Personnel-related matters: Changes in Supervisory Board and Board of Management of Hornbach Immobilien AG

Bornheim bei Landau/Pfalz, February 27, 2020. Changes effective as of March 1, 2020 will be made to the composition of the Supervisory Board and the Board of Management of Hornbach Immobilien AG, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA.

Wolfger Ketzler, who is retiring from the Board of Management of Hornbach Baumarkt AG as of February 29, 2020, will stand down from his position on the Supervisory Board of Hornbach Immobilien AG as of the same date. From the start of the 2020/21 financial year (March 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021), he will be succeeded on the Supervisory Board by Erich Harsch, CEO of Hornbach Baumarkt AG. The other positions on the Supervisory Board of Hornbach Immobilien AG continue to be held by Albrecht Hornbach (Chairman), CEO of Hornbach Management AG, and Roland Pelka (Deputy Chairman), CFO of Hornbach Management AG.

Having retired from his longstanding role as Head of the Construction Department at Hornbach Baumarkt AG at the end of 2019, Ralf Kunz, a member of the Board of Management of Hornbach Immobilien AG, stood down from this position as of January 1, 2020 in agreement and with the approval of the Supervisory Board. Ralf Kunz joined the company as Construction Project Manager in 1992 and became Head of the Construction Department in 1997. In subsequent years, he took on additional responsibility for Store Furnishings (2002), Facility Management (2006), and Technical Procurement (2007). Alongside his duties as a manager at Hornbach Baumarkt AG, in December 2008 the 53-year-old construction engineer was appointed as a member of the Board of Management of Hornbach Immobilien AG. The Supervisory Board thanked Ralf Kunz for his 28-year association with the company and for the valuable contribution he made to the Hornbach Group's successful expansion with DIY megastores and garden centers in Germany and eight other European countries.

The Board of Management of Hornbach Immobilien AG, previously comprising three members, will be reduced to two members from the 2020/21 financial year. The members of the Board of Management are unchanged: Manfred Kummer (Head of Property Development / Hornbach Baumarkt AG) and Thomas Wieder (Head of Group Controlling, Risk Management, Loss Prevention, Insurance / Hornbach Baumarkt AG).

The Hornbach Immobilien AG subgroup is responsible for property and location development for the operating companies at the Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA Group (Hornbach Group). In addition, the Hornbach Group also comprises the largest operating subgroup, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG (DIY retail), and the Hornbach Baustoff Union GmbH subgroup (regional builders' merchant).

