Monteverde & Associates PC Launches An Investigation of the Board of Directors and Officers of Hortonworks, Inc. - HDP

10/18/2018 | 03:56am CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a boutique securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating the Board of Directors and Officers of Hortonworks, Inc. ("Hortonworks" or the "Company") (NasdaqGS: HDP) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty relating to the sale of the company to Cloudera, Inc. ("Cloudera"). Under the proposed transaction, Hortonworks stockholders will receive 1.305 shares of Cloudera for each share of Hortonworks common stock owned.

Monteverde & Associates PC is a boutique class action securities and consumer litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders and consumers from corporate wrongdoing.

If you own common stock in Hortonworks and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2018 Monteverde & Associates PC.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC (www.monteverdelaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

 

