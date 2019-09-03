Hormel Foods : The Makers of Hormel® Mary Kitchen® Hash Announce New Ad Campaign Aimed to Give You the Brunchies

AUSTIN, Minn., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of Hormel®Mary Kitchen® hash, America's No. 1 selling hash, announced today the launch of the You've Got the Brunchies ad campaign, created to showcase the brand as the perfect solution for your weekend brunch.

The campaign is highlighted by a lively animated video that takes viewers on a dream-like craving journey through a world of flavor centered on two of the product's key ingredients: tender corned beef and firm diced potatoes. The spot blends archival footage with modern food photography and leans into the Hormel® Mary Kitchen® hash brand's nostalgic past as a weekend brunch tradition for more than 65 years.

'Hormel® Mary Kitchen® hash has been a time-honored classic served on the breakfast table for more than 70 years and continues to be on trend today,' said Sarah Johnson, brand manager for Hormel® Mary Kitchen® hash. 'Our new You've Got the Brunchies campaign encompasses the brand's rich history with a fun undertone of nostalgia, but also promotes the indulgent and crispy appeal of hash as a fun and craveable solution for modern day brunch.'

The campaign, developed in collaboration with BBDO Minneapolis, includes 30-,15-, and 6-second spots that will air on select digital and social channels. Media planning and buying was done by PHD Worldwide.

To view the spots, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dm0chyociq8&feature=youtu.be; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PqR7cZNN4kQ&feature=youtu.be; and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CRwIUMBfn0k&feature=youtu.be.

For more information about Hormel® Mary Kitchen® products, including recipes, nutritional information and where to buy, visit http://www.hormel.com/brands/hormel-mary-kitchen-hash or follow the brand on social media at www.facebook.com/marykitchenhash and www.instagram.com/marykitchenhash.

