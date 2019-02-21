Hormel Says PepsiCo Paying $465 Million for CytoSport

By Colin Kellaher



Hormel Foods on Thursday said Pepsi is paying $465 million in cash for Muscle Milk maker CytoSport.

The Austin, Minn., food maker earlier this week announced the deal to sell the CytoSport business to PepsiCo but didn't disclosed the purchase price.

Hormel said CytoSport posted fiscal 2018 sales of about $300 million, with operating margins slightly below total company margins. Hormel reported fiscal 2018 sales of about $9.55 billion.

Hormel bought CytoSport in 2014 for about $450 million.

