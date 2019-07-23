The Makers of Hormel® Compleats® Microwave Meals Announce New Ad Campaign: Fast as BE:EP

AUSTIN, Minn., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of Hormel®Compleats® microwave meals announced today the launch of the Fast as BE:EP advertising campaign, created to showcase the speed and convenience of the brand's line of satisfying meals that are ready in just 60 seconds.

The campaign, developed in collaboration with BBDO Minneapolis, includes a series of 15-second videos featuring adults preparing a Hormel®Compleats® meal for lunch or dinner along with a playful use of the iconic microwave beep doubling as a censor during a conversation.

'We are in a world where convenience is king,' says Meghan Baumann, Hormel®Compleats® brand manager. 'The Fast as BE:EP campaign is a perfect way to remind consumers that Hormel®Compleats® products provide a complete and satisfying meal in just 60 seconds.'

Hormel®Compleats® products are available in more than 30 homestyle and comfort classic meal varieties, including favorites such as roast beef and gravy with mashed potatoes, chicken alfredo, and rice and chicken, all of which are ready in just 60 seconds.

The campaign will air on select digital and social channels. Media planning and buying was done by PHD Worldwide.

For more information on Hormel®Compleats® products or to view the Fast as BE:EP spots, visit www.hormel.com/brands/compleats.aspx or follow the brand on social media at www.facebook.com/hormel.compleats.

About Hormel Foods - Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenues across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of 'The 100 Best Corporate Citizens' by Corporate Responsibility Magazine for the 11th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. In 2016, the company celebrated its 125th anniversary and announced its new vision for the future - Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ - focusing on its legacy of innovation. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

