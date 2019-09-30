Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
0
09/30/2019 | 08:10am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
30.09.2019 / 14:06
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following
financial
reports shall be disclosed :