Hornbeck Offshore Services : Annual report which provides a comprehensive overview of the company for the past year

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-K

☒ ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 OR

Commission File Number 001-32108

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc.

Delaware

72-1375844

103 NORTHPARK BOULEVARD, SUITE 300

COVINGTON, LA 70433

(985) 727-2000

PART I 1 Item 1-Business 1 Item 1A-Risk Factors 17 Item 1B-Unresolved Staff Comments 26 Item 2-Properties 27 Item 3-Legal Proceedings 27 Item 4-Mine Safety Disclosures 28 PART II 28 Item 5-Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities 28 Item 6-Selected Financial Data 28 Item 7-Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 28 Item 7A-Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 40 Item 8-Financial Statements and Supplementary Data 40 Item 9-Changes in and Disagreements with Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosures 40 Item 9A-Controls and Procedures 40 Item 9B-Other Information 42 PART III 45 Item 10-Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance 45 Item 11-Executive Compensation 53 Item 12-Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters 62 Item 13-Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence 64 Item 14-Principal Accounting Fees and Services 67 PART IV 67 Item 15-Exhibits and Financial Statement Schedules 67

FORM 10-K

FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Forward Looking Statements

This Annual Report on Form 10-K contains "forward-looking statements," as contemplated by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, in which the Company discusses factors it believes may affect its performance in the future. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than historical facts, such as statements regarding assumptions, expectations, beliefs and projections about future events or conditions. You can generally identify forward-looking statements by the appearance in such a statement of words like "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "remain," "should," "will," "would," or other comparable words or the negative of such words. The accuracy of the Company's assumptions, expectations, beliefs and projections depends on events or conditions that change over time and are thus susceptible to change based on actual experience, new developments and known and unknown risks. The Company gives no assurance that the forward-looking statements will prove to be correct and does not undertake any duty to update them. The Company's actual future results might differ from the forward-looking statements made in this Annual Report on Form 10-K for a variety of reasons, including our ability to obtain the Bankruptcy Court's approval with respect to post-confirmation motions or other requests made to the Bankruptcy Court in the Chapter 11 Cases; any delays in consummation of the Chapter 11 Cases; risks that our assumptions and analyses in the Plan are incorrect; our ability to comply with the covenants under our DIP Credit Agreement; the effects of the Chapter 11 Cases on our business and the interest of various constituents; the actions and decisions of creditors, regulators and other third parties that have an interest in the Chapter 11 Cases; restrictions imposed on us by the Bankruptcy Court; impacts from changes in oil and natural gas prices in the U.S. and worldwide; continued weakness in demand and/or pricing for the Company's services; unplanned customer suspensions, cancellations, rate reductions or non-renewals of vessel charters, or vessel management contracts, or failures to finalize commitments to charter or manage vessels; continued weakness in capital spending by customers on offshore exploration and development; the inability to accurately predict vessel utilization levels and dayrates; sustained weakness in the number of deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling units operating in the GoM or other regions where the Company operates; the impact on the foregoing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent oil price war initiated by Russia and Saudi Arabia; the Company's inability to successfully complete the final two vessels of its current vessel newbuild program on-budget, including any failure or refusal by the issuer of performance bonds to honor the bond contract or to cover cost overruns that may result at a completion shipyard; the inability to successfully market the vessels that the Company owns, is constructing or might acquire; any cancellation or non-renewal by the government of the management, operations and maintenance contracts for non-owned vessels; an oil spill or other significant event in the United States or another offshore drilling region that could have a broad impact on deepwater and other offshore energy exploration and production activities, such as the suspension of activities or significant regulatory responses; the imposition of laws or regulations that result in reduced exploration and production activities or that increase the Company's operating costs or operating requirements; environmental litigation that impacts customer plans or projects; disputes with customers; bureaucratic, administrative operating or court-imposed barriers that prevent or delay vessels in foreign markets from going or remaining on-hire; administrative, judicial or political barriers to exploration and production activities in Mexico, Brazil or other foreign locations; disruption in the timing and/or extent of Mexican offshore activities or changes in law or governmental policy in Mexico that restricts or slows the pace of further development of its offshore oilfields; changes in law or governmental policy or judicial action in Mexico affecting the Company's Mexican registration of vessels; administrative or other legal changes in Mexican cabotage laws; other legal or administrative changes in Mexico that adversely impact planned or expected offshore energy development; unanticipated difficulty in effectively competing in or operating in international markets; less than anticipated subsea infrastructure and field development demand in the Greater GoM Operating Region and other markets affecting the Company's MPSVs; sustained vessel over capacity for existing demand levels in the markets in which the Company competes; economic and geopolitical risks; weather-related risks; upon a return to improved operating conditions, the shortage of or the inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, when needed, including vessel personnel for active vessels or vessels the

Company may reactivate or acquire; any success by others in unionizing any of the Company's U.S. fleet personnel; regulatory risks; the repeal or administrative weakening of the Jones Act or adverse changes in the interpretation of the Jones Act; drydocking delays and cost overruns and related risks; vessel accidents, pollution incidents or other events resulting in lost revenue, fines, penalties or other expenses that are unrecoverable from insurance policies or other third parties; unexpected litigation and insurance expenses; other industry risks; fluctuations in foreign currency valuations compared to the U.S. dollar and risks associated with expanded foreign operations, such as non-compliance with or the unanticipated effect of tax laws, customs laws, immigration laws, or other legislation that result in higher than anticipated tax rates or other costs; the inability to repatriate foreign sourced earnings and profits; the extent of the pending loss or material limitation of the Company's tax net operating loss carryforwards and other attributes due to a change in control, as defined in Section 382 of the Internal Revenue Code; our ability to successfully conclude negotiations of the new first-lien and second-lien exit credit facilities to be entered into in connection with consummation of the Plan; the potential for any impairment charges that could arise in the future and that would reduce the Company's consolidated net tangible assets which, in turn, would further limit the Company's ability to grant certain liens, make certain investments, and incur certain debt permitted under the Company's senior notes indentures and term loan agreements; or the impact of "fresh-start" accounting, which will be applicable to the Company upon consummation of the Plan. In addition, the Company's future results may be impacted by adverse economic conditions, such as inflation, deflation, lack of liquidity in the capital markets or an increase in interest rates, that may negatively affect it or parties with whom it does business resulting in their non-payment or inability to perform obligations if and when required. Should one or more of the foregoing risks or uncertainties materialize in a way that negatively impacts the Company, or should the Company's underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results may vary materially from those anticipated in its forward-looking statements, and its business, financial condition and results of operations could be materially and adversely affected and, if sufficiently severe, could result in noncompliance with certain covenants of the Company's existing indebtedness. Additional factors that you should consider are set forth in detail in the "Risk Factors" section of this Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as other filings the Company has made and will make with the Securities and Exchange Commission which, after their filing, can be found on the Company's website,www.hornbeckoffshore.com.

The Company makes references to certain industry-related terms in this Annual Report on Form 10-K. A glossary and definitions of such terms can be found in "Item 9B-Other Information" on page 42.

PART I

Item 1-Business

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

Joint Prepackaged Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization

As previously reported, effective April 13, 2020, the Company, on behalf of itself and certain of its subsidiaries, together with the Company, collectively, the Debtors, entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement, or the RSA, with secured lenders holding approximately 83% of the Company's aggregate secured indebtedness and unsecured noteholders holding approximately 79% of the Company's aggregate unsecured notes outstanding related to a balance sheet restructuring of the Company to be implemented through a voluntary prepackaged Chapter 11 case in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division, or the Bankruptcy Court.

On May 19, 2020, in accordance with the RSA, the Company sought voluntary relief under chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code, or the Chapter 11 Cases, in the Bankruptcy Court and filed a proposed joint prepackaged plan of reorganization, or the Plan.

On June 19, 2020, after a confirmation hearing, the Bankruptcy Court entered a confirmation order approving the Plan. The Plan will become effective after the conditions to its effectiveness have been satisfied. The effect of the Plan is to de-lever the Company's balance sheet through a conversion into equity or warrants or both of 1) a portion of the $350 million in first-lien term loans that mature in June 2023; 2) $121 million in second-lien term loans that mature in February 2025; 3) $224 million outstanding under our 2020 senior notes indenture, and; 4) $450 million outstanding under our 2021 senior notes indenture. The holders of first lien term loans will also receive their pro rata portion of the second-lien term loans issued as part of the Exit Financings. All pre-petition equity interests in the Company will be cancelled, released, and extinguished on the effective date of the Plan, and will thereafter be of no further force or effect.

Holders of other claims will either receive payment in full in cash or otherwise have their rights reinstated under the Bankruptcy Code, or such claims will be cancelled, released, discharged, and extinguished or be given such other treatment as set forth in the Plan. In addition, upon emergence from the Chapter 11 Cases, pursuant to a rights offering of shares of the Company's new common stock, or the Rights Offering, the Company will receive from certain pre-petition secured and unsecured creditors an equity investment of $100 million. Additionally, the Company will enter into a new first-lien term loan in an aggregate principal amount determined in accordance with the Plan and a maturity date on the fourth anniversary of the Closing Date. The Company will also enter into a new second-lien term loan in an aggregate principal amount determined in accordance with the Plan and a maturity date of March 31, 2026.

The Company anticipates emerging from the Chapter 11 Cases upon receipt of certain governmental approvals from U.S. and other governmental authorities. The Company expects to receive the required approvals promptly following the completion by such governmental authorities of their reviews. In addition, the Company will be required to finalize the terms of the Exit Financings prior to emergence.

DIP Credit Agreement

In connection with the filing of the Plan, on May 22, 2020, the Debtors entered into a debtor-in-possession credit agreement on the terms set forth in a Superpriority Debtor-in-Possession Term Loan Agreement, or the DIP Credit Agreement, by and among the Company, as Parent Borrower, Hornbeck Offshore Services, LLC, as Co-Borrower, the lenders party thereto, or the DIP Lenders, and Wilmington Trust, National Association, as Administrative Agent and Collateral Agent, pursuant to which, the DIP Lenders agreed to provide us with loans in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $75 million that, among other things, was used to repay in full $50 million in loans outstanding under our senior credit agreement, and to finance our ongoing general corporate needs during the course of the Chapter 11 Cases.

The maturity date of the DIP Credit Agreement is six months following the effective date of the DIP Credit Agreement. The DIP Credit Agreement contains customary events of default, including events related to the Chapter 11 Cases, the occurrence of which could result in the acceleration of our obligation to repay the outstanding indebtedness under the DIP Credit Agreement. Our obligations under the DIP Credit Agreement are secured by a first priority security

1