Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

19.03.2019

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA Street: Le Quartier Hornbach 19 Postal code: 67433 City: Neustadt an der Weinstraße

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900EGQZ79V21LBL44

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Termination of attribution of voting rights due to declaration of independence pursuant to sec. 35 para. 4 WpHG

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Dharma Teja Ignacio Jayanti

Date of birth: 21 Oct 1968

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 15 March 2019

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0 % 0 % 0 % 16000000 Previous notification 10.40 % 0 % 10.40 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE 0006083405 0 0 0 % 0 % Total 0 0 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % % Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % % Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

As per March 15, 2019, the requirements pursuant sec. 35 para. 4 WpHG are met. As a consequence, First Eagle Investment Management, LLC does not longer qualify as a subsidiary in the meaning of § 35 para. 1 WpHG and thus the voting rights attributed to First Eagle Investment Management, LLC are no longer attributed to its parents (i.e. the chain of controlling entities above First Eagle Investment Management, LLC). As per March 15, 2019 First Eagle Investment Management, LLC holds the following voting interests: 10.40% - 0% - 10.40% (voting rights attached to shares - voting rights through instruments - total of both).

Date

15 March 2019

