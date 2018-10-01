Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA    HBH   DE0006083405

HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA (HBH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 11:00am CEST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

01.10.2018 / 10:58
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: June 28, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: June 28, 2019 German: https://hornbach-holding.de/de/media/mediacenter/mediacenter.html#publications English: https://hornbach-holding.de/en/media/mediacenter/mediacenter.html#publications

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: December 19, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: December 19, 2018 German: https://hornbach-holding.de/de/media/mediacenter/mediacenter.html#publications English: https://hornbach-holding.de/en/media/mediacenter/mediacenter.html#publications


01.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Le Quartier Hornbach 19
67433 Neustadt an der Weinstraße
Germany

 
End of News DGAP News Service

729017  01.10.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=729017&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO.
11:00aHORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publication of ..
EQ
10:45aHORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publication of ..
EQ
09/27HORNBACH : confirms annual forecast
PU
09/27HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA : Hornbach confirms annual forecast
EQ
09/24HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA : half-yearly earnings release
07/16HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publication of ..
EQ
07/09AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT : Board of Management resolves share buyback for employee sh..
PU
07/09HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/06HORNBACH : has new Supervisory Board members
PU
07/06HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA : Hornbach has new Supervisory Board members
EQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2016HORNBACH BAUMARKT : No Home Improvement Yet 
2016Buy Hornbach Before It's Too Late 
2016HORNBACH : A Solid Long-Term Buy After Short-Sighted Sell-Off 
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 4 308 M
EBIT 2019 167 M
Net income 2019 87,9 M
Debt 2019 484 M
Yield 2019 2,67%
P/E ratio 2019 11,19
P/E ratio 2020 10,30
EV / Sales 2019 0,34x
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
Capitalization 966 M
Chart HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 75,0 €
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albrecht Hornbach Chairman-Management Board
John Feldmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erich Harsch Member-Supervisory Board
Susanne Wulfsberg Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Hornbach Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA-18.40%1 123
HOME DEPOT (THE)9.30%236 654
LOWE'S COMPANIES23.54%92 548
KINGFISHER-23.60%7 163
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC CO LTD--.--%6 431
SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE PCL--.--%2 601
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.