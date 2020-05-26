Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hormel Foods Corporation    HRL

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

(HRL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

More Consumers Are Seeking Solace in an Unlikely Quarantine Ingredient: SPAM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 04:08pm EDT

Three things have been happening since schools and nonessential businesses closed in March to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus: First, people have been buying a lot of nonperishable packaged food items from big name brands they know and trust. Second, the number of Americans cooking at home and experimenting in the kitchen has increased. And third, due to newfound pressures on the supply chain, the nation is facing a meat shortage.

Each of these developments has proven particularly beneficial for Spam, the canned meat brand that debuted over 80 years ago.

Yesterday, parent company Hormel Foods Corporation reported net sales of $2.4 billion for its fiscal quarter ending April 26, marking a 3% increase compared to the same time last year. Its grocery division, which includes Spam, Skippy peanut butter and Hormel chili, saw net sales rise 8%.

'We expect the demand for Spam on a global basis to remain very strong,' said James Snee, CEO of Hormel Foods, in an earnings call with analysts on Thursday. He continued that for a brand that's been available on store shelves for over 80 years, 'it's probably more relevant today than it's ever been.'

Even prior to the pandemic, Spam was on a winning spree. The brand is on pace to have its sixth consecutive year of sales growth, according to Brian Lillis, senior brand manager at Spam.

Part of the reason behind Spam's recent ascent, Lillis explained, is that popular recipes among people in the Asia Pacific region, where the brand experiences heavy usage, have gradually made their way to America. Filipino restaurants, especially, Lillis noted, have helped promote the idea of including Spam in various dishes.

'As we've had people moving into the country from those areas, they've brought with them those traditions that they've had growing up with the brand,' said Lillis.

Disclaimer

Hormel Foods Corporation published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2020 20:07:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
04:08pMORE CONSUMERS ARE SEEKING SOLACE IN : Spam
PU
05/25HORMEL FOODS : Announces Retirement and Advancements; Larry Vorpahl, Group Vice ..
AQ
05/22HORMEL FOODS : Announces Retirement and Advancements
PR
05/22HORMEL FOODS : Taste of Hormel Foods Q2 2020
PU
05/21LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05/21BJ's, AstraZeneca rise; Hormel Foods, Medtronic fall
AQ
05/21Work-From-Home Tech, Service Providers Excel Amid Pandemic -- Earnings at a G..
DJ
05/21HORMEL : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/21HORMEL FOODS CORP /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Ev..
AQ
05/21HORMEL FOODS : Reports Second Quarter Results
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 774 M
EBIT 2020 1 125 M
Net income 2020 893 M
Finance 2020 406 M
Yield 2020 1,97%
P/E ratio 2020 28,5x
P/E ratio 2021 25,9x
EV / Sales2020 2,54x
EV / Sales2021 2,45x
Capitalization 25 238 M
Chart HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hormel Foods Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 43,64 $
Last Close Price 46,93 $
Spread / Highest target 6,54%
Spread / Average Target -7,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Snee Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James N. Sheehan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kevin L. Myers Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Dakota A. Pippins Independent Director
Elsa A. Murano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION4.03%25 238
TYSON FOODS, INC.-34.98%21 564
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.40.72%19 000
WH GROUP LIMITED-20.87%12 094
JBS SA-19.46%10 143
JUEWEI FOOD CO., LTD.40.67%5 572
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group