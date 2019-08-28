Ad-Hoc announcement by HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Erich Harsch to be new CEO of HORNBACH Baumarkt AG as of January 1, 2020

2019

Bornheim bei Landau, August 28, 2019.

Erich Harsch (57), a member of the Supervisory Board of HORNBACH Baumarkt AG, is to be the company's new Chief Executive Officer. At the suggestion of its Personnel Committee, the Supervisory Board today resolved to appoint Erich Harsch as a full member of the Board of Management and as Chief Executive Officer of HORNBACH Baumarkt AG as of January 1, 2020. Steffen Hornbach, the company's CEO since November 1, 2001, will stand down from his position on the Board of Management due to health-related reasons as of December 31, 2019.

Erich Harsch has been Chief Executive Officer of dm-drogerie markt GmbH & Co. KG since 2008. As a longstanding member of the Supervisory Board of HORNBACH Baumarkt AG, the proven retail expert is familiar with the business model and structures at the publicly listed DIY store group, as well as with the challenges facing the DIY store sector.

