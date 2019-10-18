Log in
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Hornbach places Euro 250 million corporate bond

0
10/18/2019 | 06:00am EDT

DGAP-News: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Hornbach places Euro 250 million corporate bond

18.10.2019 / 11:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN
 

Hornbach places Euro 250 million corporate bond
 

7-year term, interest coupon of 3.250% p.a. / Issue several times oversubscribed due to high demand / Bond issue denomination of Euro 100,000
 

Bornheim bei Landau (Pfalz), October 18, 2019. Hornbach Baumarkt AG yesterday placed a bond with a volume of Euro 250 million and a 7-year term (ISIN DE000A255DH9). Based on a coupon of 3.250% p.a. and an issue price of 99.232%, the yield on the security, which is denominated in amounts of Euro 100,000, stands at 3.375% p.a. High demand from institutional investors meant the issue was several times oversubscribed. The bond, which is guaranteed by Hornbach International GmbH, is expected to be traded on October 25, 2019 on the Regulated Market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

In the run-up to the transaction, Hornbach Baumarkt AG - represented by its Supervisory Board Chairman Albrecht Hornbach and CFO Roland Pelka - encountered great interest from investors during a three-day roadshow in Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, and Paris.

The issue proceeds are to be used in particular to refinance the company's existing bond due to mature on February 15, 2020 (ISIN DE000A1R02E0). The transaction is being accompanied by Commerzbank, HSBC, and UniCredit as joint lead managers and bookrunners.

Important notice

This announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, any securities. There will be no public offer of the securities in any jurisdiction. Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. An investment decision regarding the securities referred to herein should only be made on the basis of the securities prospectus.

This announcement is an advertisement and does not, under any circumstances, constitute a public offering or an invitation to the public in connection with any offer within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. The securities prospectus, when published, will be available on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu.)

The securities referred to herein will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any U.S. State security laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act.




Contact:
Axel Mueller
Group Communications and Investor Relations Director
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Tel. +49 (0) 6348 602444
axel.mueller@hornbach.com

18.10.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG
Hornbachstraße
76878 Bornheim bei Landau/Pfalz
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6348 / 60 00
Fax: +49 (0)6348 / 60 40 00
E-mail: info@hornbach.de
Internet: www.hornbach.de
ISIN: DE0006084403
WKN: 608440
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 892447

 
End of News DGAP News Service

892447  18.10.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=892447&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
