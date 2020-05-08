Log in
Hormel Foods Corporation : Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

05/08/2020 | 06:01pm EDT

AUSTIN, Minn., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) invites you to participate in a conference call with Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer, and Jim Sheehan, executive vice president and chief financial officer, to discuss the company's second quarter financial results. The company will issue its earnings press release before the markets open on Thursday, May 21, 2020, and will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. CT (9:00 a.m. ET).   

WHEN:

Thursday, May 21, 2020




8:00 a.m. CT (9:00 a.m. ET)



WEBCAST:

To listen to a live webcast of the conference call, go to the company's website, http://www.hormelfoods.com, click on Investors, and you will find a link to the webcast.



PHONE:

Dial toll-free 888-254-3590 at least 10 minutes prior to the call.




From outside the United States, call 720-543-0214.  Please note: all dial-in participants should quote the conference ID of 7355932 to access the call.



If you have difficulty accessing the call, please contact:


PGI


Reservations Line


(888) 563-4743



AUDIO REPLAY:

To listen to a replay of the conference call, go to the company's website, http://www.hormelfoods.com, click on Investors, then click on News & Events and you will find a link to the webcast. 

About Hormel Foods – Inspired People. Inspired Food.

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three straight years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for the 11th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com.

Investor Contact

Media Contact

Nathan Annis

Wendy Watkins

(507) 437-5248

(507) 434-6352

ir@hormel.com

media@hormel.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hormel-foods-corporation-second-quarter-earnings-conference-call-301056044.html

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
