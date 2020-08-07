Hoshizaki : Notice Regarding Revision of Financial Forecast

Translation

Note: This document has been translated from Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

August 7, 2020 Company name HOSHIZAKI CORPORATION Representative Representative Director, President & COO Yasuhiro Kobayashi (Securities code:6465; First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange) Inquiries Executive Officer, Tadashi Mizutani (TEL: +81-562-96-1320)

Notice Regarding Revision of Financial Forecast

HOSHIZAKI CORPORATION hereby announces the revision of its consolidated financial forecast for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, which had not been determined in the "Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2020" released on May 11, 2020.

1. Consolidated financial forecast for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)