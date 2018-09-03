Hosa International : Announcements and Notices - Delay in Publication of Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2018 and Delay in Despatch of Interim Report

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HOSA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED खӍ਷ყϞࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02200)

DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

AND

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF INTERIM REPORT

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of Hosa International Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 21 August 2018 in relation to the date of the Board meeting to be held by the Company. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised term used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcement.

This announcement is made by the board of directors of the Company pursuant to Rule 13.49 and 13.48 of the Listing Rules, the Company is required to: (i) publish its interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2018 (the "2018 Interim Results") on the date not later than two months after the end of the financial period i.e. 31 August 2018; and (ii) send the interim report of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2018 (the "2018 Interim Report") to its shareholders not later than three months after the end of that period of six months, being 30 September 2018. As the Company is in the course of preparing the 2018 Interim Report, the Company is unable to publish the 2018 Interim Results and despatch the 2018 Interim Report to the shareholders within the prescribed time in accordance with the Listing Rules.

Publication of the 2018 Interim Results will be made as soon as practicable. The Company will publish further announcement in due course to inform the Shareholder in relation to the release and the despatch of the 2018 Interim Report.

SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange has been suspended with effect from 9 a.m. on 3 September 2018 and will continue to be suspended until further notice.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Hosa International Limited

Shi Hongliu Chairman

Hong Kong, 3 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. Shi Hongliu, Mr. Shi Hongyan and Mr. Shi Zhixiong, and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Yao Ge and Mr. He Wenyi.