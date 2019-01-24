Log in
HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Correction of a release from 20/12/2018 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01/24/2019 | 05:40am EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Correction of a release from 20/12/2018 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

24.01.2019 / 11:38
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Street: Le Quartier Hornbach 19
Postal code: 67433
City: Neustadt an der Weinstraße
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900EGQZ79V21LBL44

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Prudential plc
City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
14 Dec 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 6.69 % 0.10 % 6.79 % 16000000
Previous notification 6.78 % 0.03 % 6.81 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006083405 0 1070421 0.00 % 6.69 %
Total 1070421 6.69 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Lent shares (Right of Recall) 16545 0.10 %
    Total 16545 0.10 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Prudential plc % % %
M&G Prudential Limited % % %
M&G Group Limited % % %
M&G Limited % % %
M&G Investment Management Limited 6.63 % % 6.73 %
- % % %
Prudential plc % % %
M&G Prudential Limited % % %
M&G Group Limited % % %
M&G Limited % % %
M&G Luxembourg S.A. 3.33 % % %
- % % %
Prudential plc % % %
Prudential Corporation Asia Ltd % % %
Prudential Holdings Ltd % % %
Prudential Corporation Holdings Ltd % % %
Eastspring Securities Investment Trust Co Ltd % % %
- % % %
Prudential plc % % %
Prudential Corporation Asia Ltd % % %
Prudential Holdings Ltd % % %
Prudential Corporation Holdings Ltd % % %
Prudential Singapore Holdings Pte. Ltd. % % %
Eastspring Investments Singapore Ltd. % % %
- % % %
Prudential plc % % %
Prudential Corporation Asia Ltd % % %
Prudential Holdings Ltd % % %
Eastspring Investments (Luxembourg) S.A. % % %
- % % %
Prudential plc % % %
M&G Prudential Limited % % %
The Prudential Assurance Company Limited % % %
Prudential Pensions Limited % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
22 Jan 2019


24.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Le Quartier Hornbach 19
67433 Neustadt an der Weinstraße
Germany

 
End of News DGAP News Service

769133  24.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=769133&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 4 337 M
EBIT 2019 144 M
Net income 2019 75,2 M
Debt 2019 517 M
Yield 2019 3,25%
P/E ratio 2019 9,82
P/E ratio 2020 8,80
EV / Sales 2019 0,28x
EV / Sales 2020 0,27x
Capitalization 718 M
Chart HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 51,8 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albrecht Hornbach Chairman-Management Board
John Feldmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erich Harsch Member-Supervisory Board
Susanne Wulfsberg Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Hornbach Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA8.86%817
HOME DEPOT (THE)2.95%200 051
LOWE'S COMPANIES-0.57%73 519
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC CO LTD--.--%6 176
KINGFISHER7.04%6 072
SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE PCL--.--%2 283
