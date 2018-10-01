DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



01.10.2018 / 10:58

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: June 28, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: June 28, 2019 German: https://hornbach-holding.de/de/media/mediacenter/mediacenter.html#publications English: https://hornbach-holding.de/en/media/mediacenter/mediacenter.html#publications

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: December 19, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: December 19, 2018 German: https://hornbach-holding.de/de/media/mediacenter/mediacenter.html#publications English: https://hornbach-holding.de/en/media/mediacenter/mediacenter.html#publications