Hormel Foods : Which Wich® Project PB&J® Partners with Hormel Foods and its SKIPPY® Brand for April “Spread The Love” Campaign to Help Fight Hunger

Which Wich's philanthropic foundation, Project PB&J, was created five years ago with a vision of making the world a better place one PB&J sandwich at a time. This year, with National Peanut Butter & Jelly Day on Tuesday, April 2, Which Wich is teaming up with Hormel Foods and its SKIPPY® peanut butter brand to host a month-long virtual spreading party throughout April to benefit hunger relief efforts in local communities. Both companies are encouraging everyone to join the campaign by making PB&J sandwiches that can be donated to local hunger relief organizations. For every sandwich that is made and donated, Which Wich and Hormel Foods and its SKIPPY® brand, will donate a dollar up to $20,000 to hunger relief efforts nationally.

'A simple PB&J sandwich can mean so much to a person in need and we have been committed to making a positive impact with this one modest gesture, multiplied thousands of times across hundreds of markets in the U.S.,' said Jeff Sinelli, founder, CEO and Chief Vibe Officer of Which Wich. 'We are excited and proud to partner with Hormel Foods and SKIPPY® peanut butter for this year's Spread The Love campaign and are asking anyone who wants to help us make a difference to take this comforting sandwich and use it to spread love within their communities - and help contribute to a broader goal to enact change globally.'

The 'Spread The Love' campaign will run from Monday, April 1 through Tuesday, April 30. During the campaign, anyone who creates and donates PB&J sandwiches can log those donations at https://projectpbj.org/spreadthelove and use the hashtag #SpreadTheLove to contribute to the cause. A ticker will keep track of the number of PB&J sandwiches donated across the country. At the end of the campaign, Which Wich will contribute $1 for every PB&J sandwich donated to Project PB&J, and Hormel Foods will match the final donation total up to $20,000. Project PB&J uses donations to provide food and aid in communities during times of great need, such as during recovery efforts after Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Hurricane Irma in Florida.

'We are proud to partner with Which Wich for such a great cause. Helping to fight hunger is something very important to our company and our team members,' said Jeff Frank, vice president of Foodservice marketing for Hormel Foods. 'Hormel Foods and SKIPPY® peanut butter are committed to fighting hunger across the country, and the world. Programs like Project PB&J truly make a positive difference for those in need.'

For the last five years, Which Wich has rallied behind Project PB&J in an effort to transform the brown-bag lunch staple into a way to help feed those in need and inject a more positive vibe across the country. Through the program, for every PB&J sandwich purchased in a Which Wich location, the company donates a PB&J to a local cause and banks one for their global initiative trust. The company has celebrated National Peanut Butter & Jelly Day during the month of April at Which Wich's more than 400 locations across the country with 'Spreading Parties' to create PB&J sandwiches to benefit local organizations such as Boys and Girls Clubs, The Salvation Army and homeless and emergency shelters. Through Project PB&J, Which Wich has twice broken the Guinness Book of World Records for 'Most sandwiches made in one hour.'