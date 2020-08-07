Hoshizaki : Notice Regarding Voluntary Return of Executive Compensation

Translation

Note: This document has been translated from Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

To whom it may concern

August 7, 2020 Company name HOSHIZAKI CORPORATION Representative Representative Director, President & COO Yasuhiro Kobayashi (Securities code:6465; First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange) Inquiries Executive Officer, Tadashi Mizutani (TEL: +81-562-96-1320)

Notice Regarding Voluntary Return of Executive Compensation

HOSHIZAKI CORPORATION announces that the Company has decided to voluntarily return part of director's remuneration. The details are as follows.

1. Contents of compensation return Chairman : 30% reduction in monthly compensation Representative Director : 30% reduction in monthly compensation Director : 20% reduction in monthly compensation Executive Officer : 15% reduction in monthly compensation Outside Director : 10% reduction in monthly compensation Audit & Supervisory Committee Member : 10% reduction in monthly compensation 2. Period of reduction

Six months from July 2020 to December 2020