Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hormel Foods Corporation    HRL

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

(HRL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/22 12:43:46 pm
46.71 USD   +1.52%
12:07pHORMEL FOODS : Taste of Hormel Foods Q2 2020
PU
05/21LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05/21BJ's, AstraZeneca rise; Hormel Foods, Medtronic fall
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hormel Foods : Taste of Hormel Foods Q2 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 12:07pm EDT
GROWING OUR BUSINESS BY INVESTING IN BRANDS CONSUMERS TRUST
Jim Snee
KEEPING OUR TEAM MEMBERS SAFE
Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president, and chief executive ocer
OF HORMEL FOODS

TASTEQ2 2020 Performance Review

"I have the highest level of conﬁdence that we have the right strategy, sound fundamentals,best-in-classmanagementand the ﬁnancial strengthto thrivein this dynamic marketplace. I appreciate the work happening across all areas of our company."and know we will continue to do what is bestfor our team members and customers

Q2 PERFORMANCE SUMMARY

ORGANIC

ORGANIC

DILUTED

VOLUME1

NET SALES1

EPS

1.2B LBS

$2.4B

$0.42

+7%

+6%

-9%2

GENERATING STRONG AND STABLE CASH FLOWS TO MEET OUR CAPITAL NEEDS

CASH FLOW FROM

OPERATING FREE

OPERATIONS

CASH FLOW1

$360M

$280M

+102%

+115%

"We know consumers are looking for trusted brands,and we will continue investing in our leading brandssuch as SPAM®, SKIPPY®,Jennie-O®,Hormel® Natural Choice®and Applegate®."Jim Snee

BRAND

1Organic volume and organic net sales exclude the volume and sales impact of the Sadler's acquisition and CytoSport divestiture. Operating free cash ﬂow is calculated as cash provided by or used in operating activities from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. See the Q2 Press Release dated May 21, 2020 for the non-GAAP reconciliations.

2Comparison to adjusted diluted earnings per share in 2019 which excludes the one-time gain associated with the divestiture of the CytoSport business. See the Q2 Press Release dated May 21, 2020 for the non-GAAP reconciliations.

This document contains forward-looking information based on management's current views and assumptions. Actual events may dier materially. Please refer to the cautionary statements regarding "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" that appear on pages 30-35 in the company's Form 10-Q for the ﬁscal quarter ended Jan. 26, 2020 in addition to a supplemental risk factor relating to the COVID-19 pandemic included in our Form 8-K ﬁled on May 21, 2020.

"Employee safety has been and will continue to beour top priority and this is why weare committed to making the."necessary investmentsto keep our team members safe

ACTIONS WE HAVE IMPLEMENTED ACROSS OUR FACILITIES

  • Introduced our new awareness initiative called
    KEEP COVID OUT!
  • Provided personal protective equipment for all plant team members
  • Performed frequent disinfecting ofhigh-touch areas
  • Reconﬁgured common areas and workstations
  • Performed temperature and wellness screenings
  • Reduced production line speeds
  • Revised shift scheduling
  • Provided new guidelines on carpooling
  • Expanded social distancing measures

throughout each facility

• Provided remote work opportunities

where possible

• Awarded $11 million in bonuses to all

full- and part-time plant production team members

NEAR-TERM BUSINESS DYNAMICS

Strong demand for retail products and recovery in foodservice

  • Uncertainty related to operational interruptions across the industry

Volatile costs for many key inputs

$Higher operating costs due to the eects of COVID-19

FOR MORE INFORMATION

i

IR: Nathan Annis

ir@hormel.com

Media Relations:

media@hormel.com

Disclaimer

Hormel Foods Corporation published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2020 16:06:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
12:07pHORMEL FOODS : Taste of Hormel Foods Q2 2020
PU
05/21LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05/21BJ's, AstraZeneca rise; Hormel Foods, Medtronic fall
AQ
05/21Work-From-Home Tech, Service Providers Excel Amid Pandemic -- Earnings at a G..
DJ
05/21HORMEL : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/21HORMEL FOODS CORP /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Ev..
AQ
05/21HORMEL FOODS : Reports Second Quarter Results
PR
05/18HORMEL FOODS : Jennie-O Turkey Store Reopens Willmar Avenue Facility
PU
05/18HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
05/18HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 777 M
EBIT 2020 1 127 M
Net income 2020 894 M
Finance 2020 406 M
Yield 2020 2,01%
P/E ratio 2020 28,0x
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
EV / Sales2020 2,49x
EV / Sales2021 2,40x
Capitalization 24 743 M
Chart HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hormel Foods Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 43,50 $
Last Close Price 46,01 $
Spread / Highest target 8,67%
Spread / Average Target -5,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Snee Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James N. Sheehan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kevin L. Myers Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Dakota A. Pippins Independent Director
Elsa A. Murano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION2.00%24 743
TYSON FOODS, INC.-34.92%21 586
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.34.96%18 623
WH GROUP LIMITED-20.50%12 623
JBS SA-20.93%9 716
JUEWEI FOOD CO., LTD.31.45%5 363
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group