Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Hornbach-Baumarkt-AG    HBM   DE0006084403

HORNBACH-BAUMARKT-AG

(HBM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 07:20am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

23.07.2019 / 13:18
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HORNBACH Baumarkt AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: May 27, 2020 Date of disclosure / English: May 27, 2020 German: https://www.hornbach-holding.de/de/media/mediacenter/mediacenter.html#publications English: https://www.hornbach-holding.de/en/media/mediacenter/mediacenter.html#publications


23.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG
Hornbachstraße
76878 Bornheim bei Landau/Pfalz
Germany
Internet: www.hornbach.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

845359  23.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=845359&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HORNBACH-BAUMARKT-AG
07:20aHORNBACH BAUMARKT AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial ..
EQ
07/15HORNBACH BAUMARKT AG : Board of Management resolves share buyback for employee s..
EQ
07/05HORNBACH-BAUMARKT-AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/25HORNBACH-BAUMARKT-AG : quaterly earnings release
06/14HORNBACH BAUMARKT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [t..
EQ
06/11HORNBACH BAUMARKT : to boost Bornheim location
PU
06/11HORNBACH BAUMARKT AG : Hornbach Baumarkt AG to boost Bornheim location
EQ
05/27HORNBACH BAUMARKT : intends to regain its former earnings strength
PU
05/22HORNBACH-BAUMARKT-AG : annual earnings release
03/20AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT : Hornbach Group specifies earnings forecast for 2018/19 - A..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 4 303 M
EBIT 2020 106 M
Net income 2020 40,0 M
Debt 2020 410 M
Yield 2020 3,99%
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
P/E ratio 2021 9,72x
EV / Sales2020 0,22x
EV / Sales2021 0,21x
Capitalization 542 M
Chart HORNBACH-BAUMARKT-AG
Duration : Period :
Hornbach-Baumarkt-AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORNBACH-BAUMARKT-AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 19,50  €
Last Close Price 17,05  €
Spread / Highest target 40,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steffen Hornbach Chairman-Management Board
Albrecht Hornbach Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Rupf Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kay Strelow Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Hornbach Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HORNBACH-BAUMARKT-AG0.35%608
HOME DEPOT (THE)22.96%232 457
LOWE'S COMPANIES11.03%80 288
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC CO LTD--.--%7 374
KINGFISHER6.07%5 777
RED STAR MACALLINE GROUP CORP LTD1.99%5 288
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group