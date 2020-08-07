Hoshizaki : Notice Regarding Voluntary Return of Executive Compensation

Translation
Note: This document has been translated from Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
To whom it may concern
August 7, 2020
Company name
HOSHIZAKI CORPORATION
Representative
Representative Director, President & COO Yasuhiro Kobayashi
(Securities code:6465;
First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange)
Inquiries
Executive Officer, Tadashi Mizutani
(TEL: +81-562-96-1320)
Notice Regarding Voluntary Return of Executive Compensation
HOSHIZAKI CORPORATION announces that the Company has decided to voluntarily return part of director's remuneration. The details are as follows.
1.
Contents of compensation return
Chairman
: 30% reduction in monthly compensation
Representative Director
: 30% reduction in monthly compensation
Director
: 20% reduction in monthly compensation
Executive Officer
: 15% reduction in monthly compensation
Outside Director
: 10% reduction in monthly compensation
Audit & Supervisory Committee Member
: 10% reduction in monthly compensation
2.
Period of reduction
Six months from July 2020 to December 2020
Disclaimer
HOSHIZAKI Corporation published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 05:03:16 UTC