HOSHIZAKI CORPORATION

(6465)
Hoshizaki : Notice Regarding Revision of Financial Forecast

08/07/2020 | 01:04am EDT

Translation

Note: This document has been translated from Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

To whom it may concern

August 7, 2020

Company name

HOSHIZAKI CORPORATION

Representative

Representative Director, President & COO Yasuhiro

Kobayashi

(Securities code:6465;

First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange)

Inquiries

Executive Officer, Tadashi Mizutani

(TEL: +81-562-96-1320)

Notice Regarding Revision of Financial Forecast

HOSHIZAKI CORPORATION hereby announces the revision of its consolidated financial forecast for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, which had not been determined in the "Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2020" released on May 11, 2020.

1. Consolidated financial forecast for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)

Net sales

Operating

Ordinary

Profit

Earnings

profit

profit

attributable

per share

to owners of

parent

Initial Forecast (A)

million yen

million yen

million yen

million yen

yen

Revised Forecast (B)

230,000

15,000

15,300

10,000

138.08

Change (B-A)

Percentage Change (%)

(Reference)

290,136

32,664

34,224

24,437

337.45

Results of FY December

2019

2. Reason for Revision

The consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, has been undetermined, as it is difficult to make a reasonable forecast due to the impact of the spread of new coronavirus infectious disease (COVID-19). However, we announces its consolidated financial forecast based on the information and forecasts available at this time.

As a result of the global spread of COVID-19, the food service industry, both in Japan and abroad, which is our main customer, has been severely constrained in its business activities and has been forced to restrain its capital investment. Although a gradual recovery in sales is expected to occur toward the end of 2020, we expect it will take some time for sales to return to the level before the spread of COVID-19 due to the impact of lifestyle changes and restrictions on social and economic activities caused by fears of renewed spread of COVID-19.

Although we have taken into account a certain level of negative impact due to concerns about the arrival of a second wave of infection both in Japan and abroad, we have not taken into account the possibility of another nationwide declaration of a state of emergency or a major disruption in social and economic activities.

Therefore, actual results may differ, depending on various factors such as the spread of COVID-19, the timing of their containment and the extent.

Disclaimer

HOSHIZAKI Corporation published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials
Sales 2020 259 B 2 449 M 2 449 M
Net income 2020 18 236 M 173 M 173 M
Net cash 2020 235 B 2 228 M 2 228 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,5x
Yield 2020 1,33%
Capitalization 575 B 5 450 M 5 445 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,31x
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 13 049
Free-Float 75,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 9 487,50 JPY
Last Close Price 7 940,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 38,5%
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yasuhiro Kobayashi President & Representative Director
Seishi Sakamoto Chairman
Yoshiro Furukawa Head-Technology & Development
Yasutsugu Ieda Director, Head-Technology & Development
Akira Maruyama Director & Head-Domestic Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOSHIZAKI CORPORATION-18.48%5 450
ATLAS COPCO AB5.57%53 208
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.23.36%45 572
FANUC CORPORATION-10.01%33 949
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.-6.46%25 118
SANDVIK AB-7.23%24 569
