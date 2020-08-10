Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA    HBH   DE0006083405

HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA

(HBH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ad-hoc announcement: Hornbach Group expects significant earnings growth in second quarter of 2020/21 as well and adjusts full-year outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 02:04pm EDT

2020 Ad-hoc announcement: Hornbach Group expects significant earnings growth in second quarter of 2020/21 as well and adjusts full-year outlook

Neustadt a. d. Weinstrasse, August 10, 2020. Thanks to continuing high customer demand, the strong growth trend seen at the Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA Group (Hornbach Group) has to date continued during the second quarter (June 1 to August 31, 2020) of the 2020/21 financial year. Based on preliminary unaudited figures, sales and adjusted EBIT showed substantial cumulative growth in the first five months of the year under report. To account for this, the Board of Management is adjusting the full-year outlook for sales and earnings in 2020/21.

Based on initial preliminary figures, consolidated sales are expected to rise by almost one fifth both in the second quarter and in the first half of 2020/21.

Adjusted consolidated EBIT (operating earnings excluding non-operating earnings items) is expected to show year-on-year growth in a medium double-digit percentage range both in the second quarter of 2020/21 (2019/20: Euro 101 million) and in the first half of 2020/21 (2019/20: Euro 198 million). This substantial improvement in earnings in the 2020/21 financial year to date has essentially been driven by strong like-for-like, constant-currency sales growth in conjunction with improved cost ratios.

The company is adjusting the Hornbach Group's outlook for the 2020/21 financial year as published in the 2019/20 Annual Report. The Board of Management points out in this respect that the opportunities and risks associated with the coronavirus crisis are still substantial and difficult to assess. That is reflected in the relatively broad ranges in the updated sales and earnings forecasts for the 2020/21 financial year as a whole. Accordingly, consolidated sales (2019/20: Euro 4.7 billion) are expected to show growth in a corridor of plus 5% to plus 15%. Depending on the nature and extent of potential macroeconomic effects, the Board of Management currently expects adjusted EBIT in a range of between Euro 230 million and Euro 330 million (2019/20: Euro 227 million).

Download: PDF (142.06 kB)

Disclaimer

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 18:03:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO.
02:04pAD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT : Hornbach Group expects significant earnings growth in seco..
PU
02:04pAD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT : Hornbach expects significant earnings growth in second qua..
PU
01:30pHORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA : Hornbach Group expects significant earnings gro..
EQ
08/06Pool sales skyrocket as consumers splash out on coronavirus cocoons
RE
07/30HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of t..
EQ
07/23HORNBACH HOLDING : Reduced to Neutral by DZ Bank
MD
07/21HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publication of ..
EQ
07/14HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publication of ..
EQ
07/13HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/08HORNBACH HOLDING : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 888 M 5 746 M 5 746 M
Net income 2021 106 M 125 M 125 M
Net Debt 2021 1 081 M 1 270 M 1 270 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 1,81%
Capitalization 1 357 M 1 596 M 1 595 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,50x
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 22 349
Free-Float 57,4%
Chart HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 71,50 €
Last Close Price 84,80 €
Spread / Highest target -0,94%
Spread / Average Target -15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albrecht Hornbach Chairman-Management Board
John Feldmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Pelka Chief Financial Officer
Erich Harsch Member-Supervisory Board
Susanne Wulfsberg Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA31.47%1 599
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.24.39%292 155
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.27.57%115 349
KINGFISHER PLC21.47%7 236
HOME PRODUCT CENTER-1.88%6 661
RED STAR MACALLINE GROUP CORPORATION LTD.-10.35%5 044
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group