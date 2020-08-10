Log in
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Hornbach expects significant earnings growth in second quarter of 2020/21 as well and adjusts full-year outlook

08/10/2020 | 01:35pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
10-Aug-2020 / 19:31 CET/CEST

10-Aug-2020 / 19:31 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Hornbach expects significant earnings growth in second quarter
of 2020/21 as well and adjusts full-year outlook


Bornheim bei Landau, August 10, 2020.
Thanks to continuing high customer demand, the strong growth trend seen at the Hornbach Baumarkt AG Group has to date continued during the second quarter (June 1 to August 31, 2020) of the 2020/21 financial year. Based on preliminary unaudited figures, sales and adjusted EBIT showed substantial cumulative growth in the first five months of the year under report. To account for this, the Board of Management is adjusting the full-year outlook for sales and earnings in 2020/21.


Based on initial preliminary figures, consolidated sales are expected to rise by around one fifth both in the second quarter and in the first half of 2020/21.


Adjusted consolidated EBIT (operating earnings excluding non-operating earnings items) is expected to grow in a medium double-digit percentage range in the second quarter of 2020/21 compared with the previous year's period (2019/20: Euro 87 million). Adjusted EBIT for the first half of 2020/21 is expected to increase in a medium to upper double-digit percentage range (2019/20: Euro 171 million). This substantial improvement in earnings in the 2020/21 financial year to date has essentially been driven by strong like-for-like, constant-currency sales growth in conjunction with improved cost ratios.


The company is adjusting the outlook of the Hornbach Baumarkt AG Group for the 2020/21 financial year as published in the 2019/20 Annual Report. The Board of Management points out in this respect that the opportunities and risks associated with the coronavirus crisis are still substantial and difficult to assess. That is reflected in the relatively broad ranges in the updated sales and earnings forecasts for the 2020/21 financial year as a whole. Accordingly, consolidated sales (2019/20: Euro 4.4 billion) are expected to show growth in a corridor of plus 5% to plus 15%. Depending on the nature and extent of potential macroeconomic effects, the Board of Management currently expects adjusted EBIT in a range of between Euro 180 million and Euro 280 million (2019/20: Euro 182 million).




Contact:
Axel Mueller
Group Communications and Investor Relations Director
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Tel. +49 (0) 6348 602444
axel.mueller@hornbach.com

10-Aug-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG
Hornbachstraße
76878 Bornheim bei Landau/Pfalz
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6348 / 60 00
Fax: +49 (0)6348 / 60 40 00
E-mail: info@hornbach.de
Internet: www.hornbach.de
ISIN: DE0006084403
WKN: 608440
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1114591

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1114591  10-Aug-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1114591&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group