Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA    HBH   DE0006083405

HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA

(HBH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HORNBACH : Erich Harsch to be new Chief Executive Officer of Hornbach Baumarkt AG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 12:51pm EDT
2019

Longstanding dm manager to move from Supervisory Board to Board of Management of Hornbach Baumarkt AG and succeed Steffen Hornbach as of January 1, 2020 / Supervisory Board speaks of 'ideal candidate'

Bornheim bei Landau, August 28, 2019.

Erich Harsch (57), a member of the Supervisory Board of Hornbach Baumarkt AG, is to succeed Steffen Hornbach (61) as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. At the suggestion of its Personnel Committee, the Supervisory Board today resolved to appoint Erich Harsch as a full member of the Board of Management and as Chief Executive Officer of Hornbach Baumarkt AG as of January 1, 2020. On August 16, 2019, Steffen Hornbach informed the Supervisory Board of his wish to stand down from his positions after more than 27 years on the Board of Management - of which the last 18 as CEO - due to health-related reasons.

Erich Harsch has been Chief Executive Officer of dm-drogerie markt GmbH & Co. KG since 2008. An Austrian by birth, he has been a member of the Supervisory Board of Hornbach Baumarkt AG since July 2013. He is also a member of the supervisory bodies of Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA (since January 2014) and Hornbach Management AG (since October 2015). As a proven authority on the Hornbach Group, the retail expert is highly familiar with the business model and structures at the publicly listed DIY store group and the challenges facing the DIY store sector. 'We are delighted and proud to gain Erich Harsch to head the Board of Management. For us, he really is the ideal candidate', comments Albrecht Hornbach, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hornbach Baumarkt AG. Harsch had in-depth experience of stationary retail and of the digital transformation in the sector.

The Supervisory Board thanked Steffen Hornbach for his long and dedicated management of the company. 'Steffen Hornbach shaped the company with his courage and tenacity. He laid the strategic foundations enabling it to become one of the most successful companies in its sector in Germany and eight other European countries. He successfully upheld the company's sustainable growth course, and that in increasingly mature markets. Under his management, the company also created a basis for safeguarding its competitiveness in a dramatically changing retail world. Steffen Hornbach can hand over to his successor a company that is optimally prepared to face the challenges of the future', adds Albrecht Hornbach, CEO of Hornbach Management AG, thus honoring his brother's achievements on behalf of the Supervisory Board and all company employees.

Steffen Hornbach was appointed as a member of the Board of Management of Hornbach Baumarkt AG on February 1, 1992. He has been Chief Executive Officer since November 1, 2001. Over this period, consolidated sales have almost trebled and the number of DIY stores in Germany and abroad has increased from 91 to 158. A graduate in mechanical engineering, Steffen Hornbach will be standing down from his position with the approval of the Supervisory Board as of December 31, 2019. Within the Board of Management, he has most recently been responsible for 'Strategic Development', 'Store Operations', and 'Sales and Services'.

Steffen Hornbach is the son of Otmar Hornbach, the DIY store pioneer who passed away in August 2014 and under whose management Europe's first combined DIY store and garden center was opened in Bornheim in the Palatinate region in 1968. The older son, Albrecht Hornbach (64), is Supervisory Board Chairman of Hornbach Baumarkt AG and Chief Executive Officer of Hornbach Management AG, the general partner of Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA. The KGaA is the parent company of the Hornbach Group.

Download Press Release: PDF (100.29 kB)

Download Photo Erich Harsch: JPG, 4480*6720px (17.15 MB)

Disclaimer

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA published this content on 28 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 16:50:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO.
12:51pHORNBACH : Erich Harsch to be new Chief Executive Officer of Hornbach Baumarkt A..
PU
12:51pAD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT BY HORNBACH BAUM : Erich Harsch to be new CEO of HORNBACH Ba..
PU
07/23HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publication of ..
EQ
07/15AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT : Board of Management resolves share buyback for employee sh..
PU
07/08HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/28HORNBACH : with successful start to financial year
PU
06/28HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA : Hornbach with successful start to financial yea..
EQ
06/27HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of t..
EQ
06/25HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA : quaterly earnings release
06/18HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of t..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 4 563 M
EBIT 2020 164 M
Net income 2020 71,0 M
Debt 2020 467 M
Yield 2020 3,14%
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
P/E ratio 2021 9,26x
EV / Sales2020 0,27x
EV / Sales2021 0,28x
Capitalization 746 M
Chart HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 60,40  €
Last Close Price 47,75  €
Spread / Highest target 48,7%
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albrecht Hornbach Chairman-Management Board
John Feldmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erich Harsch Member-Supervisory Board
Susanne Wulfsberg Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Hornbach Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA13.11%827
THE HOME DEPOT, INC27.00%238 973
LOWE'S COMPANIES14.81%82 287
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC CO LTD--.--%7 444
KINGFISHER-6.99%4 985
ACE HARDWARE INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%2 150
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group