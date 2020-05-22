Hormel Foods : Taste of Hormel Foods Q2 2020

Q2 PERFORMANCE SUMMARY ORGANIC ORGANIC DILUTED VOLUME1 NET SALES1 EPS 1.2B LBS $2.4B $0.42 +7% +6% -9%2

GENERATING STRONG AND STABLE CASH FLOWS TO MEET OUR CAPITAL NEEDS

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING FREE OPERATIONS CASH FLOW1 $360M $280M +102% +115%

"We know consumers are looking for trusted brands,and we will continue investing in our leading brandssuch as SPAM®, SKIPPY®,Jennie-O®,Hormel® Natural Choice®and Applegate®."Jim Snee

BRAND

1Organic volume and organic net sales exclude the volume and sales impact of the Sadler's acquisition and CytoSport divestiture. Operating free cash ﬂow is calculated as cash provided by or used in operating activities from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. See the Q2 Press Release dated May 21, 2020 for the non-GAAP reconciliations.

2Comparison to adjusted diluted earnings per share in 2019 which excludes the one-time gain associated with the divestiture of the CytoSport business. See the Q2 Press Release dated May 21, 2020 for the non-GAAP reconciliations.

This document contains forward-looking information based on management's current views and assumptions. Actual events may diﬀer materially. Please refer to the cautionary statements regarding "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" that appear on pages 30-35 in the company's Form 10-Q for the ﬁscal quarter ended Jan. 26, 2020 in addition to a supplemental risk factor relating to the COVID-19 pandemic included in our Form 8-K ﬁled on May 21, 2020.