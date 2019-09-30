Log in
HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA

(HBH)
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

09/30/2019 | 08:10am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
30.09.2019 / 14:06
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: September 29, 2020 Date of disclosure / English: September 29, 2020 German: https://www.hornbach-holding.de/de/media/mediacenter/mediacenter.html#publications English: https://www.hornbach-holding.de/en/media/mediacenter/mediacenter.html


30.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Le Quartier Hornbach 19
67433 Neustadt an der Weinstraße
Germany

 
End of News DGAP News Service

882611  30.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=882611&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 4 560 M
EBIT 2020 166 M
Net income 2020 77,2 M
Debt 2020 1 236 M
Yield 2020 2,92%
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
P/E ratio 2021 9,59x
EV / Sales2020 0,45x
EV / Sales2021 0,41x
Capitalization 827 M
Chart HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 63,00  €
Last Close Price 51,30  €
Spread / Highest target 38,4%
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albrecht Hornbach Chairman-Management Board
John Feldmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Pelka Chief Financial Officer
Erich Harsch Member-Supervisory Board
Susanne Wulfsberg Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA25.49%906
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.33.78%251 732
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.18.60%84 543
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC CO LTD--.--%7 298
KINGFISHER PLC0.67%5 407
SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE PCL--.--%2 194
