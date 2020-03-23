Log in
Hormel Foods Corporation : Declares Quarterly Dividend

03/23/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

AUSTIN, Minn., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a global branded food company, announced today that its quarterly dividend on the common stock, authorized by the Board of Directors at 23.25 cents ($0.2325) a share on March 23, 2020, will be paid May 15, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 13, 2020.

The May 15 payment will be the 367th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the company. Since becoming a public company in 1928, Hormel Foods Corporation has paid a regular quarterly dividend without interruption.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS - Inspired People. Inspired Food. ™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three straight years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for the 11th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com.

Media Contact:

Rick Williamson                     


507-434-6352


media@hormel.com  



Investor Contact: 

Nathan Annis


507-437-5248


ir@hormel.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hormel-foods-corporation-declares-quarterly-dividend-301028521.html

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
