Hornbeck Offshore Services : Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule

COVINGTON, La., April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2019 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern (9:00 a.m. Central).

What: Hornbeck Offshore First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call



When: Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern (9:00 a.m. Central)



How: Live via phone -- By dialing (412) 902-0030 and asking for the Hornbeck Offshore call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or Live over the Internet -- By logging onto the web at the address below



Where: http://www.hornbeckoffshore.com, on the "IR Home" page of the "Investors" section of the Company's website

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a telephonic replay will be available through May 16, 2019 and may be accessed by calling (201) 612-7415 and using the pass code 13689031#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available after the call for a period of 60 days on the "IR Home" page under the "Investors" section of the Company's website.

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. is a leading provider of technologically advanced, new generation offshore service vessels to the energy industry primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and Latin America.

Contacts: Todd Hornbeck, CEO

Jim Harp, CFO

Hornbeck Offshore Services

985-727-6802





Ken Dennard, Managing Partner

Dennard Lascar / 713-529-6600

SOURCE Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc.