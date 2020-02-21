MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > London Stock Exchange > Hornby PLC HRN GB00B01CZ652 HORNBY PLC (HRN) Add to my list Report Report Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/20 11:35:00 am 36 GBp -2.70% 01/06 HORNBY : Trading Statement PU 2019 FTSE 100 Closes Slightly Down After Recovering Earlier Losses DJ 2019 HORNBY : AGM Statement PU Summary Quotes Charts News Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations Hornby : Issue of Equity 0 02/21/2020 | 02:17am EST Send by mail :

Hornby PLC ('Hornby', the 'Company') Placing and Open Offer of 41,666,666 New Ordinary Shares to raise £15.0 million and Amendment and Restatement of Sale and Purchase Agreement relating to shares in LCD Enterprises Limited and Notice of General Meeting Hornby PLC, the international models and collectibles group, announces that it proposes to raise, in aggregate, approximately £15.0 million (before expenses) through the issue of up to 41,666,666 New Ordinary Shares at an issue price of 36.0 pence per New Ordinary Share, pursuant to a Placing and Open Offer. The Placing is being conducted through an accelerated book building process (the 'Accelerated Book Build') which will be launched immediately following the release of this announcement (the 'Announcement') and which is expected to close no later than 4.00 pm (GMT) today . Liberum Capital Limited ('Liberum Capital') is acting as sole bookrunner in connection with the Placing and Open Offer. The Company also announces that, conditional on shareholder approval, it has extended the lock-in period of the sale and purchase agreement, entered into on November 2017 between the Company, Lyndon Charles Davies and Catherine Enrico Davies in respect of the acquisition by the Company of 49 per cent. of the issued ordinary share capital of LCD Enterprises Limited, to 8 December 2023. Highlights The Placing and Open Offer · Approximately £15.0 million to be raised via a proposed Placing and Open Offer at an issue price of 36.0 pence per New Ordinary Share. Phoenix Asset Management Partners and Artemis Investment Management LLP (in its capacity as investment adviser of certain discretionary funds), who currently own 74.66 per cent. and 14.56 per cent. of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company, respectively, have indicated that they are wholly supportive of the Placing and Open Offer, intend to participate in the Placing and have irrevocably undertaken to vote in favour of the relevant resolutions at a to be convened general meeting · Net proceeds of the Placing and Open Offer expected to be utilised as follows: o To reinvigorate the Group's key brands through accelerated product development and additional capital expenditure o To invest in digital marketing to more efficiently find customers and establish a platform to build relationships with customers. o To upgrade central systems building a scalable operating platform for future growth o To strengthen the Group's Balance Sheet providing flexibility to invest in further growth opportunities · Placing comprising: o Firm Placing element of up to 37,177,974 New Ordinary Shares to raise approximately £13.4 million o Conditional Placing element of up to a further 4,488,692 New Ordinary Shares to raise up to approximately £1.6 million, subject to clawback to satisfy take-up of the Open Offer by Qualifying Shareholders. Phoenix and Artemis are not Qualifying Shareholders and, accordingly, will not participate in the Open Offer o Open Offer of up to 4,488,692 New Ordinary Shares to raise up to approximately £1.6 million which is expected to be made on the basis that: § Qualifying Shareholders may subscribe for 1 Open Offer Share for every 3.006268641288 Existing Ordinary Shares held § Qualifying Shareholders may also make applications in excess of their pro rata initial entitlement under an Excess Application Facility · The Issue Price of 36.0 pence per New Ordinary Share is equal to the Closing Price per Existing Ordinary Share on 20 February 2020 (being the latest practicable date prior to publication of this Announcement) The Amendment and Restatement of the Sale and Purchase Agreement · On 8 December 2017 the Company completed the acquisition of 49 per cent. of the issued ordinary share capital of LCD Enterprises, for a consideration of £1.6 million payable in cash pursuant to the LCD SPA · LCD Enterprises holds majority interests in the Oxford Diecast Group, which supplies diecast model vehicles and railway products to the collector, gift and hobby markets globally · On 20 February 2020, the Company entered into the Amendment and Restatement Agreement, a conditional agreement pursuant to which the LCD SPA will be amended and restated such that the end of the Lock-In Period relating to certain rights of the Company and Lyndon Davies and Catherine Davies, is extended to 8 December 2023, being the sixth anniversary of completion of the LCD SPA · The Amendment and Restatement Agreement is conditional on the passing of an ordinary resolution by the Shareholders at a general meeting of the Company which is expected to be held at 10.00 a.m. on 10 March 2020. If the resolution is not approved by Shareholders at the general meeting, the Amendment and Restatement Agreement will not be implemented Lyndon Davies, Chief Executive 'There is momentum at Hornby. A lot has changed over the last two years and we continue to make good progress. The strengthening of our balance sheet provides a solid foundation for the next steps in our journey. We have a bold vision. We will take advantage of technology within our products and how we engage with our customers. We will fully harness the energy of the broad range brands we own. These are sometimes forgotten, so it is worth reminding all about the ammunition we have at our disposal - Hornby, Scalextric, Airfix, Corgi, Humbrol, Jouef, Lima, Rivarossi, Bassett-Lowke, Electrotren, Triang, MKD, Pocher. These are some of the most powerful brands that exist in the markets in which we operate. They have history, heritage and an exciting future. This fundraise provides us with the means to take steps towards fully realising their great potential.' The Accelerated Book Build The Placing is being conducted by way of an Accelerated Book Build led by Liberum Capital as sole bookrunner. Completion of the Placing and Open Offer will be conditional upon, inter alia, the approval of certain resolutions by Shareholders at a general meeting of the Company, which is expected to be held on 10 March 2020 (the 'General Meeting') and Admission occurring. Accordingly, the Company expects to publish a circular (the 'Circular') in connection with the Placing and Open Offer shortly following the successful closure of the Accelerated Book Build, in order to convene the General Meeting to approve certain matters necessary to implement the Placing and Open Offer and the Amendment and Restatement of the SPA (the 'Resolutions'). Full details of the Open Offer, to be undertaken at the Issue Price, will also be included in the Circular. The Company has today entered into the Placing and Open Offer Agreement with Liberum Capital which contains customary terms and conditions, as will be described in more detail in the Circular. Pursuant to the Placing and Open Offer Agreement, Liberum Capital has conditionally agreed, as agent for the Company, to use its reasonable endeavours to procure Placees for the Placing Shares at the Issue Price. Your attention is drawn to the detailed terms and conditions of the Placing described in the Appendix to this Announcement (which forms part of this Announcement). The books for the Accelerated Book Build will open with immediate effect. The books are expected to close no later than 4.00 pm (GMT) today. The timing of the closing of the books and the making of allocations may be accelerated or delayed at Liberum Capital's sole discretion. The Appendix to this Announcement contains the detailed terms and conditions of the Placing and basis on which investors may participate in the Accelerated Book Build. The Placing is not being underwritten by Liberum Capital. Details of the number of Placing Shares conditionally placed with institutional and other investors pursuant to the Placing and gross proceeds will be announced as soon as practicable after the close of the Accelerated Book Build. Investors who are invited, and who choose, to participate in the Accelerated Book Build may do so by making an oral and legally binding offer to acquire Placing Shares, will be deemed to have read and understood this Announcement in its entirety, including the Appendix, and to be making such offer on the terms and subject to the conditions contained herein and to be making the representations, warranties, undertakings and acknowledgements contained in the Appendix to this Announcement. The Placing Shares will be issued and credited as fully paid and will rank pari passuwith the Existing Ordinary Shares and Open Offer Shares, including the right to receive all dividends and other distributions (if any) declared, made or paid on or in respect of such shares after the date of their issue. Circular and Notice of General Meeting Circular ') later today in connection with the Placing and Open Offer and the Amendment and Restatement of the SPA , which will contain a notice convening the General Meeting in order to approve certain matters necessary to implement the Placing and Open Offer and the Amendment and Restatement of the SPA. The Circular will be posted to Shareholders later today and a copy will be made available on the Company's website www.hornby.plc.uk . The Company expects to publish a circular (the '') later today in connection with the Placing and Open Offer, which will contain a noticein order to approve certain matters necessary to implement The General Meeting is expected to be held at the offices of the Company's solicitors, Taylor Wessing LLP, 5 New Street Square, London EC4A 3TW at 10.00 a.m. on 10 March 2020. The actions that Shareholders should take to vote on the Resolutions and/or apply for Open Offer Shares will be set out in the Circular, along with the recommendations of the Independent Directors. Defined terms used in this Announcement will have the meaning (unless the context otherwise requires) as set out in this Announcement and in the Circular which is expected to be posted to Shareholders today and which will be made available on the Company's website www.hornby.plc.uk. For the avoidance of doubt, the Target Market Assessment does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of MiFID II; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the Placing Shares or Open Offer Shares. Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Placing Shares and determining appropriate distribution channels. FURTHER DETAILS OF THE PROPOSED PLACING AND OPEN OFFER AND PROPOSED AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT OF THE SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT 1 Introduction Amendment and restatement of the LCD SPA 1.1 On 8 December 2017 the Company completed the acquisition of 49 per cent. of the issued ordinary share capital of LCD Enterprises, for a consideration of £1.6 million payable in cash pursuant to the LCD SPA. LCD Enterprises holds majority interests in the Oxford Diecast Group, which supplies diecast model vehicles and railway products to the collector, gift and hobby markets globally. 1.2 The LCD SPA also contains rights in favour of the parties to buy or sell (as applicable) certain LCD Enterprises shares in specified circumstances as follows: (a) if Lyndon Davies ceases to hold the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Company for any reason other than his death or incapacity, during the Lock-In Period, Lyndon Davies will become entitled to acquire the 49 ordinary shares of £1.00 each in the capital of LCD Enterprises that were acquired by the Company from Lyndon Davies pursuant to the terms of the LCD SPA, for a purchase price of £1,600,000; (b) if, at the expiry of the Lock-In Period, Lyndon Davies continues to hold the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Company, the Company will become entitled to acquire the remaining 51 ordinary shares of £1.00 each in the capital of LCD Enterprises held by Lyndon Davies and Catherine Davies for an aggregate purchase price of £1,600,000 or at a price to be negotiated (capped at £7 million) in the event that the underlying after tax earnings (with extraordinary, exceptional and non-recurring items deducted and added back) of LCD Enterprises and the Oxford Diecast Group (as derived from the most recently completed financial year of LCD Enterprises for which audited accounts have been published), are materially (materially for this purpose meaning a 10 per cent. increase or decrease) different to those of the Oxford Diecast Group for the financial year ending on 31 December 2016; and (c) in the event of the death or incapacity of Lyndon Davies during the Lock-In Period, the Company will be obliged to purchase the remaining 51 ordinary shares of £1.00 each in the capital of LCD Enterprises held by Lyndon Davies and Catherine Davies at a price of four times the underlying after tax earnings (with extraordinary, exceptional and non-recurring items deducted and added back) of LCD Enterprises and the Oxford Diecast Group (capped at £7 million) as derived from the most recently completed financial year of LCD Enterprises for which audited accounts have been published. 1.3 For the duration of the Lock-in Period each of Lyndon Davies and Catherine Davies have undertaken that each of them shall not dispose of, or agree to dispose of, directly or indirectly, any of their remaining shares in LCD Enterprises (the 'Restricted Shares') or any interest in or right to them or charge or agree to charge or otherwise encumber any of the Restricted Shares or interest in them. 1.4 On 20 February 2020, the Company entered into the Amendment and Restatement Agreement, a conditional agreement pursuant to which the LCD SPA will be amended and restated such that the end of the Lock-In Period is extended to 8 December 2023, being the sixth anniversary of completion of the LCD SPA. 1.5 The Amendment and Restatement Agreement is conditional on the passing of an ordinary resolution by the Shareholders at the General Meeting, which has been convened for 10.00 a.m. on 10 March 2020. If the resolution is not approved by Shareholders at the General Meeting, the Amendment and Restatement Agreement will not be implemented. Subject to the resolution being passed at the General Meeting, it is expected that the Amendment and Restatement Agreement will complete on 10 March 2020. 2 Background to and reasons for the PROPOSED PLACING and Open Offer AND THE PROPOSED AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT AGREEMENT The Progress of the Turnaround 2.1 As was most recently stated in the Company's Christmas trading update announcement of 6 January 2020 and in the Company's half-year results announcement for the period ended 30 September 2019, released on 28 November 2019, the Company has been working through a turnaround plan since Lyndon Davies joined as CEO on 3 October 2017. The strategy included a number of different strands, but a key part was ending the discounting of product to rebuild brand integrity. This strategy is starting to bear fruit as trust is returning and sales are reverting to a growth trajectory. There is still much work to do with regards to the turnaround, but the Company has positive momentum and would like to capitalise on this by investing at a faster rate. The Board believes that this will allow the Company to accelerate the progress back to profitability. Accelerate Product Development 2.2 The future revenue and profitability of the Company will be defined by the level of innovation and the quality of the products delivered to its customers. Having learned from the first full year of products designed by the restructured engineering teams, the Board has confidence in the Company's ability to be more ambitious about plans for its product lines over the next few years. It takes between 1½ - 2 years from inception to develop and deliver most of the Company's products. The Company has found that its customers appreciate the care and attention it pays to getting the details right and maintaining industry leading quality standards. The Company must continue to get these important aspects right, but it must also accelerate the development of new products in order to accelerate its sales. The Board believes that this will be facilitated by increased investment. 2.3 The Company announced some exciting new innovations at the start of this year at their trade previews including an app-based Bluetooth analogue controller for its model railways. This is just the start of the Company's pipeline of development and innovation and the benefits of accelerating these types of product to market are now becoming evident. 2.4 The Company is proposing to deploy part million of the proceeds of the Placing and Open Offer to invest in both inventory and capital expenditure, which the Board believes will accelerate the next stage of the turnaround. Build Modern Routes to Market 2.5 The Company's customers are increasingly researching, finding and buying its products online. However, the Company's online presence is one of the weakest parts of its infrastructure but is perhaps becoming the most important portal for its customers. This is a new challenge and the Company has been studying it in detail. Following a great deal of work with various technical advisors, it has become apparent that a significant overhaul of the Company's website and its approach to engaging with customers online is required. The Company also recognises it must ramp up and modernise its efforts to find new customers through the various social platforms online too. 2.6 In pursuit of the Company's aim to be the gold standard of the industry, extra investment in people and infrastructure is needed which was not budgeted for in the original turnaround plan. The Company expects to deploy part of the proceeds of the Placing and Open Offer on this as part of the turnaround. The Board expects this investment to deliver benefits derived both from finding new customers and from nurturing the loyalty of existing ones. Upgrade Central Systems & Processes 2.7 Having been through approximately 2 years of streamlining systems, people and processes in respect of central functions, the Company has made a great deal of savings but has also identified some bottlenecks in the basic infrastructure on which its business runs. The Company has identified ways in which it will need to upgrade its systems in order to make sure it can remain efficient and keep staff focussed on the customer, as opposed to internal administrative burdens. The Board believes the best way to ensure the Company's infrastructure is effective and scalable is to migrate and upgrade the Company's systems and processes to the latest cost-effective technology. Furthermore, the Board believes this project will assist with the upgrade of the Company's online presence. 2.8 The Board anticipates that this aspect of the turnaround will require investment to deliver savings in the back end of the Company's business. Improve Balance Sheet Strength & Efficiency 2.9 The Company's business has a seasonal working capital profile requiring significant stock orders before Christmas to ensure its customers receive timely deliveries over the Christmas period. This absorbs cash, and the Company must strengthen its balance sheet to make sure it has a margin of balance sheet surplus to absorb any unforeseen events. 2.10 Part of the net proceeds of the Placing and Open Offer is proposed to be deployed to temporarily pay back debt which will then be drawn back down as the Company pays for deliveries before Christmas. The Company has strong relationships with its two current lenders, one of which is Phoenix which provides the Company with a £9 million secured credit facility, and will keep the full extent of its debt facilities in place. This means the Company will have a much larger margin of safety during its peak working capital requirements. This change will have the added benefit of saving interest costs during the quieter parts of the year. Acquisitions 2.11 The Company has no current plans to acquire external brands but does have a 'wishlist' of specific, heritage brands were they to become available for sale. The Company owns 49 per cent. of LCD Enterprises which owns the long standing Oxford Diecast brand and may have the opportunity to acquire the rest of this company in the near future, as outlined in paragraph 2.12. Amendment and Restatement Agreement 2.12 The parties to the LCD SPA have agreed to enter into the Amendment and Restatement Agreement to extend the period within which the parties to the LCD SPA may exercise certain options as described in paragraph 1.2. Afterdiscussion with the owners of LCD Enterprises (which include the Company's CEO, Lyndon Davies), it was mutually agreed that the Board should continue to focus capital and management resource on accelerating the Company's return to profitability and that an acquisition by the Company of the remaining 51 per cent. shareholding in LCD Enterprises at this stage in the turnaround would absorb resources which could be put to use in the existing brands. After thinking through the roadmap in both businesses, it was deemed a better long term strategy for all parties involved to maintain flexibility to consider the acquisition at a later date. Incentive Arrangements 2.13 Followingcompletion of the Placing and Open Offer, the Board intends to put in place appropriate incentive arrangements for the executive team of the Group, in order to align their interests with those of Shareholders. A further announcement in connection with this will be made in due course. 3 Use of Proceeds It is currently expected that the net proceeds of the Placing and Open Offer, expected to be £14.7 million, will be utilised as follows: · To reinvigorate the Group's key brands through accelerated product development and additional capital expenditure. · To invest in a modern digital strategy. · To upgrade our central systems. · To reduce interest costs during non-peak working capital months, provide a margin of safety on the balance sheet and allow the business to do opportunistic acquisitions. The Company intends to reduce the balance drawn on both the £12 million Asset Based Lending facility with PNC Credit Limited and the £9 million loan facility Phoenix Asset Management Partners. Both of these facilities are intended to remain in place to continue to be drawn upon as required going forwards. 4 Current trading and prospects 4.1 Revenue and gross profit for the 10 months ended 31 January 2020 are ahead of prior year and in line with management expectations. The Directors expect this trend to continue to year end. Whilst the operating loss for the 10 months ended 31 January 2020 has narrowed from the prior year the Company is in the middle of the turnaround plan and further investment is required to complete the transition and return to profitability. 4.2 As at 31 January 2020, the Company's cash balance was £1,349,000 with £4,564,000 available to be drawn under the Company's loan facilities. 5 Details of the PROPOSED Placing and Open Offer 5.1 The Company is proposing to raise, in aggregate, approximately £15 million (before expenses) through the issue of 41,666,666 New Ordinary Shares pursuant to a Placing and an Open Offer at the Issue Price. Under the Firm Placing, 37,177,974 Placing Shares are expected to be placed firm with the Firm Placees and with a further 4,488,692 Placing Shares expected to be placed conditionally pursuant to the Conditional Placing with the Conditional Placees, subject to take-up of those shares by Qualifying Shareholders under the Open Offer. Accordingly, up to 4,488,692 New Ordinary Shares are expected to be offered to Qualifying Shareholders pursuant to the Open Offer at the Issue Price. Phoenix and Artemis are not Qualifying Shareholders and, accordingly, will not participate in the Open Offer. The Conditional Placing is intended to ensure that any Open Offer Shares not applied for under the Open Offer may instead be taken up by the Conditional Placees pursuant to the Placing. 5.2 The Issue Price is equal to the Closing Price of 36.0 pence per Ordinary Share on 20 February 2020. 5.3 The aggregatenumber of New Ordinary Shares to be issued pursuant to the Placing and Open Offer is expected to, on Admission, represent approximately 24.96 per cent. of the Enlarged Share Capital. 5.4 The Placing and Open Offer could result in a proportionate dilution of the holdings of existing Shareholders. On Admission, Shareholders who do not participate in the Placing or the Open Offer will experience an immediate dilution of approximately 24.96 per cent. 5.5 Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. On the assumption that, amongst other things, the necessary resolutions are passed by Shareholders at the General Meeting, it is expected that Admission of the New Ordinary Shares will become effective at 8.00 a.m. on 12 March 2020. 5.6 The New Ordinary Shares will be issued credited as fully paid and will rank in full for all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after Admission in respect of Ordinary Shares and will otherwise rank on Admission pari passuin all respects with the Existing Ordinary Shares. The New Ordinary Shares are not being made available to the public and are not being offered or sold in any jurisdiction where it would be unlawful to do so. The Open Offer 5.7 The Company considers it important that Shareholders who have not taken part in the Placing to have an opportunity to participate in the proposed fundraising in order that they are able to maintain their existing proportional shareholding in the Company. The Company will therefore provide all Qualifying Shareholders other than Phoenix and Artemis with the opportunity to subscribe for up to 4,488,692 Open Offer Shares at the Issue Price pursuant to an Open Offer to raise, in aggregate, up to £1.6 million (before expenses). This will allow Qualifying Shareholders to participate on a proportional basis. 5.8 Subject to fulfilment of the conditions set out below, the Open Offer will provide Qualifying Shareholders with the opportunity to apply to acquire Open Offer Shares at the Issue Price pro ratato their holdings of Existing Ordinary Shares held by Qualifying Shareholders as at the Open Offer Record Date on the following basis: 1 Open Offer Share for every 3.006268641 Existing Ordinary Shares held by Qualifying Shareholders and in proportion for any other number of Existing Ordinary Shares held by Qualifying Shareholders. 5.9 Entitlements to apply to acquire Open Offer Shares will be rounded down to the nearest whole number and any fractional entitlements to Open Offer Shares will be disregarded in calculating an Open Offer Entitlement and will be aggregated and made available to Qualifying Shareholders pursuant to the Excess Application Facility. 5.10 The Open Offer will be conditional upon, inter alia, the passing of the necessary resolutions at the General Meeting and Admission. The proceeds of the Open Offer are anticipated to amount to up to £1.6 million, before expenses. If the conditions of the Open Offer are not satisfied, the Open Offer will not be implemented and any Open Offer Entitlements admitted to CREST will thereafter be disabled and application monies under the Open Offer will be refunded to the applicants, by cheque (at the applicant's risk) in the case of Qualifying Non-CREST Shareholders and by way of a CREST payment in the case of Qualifying CREST Shareholders, without interest, as soon as practicable, but within 14 days, thereafter. Excess Applications 5.11 The Open Offer will be structured to allow Qualifying Shareholders to subscribe for Open Offer Shares at the Issue Price pro ratato their holdings of the Existing Ordinary Shares held by Qualifying Shareholders. Qualifying Shareholders will also be able to make applications in excess of their pro ratainitial entitlement up to an amount equal to the total number of Open Offer Shares available under the Open Offer less an amount equal to such Qualifying Shareholder's Open Offer Entitlement. To the extent that pro rataentitlements to Open Offer Shares are not subscribed for by Qualifying Shareholders, such Open Offer Shares will be available to satisfy such excess applications. Applications under the Excess Application Facility may be allocated in such manner as the Directors may determine, in their absolute discretion, and no assurance can be given that any applications under the Excess Application Facility by Qualifying Shareholders will be met in full or in part or at all. 5.12 Qualifying Shareholders should note that the Open Offer is not a rights issue. Qualifying Non-CREST Shareholders should be aware that the Application Form is not a negotiable document and cannot be traded. Qualifying Shareholders should also be aware that in the Open Offer, unlike in a rights issue, any Open Offer Shares not applied for will not be sold in the market nor will they be placed for the benefit of Qualifying Shareholders who do not apply under the Open Offer. Overseas Shareholders 5.13 Certain Overseas Shareholders may not be permitted to subscribe for Open Offer Shares pursuant to the Open Offer and should refer to of Part 3 of the Circular. Placing and Open Offer Agreement 5.14 A placing and open offer agreement has been entered into between (1) the Company and (2) Liberum Capital in connection with the Placing and Open Offer and pursuant to which Liberum Capital has agreed, in accordance with its terms, to use reasonable endeavours to place the Placing Shares with Placees. The terms of the Placing and Open Offer Agreement provide that the Placing is conditional, amongst other things, on: (a) the passing of the necessary resolutions at the General Meeting; (b) the conditions in the Placing and Open Offer Agreement being satisfied or (if applicable) waived and the Placing and Open Offer Agreement not having been terminated in accordance with its terms prior to Admission; and (c) Admission becoming effective by no later than 8.00 a.m. on 12 March 2020 (or such later time and/or date, being no later than 8.00 a.m. on 31 March 2020as the Company and Liberum Capital may agree in writing). The Placing and Open Offer Agreement contains customary warranties given by the Company to Liberum Capital as to matters relating to the Group and its business and a customary indemnity given by the Company to Liberum Capital in respect of liabilities arising out of or in connection with the Placing and Open Offer. Liberum Capital is entitled to terminate the Placing and Open Offer Agreement in certain circumstances prior to Admission including circumstances where there is a breach of warranty or on the occurrence of certain force majeure events. Admission, settlement and dealings 5.15 Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the New Ordinary Shares, to be admitted to trading on AIM. Subject to certain conditions, it is expected that Admission will become effective and that dealings in respect of such New Ordinary Shares will commence at 8.00 a.m. on 12 March 2020. Further information in respect of settlement and dealings in the Open Offer Shares is set out in Part 3 of the Circular. 5.16 The action to be taken for Qualifying Shareholders to apply for Open Offer Shares is described in paragraph 10of this Part 1. 6 Related party transactions Amendment and Restatement Agreement 6.1 Lyndon Davies is a director of the Company. Catherine Davies is a related party to Lyndon Davies. 6.2 The participation of Lyndon Davies and Catherine Davies in the Amendment and Restatement Agreement is, for the purposes of AIM Rule 13, considered a 'Related Party Transaction'. The LCD SPA Independent Directors (in respect of the Amendment and Restatement Agreement) consider, having consulted with the Company's nominated adviser, Liberum Capital, that the terms of the Amendment and Restatement Agreement are fair and reasonable insofar as Shareholders are concerned. 7 SUBSTANTIAL PROPERTY TRANSACTION As Lyndon Davies is a director of the Company, and Catherine Davies is a person 'connected with' Lyndon Davies as defined under section 252 of the Act, and due to the fact that the consideration which will become payable in the event that either (i) the Company purchases the remaining 51 per cent. stake in LCD Enterprises from Lyndon Davies and Catherine Davies or (ii) Lyndon Davies re-acquires the 49 per cent. stake in LCD Enterprises, will be in excess of £100,000, these possible subsequent share transfers constitute, collectively and individually, substantial property transactions under sections 190 and 191 of the Act. Sections 190 and 191 of the Act require that any substantial property transaction with a director of a company must be approved in advance by shareholders at a general meeting of such company. Consequently, completion of the Amendment and Restatement Agreement is conditional upon obtaining the approval of Shareholders. Resolution 1 is an ordinary resolution that seeks Shareholder approval of the Amendment and Restatement Agreement. 8 GEneral meeting 8.1 The Directors currently have existing authorities to allot shares and disapply pre-emption rights under section 551 and section 570 of the Act which were obtained at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 25 September 2019. However, these are insufficient to enable the Company to allot and issue the full amount of New Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Placing and Open Offer. Accordingly, in order for the Company to allot and issue the New Ordinary Shares, the Company needs to first obtain approval from its Shareholders to grant to the Board additional authority to allot the New Ordinary Shares and disapply statutory pre-emption rights which would otherwise apply to such allotment. The Company is therefore also seeking Shareholder authority to increase the Director's general authority to allot securities and disapply pre-emption rights pursuant to sections 551 and 570 of the Act respectively. 8.2 As previously described, the Company is also seeking Shareholder approval of the Amendment and Restatement Agreement. 8.3 A notice convening the General Meeting of the Company to be held at the offices of the Company's solicitors, Taylor Wessing LLP at 5 New Street Square, London EC4A 3TW on 10 March 2020 at 10.00.a.m. will be contained in the Circular to be posted to Shareholders, at which the Resolutions will be proposed. 8.4 The Resolutions can be summarised as follows: (a) Resolution 1- this will be proposed as an ordinary resolution and seeks the approval of Shareholders to the Amendment and Restatement Agreement, which is a substantial property transaction for the purposes of the Act; (b) Resolution 2- this will be proposed as an ordinary resolution and seeks the approval of Shareholders to authorise the Directors to allot the New Ordinary Shares in connection with the Placing and Open Offer; and (c) Resolution 3- this will be proposed as a special resolution and seeks the approval of Shareholders to authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in connection with the allotment of the New Ordinary Shares. 8.5 Save in respect of the allotment of the Placing Shares and Open Offer Shares, the grant of options to employees under employee share plans or other similar incentive arrangements and pursuant to any exercise of existing options in respect of Ordinary Shares, the Directors have no current intention to allot shares, or rights to subscribe or convert into shares, in the capital of the Company. 8.6 Shareholders should note that, if Resolution 1 is not passed by Shareholders at the General Meeting, the Amendment and Restatement Agreement will not be implemented. 8.7 Shareholders should note that, if the Resolutions 2 and 3 are not passed by Shareholders at the General Meeting, the Placing and Open Offer will not be implemented. 9 Irrevocable undertakings 9.1 John Stansfield, a Director who holds 64,052 Existing Ordinary Shares, representing 0.05 per cent. of the issued Existing Ordinary Shares, has given an irrevocable undertaking to vote or, where applicable, to procure the casting of votes by his connected persons (as defined in section 252 of the Act), in favour of the Resolutions in respect of his own (or, as applicable, his connected persons') beneficial holding of Existing Ordinary Shares. 9.2 Lyndon Davies, a Director who holds 596,670 Existing Ordinary Shares, representing 0.48 per cent. of the issued Existing Ordinary Shares, has given an irrevocable undertaking to vote or, where applicable, to procure the casting of votes by his connected persons (as defined in section 252 of the Act), in favour of Resolutions 2 and 3 in respect of his own (or, as applicable, his connected persons') beneficial holding of Existing Ordinary Shares. 9.3 Kirstie Gould, a Director who holds 41,276 Existing Ordinary Shares, representing 0.03 per cent. of the issued Existing Ordinary Shares, has given an irrevocable undertaking to vote or, where applicable, to procure the casting of votes by her connected persons (as defined in section 252 of the Act), in favour of the Resolutions in respect of her own (or, as applicable, her connected persons') beneficial holding of Existing Ordinary Shares. 9.4 James Wilson, a Director who holds 31,000 Existing Ordinary Shares, representing 0.02 per cent. of the issued Existing Ordinary Shares, has given an irrevocable undertaking to vote or, where applicable, to procure the casting of votes by his connected persons (as defined in section 252 of the Act), in favour of Resolution 1 in respect of his own (or, as applicable, his connected persons') beneficial holding of Existing Ordinary Shares. 9.5 Phoenix (in its capacity as manager of certain discretionary funds which hold, in aggregate 74.66 per cent. of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company) has given an irrevocable undertaking to vote or, where applicable, to procure the casting of votes by its relevant funds, in favour of the Resolutions. 9.6 Artemis (in its capacity as manager of certain discretionary funds which hold, in aggregate 14.56 per cent. of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company) has given an irrevocable undertaking to vote or, where applicable, to procure the casting of votes by its relevant funds, in favour of the Resolutions. 10 Intentions of the directors in relation to the open offer The Directors intend to subscribe for their full pro rata entitlements under the Open Offer and do not intend to subscribe for any further Shares under the Excess Application Facility. 11 Recommendations Amendment and Restatement Agreement 11.1 Shareholders should note that, if Resolution 1 is not passed by Shareholders at the General Meeting, the Amendment and Restatement Agreement will not be implemented. 11.2 The LCD SPA Independent Directors consider the terms of the Amendment and Restatement Agreement to be in the best interests of Shareholders and of the Company as a whole. 11.3 Accordingly, the LCD SPA Independent Directors unanimously recommend that Shareholders vote in favour of Resolution 1 at the General Meeting. The LCD SPA Independent Directors confirm that they have irrevocably committed to vote in favour of Resolution 1 in respect of their beneficial holdings amounting, in aggregate, to 136,328 Existing Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.11 per cent. of the existing issued Ordinary Share capital of the Company. Placing and Open Offer 11.4 Shareholders should note that, if the Resolutions 2 and 3 are not passed by Shareholders at the General Meeting, the Placing and Open Offer will not be implemented. 11.5 The Independent Directors consider the terms of the Placing and Open Offer to be in the best interests of Shareholders and of the Company as a whole. 11.6 Accordingly, the Independent Directors unanimously recommend that Shareholders vote in favour of Resolutions 2 and 3 at the General Meeting. The Independent Directors confirm that they have irrevocably committed to vote in favour of Resolutions 2 and 3 in respect of their beneficial holdings amounting, in aggregate, to 701,998 Existing Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.56 per cent. of the existing issued Ordinary Share capital of the Company. 