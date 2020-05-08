Alma Foods : Reopens with Industry-Leading Health and Safety Measures

ALMA, Kan., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alma Foods, LLC announced that it reopened on Friday, May 8, following a brief, voluntary closure. During the pause in operations, additional enhanced safety procedures were implemented including deep cleaning of high-touch areas, reconfiguration of common areas and workstations, revised shift scheduling, new guidelines on carpooling and more extensive social distancing measures throughout the facility. Alma Foods will be moving forward with a phased reopening plan that meets or exceeds CDC and OSHA guidelines, outlines procedures for continued team member safety and raises the bar on best practices in the food industry. The company had decided to voluntarily close due to the small size of the plant and staffing availability due to some community issues with COVID-19.

Shane Weers, Alma Foods plant manager said, "We have an incredible team of inspired people at Alma Foods and while we know that this current COVID-19 pandemic has been a very difficult situation for our team members, their families, our friends and neighbors and our community, we are eager to get back to doing what we love and that's making great food. We have put the safety of our team members first throughout this pandemic and will continue to do so."

The company's detailed plan for a phased ramp up to full operations was developed in conjunction with third-party health and safety experts and outlined all the steps it had taken and will continue to take as it reopens its food facility.

Safety First is the company's core cultural belief, and since the beginning of the COVID-19 situation, the company has taken significant steps to prevent community spread from entering its facility and impacting its team members. These robust steps include temperature screening for all who enter the plant, masks and personal protective equipment, innovative social distancing enhancements and continued education on COVID-19.

As it employs these industry-leading prevention and sanitation efforts, Alma Foods is launching its "KEEP COVID OUT!" campaign. The KEEP COVID OUT! campaign will serve as an ongoing initiative throughout the pandemic to ensure a focus on safety in the workplace and outside of work in the community and at home.

"The KEEP COVID OUT! campaign is a reminder that we share a responsibility to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in our work, homes and communities. Our company has put numerous protocols in place to ensure the health and well-being of our team members," Weers added. "With the launch of the KEEP COVID OUT! campaign, we are adding the additional steps to remind people how important all the preventative efforts are once they out in the community or at home."

Alma Foods is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) and produces a line of fully cooked meals and entrees as well as Saucy Blues® barbeque for foodservice.

