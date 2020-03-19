Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  HORNBACH Baumarkt AG    HBM   DE0006084403

HORNBACH BAUMARKT AG

(HBM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group specifies earnings forecast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 02:10pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group specifies earnings forecast

19-March-2020 / 19:05 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group specifies earnings forecast

Bornheim bei Landau, March 19, 2020.
On December 10, 2019, the HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group raised its earnings forecast for the past 2019/20 financial year (March 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020). In connection with the preparation of the current consolidated financial statements, the company's Board of Management is now providing further details. Based on initial, preliminary, and unaudited earnings figures, operating earnings adjusted to exclude non-operating earnings items (adjusted EBIT) are now expected to have more than doubled (2018/19: Euro 81.9 million).

This strong earnings growth was driven in particular by like-for-like sales growth generated in Germany and abroad on top of the previous year's high levels, which accelerated in the mild winter quarter (December 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020), as well as by improved cost ratios.

Non-operating earnings items mainly involve impairments recognized pursuant to IAS 36 (Impairments). Based on the preliminary, as yet unaudited data, impairments rose significantly compared with the previous year.

The Hornbach Baumarkt AG Group increased its sales in the 2019/20 financial year by 8.1 % to more than Euro 4.4 billion. In its Trading Statement, due for publication on March 20, 2020, the HORNBACH Group will report separately and in further detail on its sales performance in the past 2019/20 financial year.

The updated earnings forecast for 2019/20 is subject to the proviso that no adjusting events requiring retrospective recognition in the annual financial statements arise as the corona crisis progresses.

Due to the corona pandemic, Hornbach has been ordered to temporarily close its stationary stores in several countries. The resultant negative impact on the company's sales and earnings performance in the new 2020/21 financial year cannot be quantified at this point in time.

Details of the earnings performance in 2019/20 and an outlook for the 2020/21 financial year will be published at the Annual Results Press Conference of the Hornbach Group, which is scheduled to be held on May 27, 2020.

 


Contact:
Axel Mueller
Group Communications and Investor Relations Director
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Tel. +49 (0) 6348 602444
axel.mueller@hornbach.com

19-March-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG
Hornbachstraße
76878 Bornheim bei Landau/Pfalz
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6348 / 60 00
Fax: +49 (0)6348 / 60 40 00
E-mail: info@hornbach.de
Internet: www.hornbach.de
ISIN: DE0006084403
WKN: 608440
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1002449

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1002449  19-March-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1002449&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HORNBACH BAUMARKT AG
02:10pHORNBACH BAUMARKT AG : HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group specifies earnings forecast
EQ
03/17HORNBACH BAUMARKT AG : annual sales release
2019HORNBACH BAUMARKT : Changes in Board of Management at Hornbach Baumarkt AG
PU
2019HORNBACH BAUMARKT AG : Changes in Board of Management
EQ
2019HORNBACH BAUMARKT AG : 2019/20 earnings forecast raised after significant third-..
EQ
2019HORNBACH BAUMARKT AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by per..
EQ
2019HORNBACH BAUMARKT : places Euro 250 million corporate bond
PU
2019HORNBACH BAUMARKT AG : Hornbach places Euro 250 million corporate bond
EQ
2019HORNBACH BAUMARKT AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by per..
EQ
2019HORNBACH BAUMARKT AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly ..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 4 389 M
EBIT 2020 147 M
Net income 2020 63,2 M
Debt 2020 1 575 M
Yield 2020 4,84%
P/E ratio 2020 7,08x
P/E ratio 2021 7,04x
EV / Sales2020 0,46x
EV / Sales2021 0,42x
Capitalization 447 M
Chart HORNBACH BAUMARKT AG
Duration : Period :
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORNBACH BAUMARKT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 26,00  €
Last Close Price 14,05  €
Spread / Highest target 92,2%
Spread / Average Target 85,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 77,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erich Harsch Chief Executive Officer
Albrecht Hornbach Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Schobert Head-Technology
Kay Strelow Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Hornbach Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HORNBACH BAUMARKT AG-40.21%484
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.-28.73%169 766
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.-38.39%49 442
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC CO LTD--.--%4 574
RED STAR MACALLINE GROUP CORPORATION LTD.-3.30%4 456
KINGFISHER PLC-42.70%3 074
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group