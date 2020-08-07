Log in
HOSHIZAKI CORPORATION    6465

HOSHIZAKI CORPORATION

(6465)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hoshizaki : Notice Regarding Voluntary Return of Executive Compensation

08/07/2020 | 01:04am EDT

Translation

Note: This document has been translated from Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

To whom it may concern

August 7, 2020

Company name

HOSHIZAKI CORPORATION

Representative

Representative Director, President & COO Yasuhiro Kobayashi

(Securities code:6465;

First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange)

Inquiries

Executive Officer, Tadashi Mizutani

(TEL: +81-562-96-1320)

Notice Regarding Voluntary Return of Executive Compensation

HOSHIZAKI CORPORATION announces that the Company has decided to voluntarily return part of director's remuneration. The details are as follows.

1.

Contents of compensation return

Chairman

: 30% reduction in monthly compensation

Representative Director

: 30% reduction in monthly compensation

Director

: 20% reduction in monthly compensation

Executive Officer

: 15% reduction in monthly compensation

Outside Director

: 10% reduction in monthly compensation

Audit & Supervisory Committee Member

: 10% reduction in monthly compensation

2.

Period of reduction

Six months from July 2020 to December 2020

Disclaimer

HOSHIZAKI Corporation published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 05:03:16 UTC
