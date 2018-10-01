DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



01.10.2018 / 10:39

Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed : Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: September 26, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: September 26, 2019 German: https://hornbach-holding.de/de/media/mediacenter/mediacenter.html#publications English: https://hornbach-holding.de/en/media/mediacenter/mediacenter.html#publications

