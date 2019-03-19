Log in
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/19/2019 | 06:15am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

19.03.2019 / 11:10
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Street: Le Quartier Hornbach 19
Postal code: 67433
City: Neustadt an der Weinstraße
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900EGQZ79V21LBL44

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Termination of attribution of voting rights due to declaration of independence pursuant to sec. 35 para. 4 WpHG

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Dharma Teja Ignacio Jayanti
Date of birth: 21 Oct 1968

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
15 March 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0 % 0 % 0 % 16000000
Previous notification 10.40 % 0 % 10.40 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE 0006083405 0 0 0 % 0 %
Total 0 0 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
As per March 15, 2019, the requirements pursuant sec. 35 para. 4 WpHG are met. As a consequence, First Eagle Investment Management, LLC does not longer qualify as a subsidiary in the meaning of § 35 para. 1 WpHG and thus the voting rights attributed to First Eagle Investment Management, LLC are no longer attributed to its parents (i.e. the chain of controlling entities above First Eagle Investment Management, LLC). As per March 15, 2019 First Eagle Investment Management, LLC holds the following voting interests: 10.40% - 0% - 10.40% (voting rights attached to shares - voting rights through instruments - total of both). 

Date
15 March 2019


19.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Le Quartier Hornbach 19
67433 Neustadt an der Weinstraße
Germany

 
End of News DGAP News Service

789027  19.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=789027&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
