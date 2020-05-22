Hormel Foods : Taste of Hormel Foods Q2 2020

GROWING OUR BUSINESS BY INVESTING IN BRANDS CONSUMERS TRUST
Jim Snee
KEEPING OUR TEAM MEMBERS SAFE
Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president, and chief executive ocer
OF HORMEL FOODS
TASTEQ2 2020 Performance Review
"I have the highest level of conﬁdence that we have the right strategy, sound fundamentals,best-in-classmanagementand the ﬁnancial strengthto thrivein this dynamic marketplace. I appreciate the work happening across all areas of our company."and know we will continue to do what is bestfor our team members and customers
Q2 PERFORMANCE SUMMARY
ORGANIC
ORGANIC
DILUTED
VOLUME1
NET SALES1
EPS
1.2B LBS
$2.4B
$0.42
+7%
+6%
-9%2
GENERATING STRONG AND STABLE CASH FLOWS TO MEET OUR CAPITAL NEEDS
CASH FLOW FROM
OPERATING FREE
OPERATIONS
CASH FLOW1
$360M
$280M
+102%
+115%
"We know consumers are looking for trusted brands,and we will continue investing in our leading brandssuch as SPAM®, SKIPPY®,Jennie-O®,Hormel® Natural Choice®and Applegate®."Jim Snee
BRAND
1Organic volume and organic net sales exclude the volume and sales impact of the Sadler's acquisition and CytoSport divestiture. Operating free cash ﬂow is calculated as cash provided by or used in operating activities from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. See the Q2 Press Release dated May 21, 2020 for the non-GAAP reconciliations.
2Comparison to adjusted diluted earnings per share in 2019 which excludes the one-time gain associated with the divestiture of the CytoSport business. See the Q2 Press Release dated May 21, 2020 for the non-GAAP reconciliations.
This document contains forward-looking information based on management's current views and assumptions. Actual events may diﬀer materially. Please refer to the cautionary statements regarding "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" that appear on pages 30-35 in the company's Form 10-Q for the ﬁscal quarter ended Jan. 26, 2020 in addition to a supplemental risk factor relating to the COVID-19 pandemic included in our Form 8-K ﬁled on May 21, 2020.
"Employee safety has been and will continue to beour top priority and this is why weare committed to making the."necessary investmentsto keep our team members safe
ACTIONS WE HAVE IMPLEMENTED ACROSS OUR FACILITIES
Introduced our new awareness initiative called
KEEP COVID OUT!
Provided personal protective equipment for all plant team members
Performed frequent disinfecting ofhigh-touch areas
Reconﬁgured common areas and workstations
Performed temperature and wellness screenings
Reduced production line speeds
Revised shift scheduling
Provided new guidelines on carpooling
Expanded social distancing measures
throughout each facility
• Provided remote work opportunities
where possible
• Awarded $11 million in bonuses to all
full- and part-time plant production team members
NEAR-TERM BUSINESS DYNAMICS
Strong demand for retail products and recovery in foodservice
Uncertainty related to operational interruptions across the industry
Volatile costs for many key inputs
$Higher operating costs due to the eects of COVID-19
