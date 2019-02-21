Log in
HORMEL FOODS

HORMEL FOODS

(HRL)
Hormel Says PepsiCo Paying $465 Million for CytoSport

0
02/21/2019 | 07:09am EST

By Colin Kellaher

Hormel Foods on Thursday said Pepsi is paying $465 million in cash for Muscle Milk maker CytoSport.

The Austin, Minn., food maker earlier this week announced the deal to sell the CytoSport business to PepsiCo but didn't disclosed the purchase price.

Hormel said CytoSport posted fiscal 2018 sales of about $300 million, with operating margins slightly below total company margins. Hormel reported fiscal 2018 sales of about $9.55 billion.

Hormel bought CytoSport in 2014 for about $450 million.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HORMEL FOODS -0.39% 43.13 Delayed Quote.1.22%
LONDON SUGAR 0.03% 359.7 End-of-day quote.7.69%
PEPSICO -0.09% 115.83 Delayed Quote.4.93%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 9 816 M
EBIT 2019 1 281 M
Net income 2019 1 001 M
Finance 2019 234 M
Yield 2019 1,93%
P/E ratio 2019 23,47
P/E ratio 2020 22,22
EV / Sales 2019 2,33x
EV / Sales 2020 2,24x
Capitalization 23 057 M
Chart HORMEL FOODS
Duration : Period :
Hormel Foods Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORMEL FOODS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 40,1 $
Spread / Average Target -7,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Snee Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James N. Sheehan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kevin L. Myers Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Dakota A. Pippins Independent Director
Elsa A. Murano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HORMEL FOODS1.22%23 057
TYSON FOODS17.87%23 231
WH GROUP LTD23.23%13 986
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT--.--%12 184
JBS SA23.64%10 447
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION31.27%5 069
