in development and will be joining the corned beef hash and turkey sausage sweet potato versions later this year.

Found in the frozen breakfast foods aisle, Hormel® Mary Kitchen® frozen hash (MSRP $6.49 - 6.99) includes four servings per bag, 9 grams of protein per serving, and can be found at select Jewel, Hy-Vee and Safeway locations across the country, with additional retailers coming soon.

For more information about Hormel® Mary Kitchen® products, including recipes, nutritional information and where to buy, visit http://www.hormel.com/brands/hormel-mary-kitchen-hash or follow the brand on social media at www.facebook.com/marykitchenhash and www.instagram.com/marykitchenhash.