Hormel Foods : Pledges $1 Million to Support COVID-19 Hunger-Relief Efforts

AUSTIN, Minn., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods, a global branded food company (NYSE: HRL), has taken a leadership role in helping with hunger relief and food insecurity as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. The company has announced a pledge of $1 million in cash and product donations to assist nonprofits with their efforts in addition to its regular, ongoing hunger-relief efforts.

"First and foremost, I want to recognize our incredible team of production professionals who have risen to the challenge. With a sense of responsibility and pride, they continue to produce food for millions of people who are in the midst of this crisis," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer of Hormel Foods.

"We understand the critical role we play in providing safe and high-quality food for people around the world. We have a responsibility to ensure our products are available when needed, and we are working closely with our retail and foodservice customers to provide a steady supply of products, just as we have done over the last 129 years.

"We are a great neighbor in the communities where we live and work and can be counted on to do even more during a time like this. That is why we are so proud to make this $1 million pledge to help those who are food insecure during this difficult time."

The company's monetary and product donations will be made to global, national and local hunger-relief organizations. Feeding America, Convoy of Hope, Conscious Alliance and food and hunger-relief organizations in the company's plant communities will be among those organizations receiving immediate funding and donations.

Hormel Foods has donated more than $50 million in cash and product donations to help others over the last five years. For more information about the company's charitable giving and corporate responsibility efforts, please visit https://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS – INSPIRED PEOPLE. INSPIRED FOOD.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three straight years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for the 11th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

Contact: Kelly Braaten

507-437-5345

media@hormel.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hormel-foods-pledges-1-million-to-support-covid-19-hunger-relief-efforts-301026379.html

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation