Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
0
03/19/2019 | 06:15am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
19.03.2019 / 11:10
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Street:
Le Quartier Hornbach 19
Postal code:
67433
City:
Neustadt an der Weinstraße Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900EGQZ79V21LBL44
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X
Other reason: Termination of attribution of voting rights due to declaration of independence pursuant to sec. 35 para. 4 WpHG
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Dharma Teja Ignacio Jayanti Date of birth: 21 Oct 1968
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
15 March 2019
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
0 %
0 %
0 %
16000000
Previous notification
10.40 %
0 %
10.40 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE 0006083405
0
0
0 %
0 %
Total
0
0 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
%
Total
%
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
%
Total
%
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
As per March 15, 2019, the requirements pursuant sec. 35 para. 4 WpHG are met. As a consequence, First Eagle Investment Management, LLC does not longer qualify as a subsidiary in the meaning of § 35 para. 1 WpHG and thus the voting rights attributed to First Eagle Investment Management, LLC are no longer attributed to its parents (i.e. the chain of controlling entities above First Eagle Investment Management, LLC). As per March 15, 2019 First Eagle Investment Management, LLC holds the following voting interests: 10.40% - 0% - 10.40% (voting rights attached to shares - voting rights through instruments - total of both).
Date
15 March 2019
19.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de