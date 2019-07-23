DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



23.07.2019 / 13:18

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

HORNBACH Baumarkt AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: May 27, 2020 Date of disclosure / English: May 27, 2020 German: https://www.hornbach-holding.de/de/media/mediacenter/mediacenter.html#publications English: https://www.hornbach-holding.de/en/media/mediacenter/mediacenter.html#publications

