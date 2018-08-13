Log in
Hosa International : Announcements and Notices - Appointment of Independent Investigator

08/13/2018 | 06:25am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HOSA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED खӍ਷ყϞࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02200)

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATOR

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company in relation to the clarification of market research report dated 11 July 2018 (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms herein shall have the meaning as defined in the Announcement.

On 10 August 2018, the Board of the Company has passed a board resolution to approve the implementation of independent review regarding the Allegation made in the Report and an independent investigator will be appointed.

The Board is currently in the course of seeking and considering an appropriate independent investigator to carry out an investigation into the Allegation contained in the Report. The Company will keep shareholders and public informed of the latest developments by making further announcement(s) as and when appropriate.

By order of the Board

Hosa International Limited

Shi Hongliu

Chairman

Hong Kong, 13 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. Shi Hongliu, Mr. Shi Hongyan and Mr. Shi Zhixiong, and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Yao Ge and Mr. He Wenyi.

Disclaimer

Hosa International Limited published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 04:24:02 UTC
