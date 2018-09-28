Log in
HORNBY PLC (HRN)
Hornby : Correction to the Annual Financial Report

09/28/2018 | 03:47pm CEST

Hornby PLC

28 September 2018

PRESS RELEASE

28 September 2018

This announcement is further to the Final Results announcement released on 19 June 2018 under RNS Number 7571R and corrects an error in the Directors' Remuneration within the Director's Report and Key Management compensation in Note 24. The error is as a result of bonuses paid in the year ended 31 March 2018 being included in the disclosure for the year ended 31 March 2018, however these related to the year ended 31 March 2017, and a misclassification between compensation for loss of office and basic salary.

The full amended text is shown below:

AUDITED

Year ended 31 March 2018

Basic salary, allowances and fees £'000

Pension contributions £'000

Total salary and pension contributions £'000

L Davies (Appointed 5 October 2017)

100

-

100

K Gould (Appointed 4 January 2018)

34

6

40

J Wilson (Appointed 1 August 2017)

-

-

0

J Stansfield (Appointed 4 January 2018)

9

-

9

S Cooke1,4 (Resigned 3 October 2017)

153

25

178

D Mulligan2 (Resigned 31 December 2017)

153

26

179

M George (Appointed 22 December 2016)

49

-

49

R Canham3 (Resigned 21 June 2017)

25

-

25

D Adams (Resigned 31 December 2017)

49

-

49

C Caminada (Resigned 22 December 2016)

-

-

-

Total

572

57

629

1- excluded from within this amount is compensation for loss of office totalling £233,152

2- excluded from this amount is compensation for loss of office totalling £184,193

3- excluded from this amount is compensation for loss of office totalling £25,000

4- Highest paid director

Enquiries:

Hornby plc 01843 233500

Lyndon Davies, CEO

Liberum 020 3100 2222

Andrew Godber

Richard Bootle

Neil Patel

Capital Access Group 020 3763 3400

Scott Fulton

Disclaimer

Hornby plc published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 13:46:08 UTC
