Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA    HBH   DE0006083405

HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA

(HBH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Personnel-related matters: Changes in Supervisory Board and Board of Management of Hornbach Immobilien AG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 12:45pm EST
2020

Bornheim bei Landau/Pfalz, February 27, 2020. Changes effective as of March 1, 2020 will be made to the composition of the Supervisory Board and the Board of Management of Hornbach Immobilien AG, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA.

Wolfger Ketzler, who is retiring from the Board of Management of Hornbach Baumarkt AG as of February 29, 2020, will stand down from his position on the Supervisory Board of Hornbach Immobilien AG as of the same date. From the start of the 2020/21 financial year (March 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021), he will be succeeded on the Supervisory Board by Erich Harsch, CEO of Hornbach Baumarkt AG. The other positions on the Supervisory Board of Hornbach Immobilien AG continue to be held by Albrecht Hornbach (Chairman), CEO of Hornbach Management AG, and Roland Pelka (Deputy Chairman), CFO of Hornbach Management AG.

Having retired from his longstanding role as Head of the Construction Department at Hornbach Baumarkt AG at the end of 2019, Ralf Kunz, a member of the Board of Management of Hornbach Immobilien AG, stood down from this position as of January 1, 2020 in agreement and with the approval of the Supervisory Board. Ralf Kunz joined the company as Construction Project Manager in 1992 and became Head of the Construction Department in 1997. In subsequent years, he took on additional responsibility for Store Furnishings (2002), Facility Management (2006), and Technical Procurement (2007). Alongside his duties as a manager at Hornbach Baumarkt AG, in December 2008 the 53-year-old construction engineer was appointed as a member of the Board of Management of Hornbach Immobilien AG. The Supervisory Board thanked Ralf Kunz for his 28-year association with the company and for the valuable contribution he made to the Hornbach Group's successful expansion with DIY megastores and garden centers in Germany and eight other European countries.

The Board of Management of Hornbach Immobilien AG, previously comprising three members, will be reduced to two members from the 2020/21 financial year. The members of the Board of Management are unchanged: Manfred Kummer (Head of Property Development / Hornbach Baumarkt AG) and Thomas Wieder (Head of Group Controlling, Risk Management, Loss Prevention, Insurance / Hornbach Baumarkt AG).

The Hornbach Immobilien AG subgroup is responsible for property and location development for the operating companies at the Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA Group (Hornbach Group). In addition, the Hornbach Group also comprises the largest operating subgroup, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG (DIY retail), and the Hornbach Baustoff Union GmbH subgroup (regional builders' merchant).

Download: PDF (158.68 kB)

Disclaimer

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 17:39:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO.
12:45pPERSONNEL-RELATED MATTERS : Changes in Supervisory Board and Board of Management..
PU
2019HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of t..
EQ
2019HORNBACH : raises full-year forecast for 2019/20 after strong fall earnings grow..
PU
2019HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA : Hornbach Group raises full-year forecast for 20..
EQ
2019AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT BY HORNBACH GROU : 2019/20 earnings forecast raised after si..
PU
2019AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT BY HORNBACH BAUM : 2019/20 earnings forecast raised after si..
PU
2019HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA : 2019/20 earnings forecast raised after signific..
EQ
2019HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publication of ..
EQ
2019HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publication of ..
EQ
2019HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA : Hornbach reports strong first-half growth
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 4 662 M
EBIT 2020 173 M
Net income 2020 85,8 M
Debt 2020 1 489 M
Yield 2020 2,80%
P/E ratio 2020 9,97x
P/E ratio 2021 9,08x
EV / Sales2020 0,50x
EV / Sales2021 0,41x
Capitalization 858 M
Chart HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 71,38  €
Last Close Price 53,60  €
Spread / Highest target 41,8%
Spread / Average Target 33,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albrecht Hornbach Chairman-Management Board
John Feldmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Pelka Chief Financial Officer
Erich Harsch Member-Supervisory Board
Susanne Wulfsberg Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA-16.90%933
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.7.74%256 651
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.-1.04%86 448
KINGFISHER PLC-9.49%5 336
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC CO LTD--.--%4 999
RED STAR MACALLINE GROUP CORPORATION LTD.1.58%4 916
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group