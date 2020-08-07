Hoshizaki : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020(Based on Japanese GAAP)
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
August 7, 2020
Company name:
HOSHIZAKI CORPORATION
Stock exchange listing:
First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange
Representative Director, President & COO Yasuhiro Kobayashi
Inquiries:
Executive Officer
Tadashi Mizutani
TEL: +81-562-96-1320
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
August 11, 2020
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
Yes (for institutional investors)
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1.Consolidated financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2020 (from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Six months ended June 30, 2020
121,078
(19.1)
10,543
(43.4)
10,031
(45.6)
6,484
(49.3)
Six months ended June 30, 2019
149,631
(0.2)
18,631
(13.1)
18,451
(10.4)
12,800
(8.3)
Note: Comprehensive income Six months ended June 30, 2020
¥3,262 million [(69.9)%]
Six months ended June 30, 2019
¥10,843 million
[(8.0)%]
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Six months ended June 30, 2020
89.55
-
Six months ended June 30, 2019
176.76
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of June 30, 2020
346,605
237,319
68.0
3,256.25
As of December 31, 2019
351,887
242,038
68.4
3,321.31
Reference: Equity
As of June 30, 2020
¥235,819 million
As of December 31, 2019
¥240,531 million
2.Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended December 31, 2019
-
0.00
-
110.00
110.00
Year ending December 31, 2020
-
0.00
Year ending December 31, 2020
-
110.00
110.00
(Forecast)
Note: Revision of cash dividend forecast most recently announced: No
3.Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending December 31, 2020 (from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
230,000
(20.7)
15,000
(54.1)
15,300
(55.3)
10,000
(59.1)
138.08
Note: Revision of consolidated financial results forecast most recently announced: Yes
Regarding revision of consolidated financial results forecast, please refer to the "Notice Regarding Revision of Financial Forecast" published today, on August 7, 2020.
*Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended June 30, 2020
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
No
Application of special accounting for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
a. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other
No
regulations:
b. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
c. Changes in accounting estimates:
No
d. Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
Number of issued shares (common shares) a. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2020
72,421,650
shares
As of December 31, 2019
72,421,650
shares
b. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2020
1,074
shares
As of December 31, 2019
1,031
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Six months ended June 30, 2020
72,420,613 shares
Six months ended June 30, 2019
72,418,234 shares
Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors.
Attached Materials
Index
1. Qualitative information on the quarterly financial results ...................................................................................................
Segment information, etc. .................................................................................................................................................
1
1. Qualitative information on the quarterly financial results
The forward-looking matters stated herein are judgments made by the Hoshizaki Group (the "Group") as of June 30, 2020.
Operating results
The Japanese economy during the six months ended June 30, 2020 saw adverse conditions as large-scale events were cancelled and people refrained from going outside for non-essential and non-urgent reasons, in addition to the temporary closure requests for various types of facilities in association with the announcement of a state of emergency that covered the entire country, in an effort to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus infections (COVID-19).
Looking at overseas, economic activity was suppressed due to the impact of the global spread of COVID-19, and the economy rapidly deteriorated.
Amid such circumstances, in Japan, while working to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Group focused on promoting sales of flagship products and reaching new customers. However, the Group struggled to expand sales in the food service industry, etc. due to the impact of COVID-19.
In overseas markets, despite working to expand sales of flagship products, the Group was impacted by COVID-19 and needed to limit its sales and production activities.
As a result of the above initiatives, the Group reported operating results for the six months ended June 30, 2020 with net sales of ¥121,078 million (down 19.1% year-on-year). Operating profit was ¥10,543 million (down 43.4% year- on-year). In addition, owing to the recording of foreign exchange losses of ¥1,434 million arising from the translation of foreign-currency assets held to Japanese yen, ordinary profit was ¥10,031 million (down 45.6% year- on-year) and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥6,484 million (down 49.3% year-on-year).
Operating results by segment are as follows.
Japan
In Japan, despite working to expand sales of products, such as refrigerators, ice makers, dishwashers and electrolytic water generators, as well as new customer acquisition, the Group generated net sales of ¥88,415 million (down 12.2% year-on-year) and segment profit of ¥9,214 million (down 27.5% year-on-year) as a result of limited sales activities necessitated by the impact of COVID-19.
Americas
In the Americas, despite working to expand sales of products, such as ice makers and dispensers, the Group generated net sales of ¥22,997 million (down 31.8% year-on-year) and segment profit of ¥1,077 million (down 76.2% year-on-year) as a result of restrictions on sales and production activities and deterioration of the order environment due to the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S., etc.
Europe / Asia
In Europe and Asia, despite working to expand sales of flagship products, the Group generated net sales of
¥12,497 million (down 35.9% year-on-year) and segment profit of ¥453 million (down 76.6% year-on-year) as a result of restrictions on sales and production activities and deterioration of the order environment due to the spread of COVID-19 in various Asian countries such as China as well as the European region.
Financial position
Total assets as of June 30, 2020 decreased ¥5,281 million from December 31, 2019 to ¥346,605 million.
Current assets decreased ¥5,728 million from December 31, 2019 to ¥275,615 million. The main factors were decreases in notes and accounts receivable - trade and merchandise and finished goods.
Non-current assets increased ¥446 million from December 31, 2019 to ¥70,989 million. The main factor was an increase in investments and other assets.
Total liabilities as of June 30, 2020 decreased ¥563 million from December 31, 2019 to ¥109,285 million.
Current liabilities decreased ¥464 million from December 31, 2019 to ¥86,413 million. The main factor was a decrease in notes and accounts payable - trade.
Non-current liabilities decreased ¥98 million from December 31, 2019 to ¥22,871 million. The main factor was a decrease in other provisions.
Net assets as of June 30, 2020 decreased ¥4,718 million from December 31, 2019 to ¥237,319 million.
Explanation of consolidated earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements
Although the forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending December 31, 2020 had been undetermined because it was difficult to calculate a reasonable forecast due to the impact of the spread of new coronavirus infections, the Group has calculated the forecast of consolidated financial results based on information currently available and projections.
For details, please refer to the "Notice Regarding Revision of Financial Forecast" published today, on August 7, 2020.
2. Quarterly consolidated financial statements
(1)Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of December 31, 2019
As of June 30, 2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
215,093
212,558
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
31,708
28,569
Merchandise and finished goods
16,376
13,630
Work in process
3,495
3,573
Raw materials and supplies
10,464
10,928
Other
4,360
6,603
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(155)
(247)
Total current assets
281,343
275,615
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
44,303
43,367
Intangible assets
4,695
4,092
Investments and other assets
21,543
23,528
Total non-current assets
70,543
70,989
Total assets
351,887
346,605
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
16,555
12,481
Income taxes payable
3,519
5,330
Provision for bonuses
3,348
3,673
Other provisions
1,671
1,694
Other
61,783
63,233
Total current liabilities
86,878
86,413
Non-current liabilities
Retirement benefit liability
18,826
18,970
Other provisions
1,477
1,331
Other
2,666
2,570
Total non-current liabilities
22,970
22,871
Total liabilities
109,848
109,285
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
8,021
8,021
Capital surplus
14,543
14,543
Retained earnings
222,768
221,287
Treasury shares
(4)
(5)
Total shareholders' equity
245,328
243,846
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
94
11
securities
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(3,196)
(6,494)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(1,695)
(1,543)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
(4,796)
(8,027)
Non-controlling interests
1,506
1,500
Total net assets
242,038
237,319
Total liabilities and net assets
351,887
346,605
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Six months ended
Six months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Net sales
149,631
121,078
Cost of sales
92,642
75,472
Gross profit
56,988
45,606
Selling, general and administrative expenses
38,357
35,062
Operating profit
18,631
10,543
Non-operating income
Interest income
998
479
Subsidy income
-
823
Other
261
400
Total non-operating income
1,259
1,703
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
41
17
Foreign exchange losses
1,270
1,434
Temporary layoff expenses
-
672
Other
128
91
Total non-operating expenses
1,439
2,215
Ordinary profit
18,451
10,031
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of investment securities
55
44
Other
10
6
Total extraordinary income
66
51
Extraordinary losses
Loss on abandonment of non-current assets
8
32
Loss on valuation of investment securities
-
84
Other
3
4
Total extraordinary losses
12
121
Profit before income taxes
18,505
9,960
Income taxes - current
8,882
6,049
Income taxes - deferred
(3,326)
(2,671)
Total income taxes
5,555
3,377
Profit
12,950
6,583
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
149
98
Profit attributable to owners of parent
12,800
6,484
Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Six months ended
Six months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Profit
12,950
6,583
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
(40)
(83)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(2,188)
(2,227)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
122
151
Share of other comprehensive income of entities
-
(1,162)
accounted for using equity method
Total other comprehensive income
(2,106)
(3,320)
Comprehensive income
10,843
3,262
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of
10,724
3,254
parent
Comprehensive income attributable to non-
119
7
controlling interests
(3)Consolidated statements of cash flows
(Millions of yen)
Six months ended
Six months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before income taxes
18,505
9,960
Depreciation
2,366
2,452
Amortization of goodwill
258
237
Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability
470
371
Increase (decrease) in provision for product
(121)
(143)
warranties
Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses
843
318
Interest and dividend income
(1,010)
(486)
Foreign exchange losses (gains)
1,172
984
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables
(8,167)
3,694
Decrease (increase) in inventories
2,235
2,997
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
599
(4,354)
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable - other
(2,712)
(4,102)
Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses
7,586
6,380
Increase (decrease) in advances received
(1,476)
(1,275)
Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes
204
172
Other, net
193
(949)
Subtotal
20,949
16,257
Interest and dividends received
826
555
Interest paid
(49)
(17)
Income taxes paid
(5,278)
(4,212)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
16,448
12,583
Cash flows from investing activities
Payments into time deposits
(71,004)
(61,879)
Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits
92,608
75,610
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(2,408)
(1,865)
Purchase of intangible assets
(237)
(167)
Purchase of investment securities
(63)
(3,364)
Proceeds from redemption of investment securities
1,000
-
Proceeds from sales of investment securities
440
1,350
Purchase of long-term prepaid expenses
(44)
(213)
Other, net
177
116
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
20,466
9,586
Cash flows from financing activities
Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings
120
154
Repayments of lease obligations
(62)
(205)
Dividends paid
(5,792)
(7,960)
Other, net
(9)
(14)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(5,744)
(8,026)
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash
(1,949)
(3,404)
equivalents
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
29,220
10,739
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
89,256
142,803
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
118,477
153,542
(4)Notes to quarterly consolidated financial statements
Notes on premise of going concern
Not applicable
Notes on significant changes in the amount of shareholders' equity
Not applicable
Application of special accounting for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements Omitted due to immateriality.
Changes in accounting policies
Not applicable
Changes in accounting estimates
Not applicable
Additional information
Accounting estimates associated with the spread of the new coronavirus infections (COVID-19)
Even though the impact of COVID-19 on economic activity differs by region, accounting estimates made in regard to impairment accounting for non-current assets, assessing the recoverability of deferred tax assets and so forth are calculated under the assumption that the impact of COVID-19 will continue for a certain period of time until the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, despite it gradually coming under control from the latter half of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020. However, as the economic impact of COVID-19 is highly uncertain, the Group's financial position and operating results may differ from current estimates due to changes in the situation going forward.
Segment information, etc.
Segment information
I. Six months ended June 30, 2019 (from January 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019)
Information related to net sales, and profit or loss for each reportable segment
(Millions of yen)
Reportable segment
Amount recorded
Reconcili-
in the quarterly
consolidated
ation
Europe /
statements of
Japan
Americas
Total
(Note 1)
Asia
income
(Note 2)
Net sales
Sales to external customers
97,899
33,181
18,550
149,631
-
149,631
Intersegment sales or transfers
2,789
552
940
4,281
(4,281)
-
Total
100,688
33,733
19,490
153,913
(4,281)
149,631
Segment profit
12,707
4,519
1,938
19,165
(534)
18,631
Notes 1. The reconciliation amount of negative ¥534 million for segment profit includes amortization of goodwill of negative ¥225 million, amortization of intangible assets, etc. of negative ¥14 million, negative ¥318 million from reconciliation of inventories, and ¥23 million from reconciliation of transactions with other segments and miscellaneous items.
2. Segment profit has been reconciled with operating profit in the quarterly consolidated statements of income.
II.Six months ended June 30, 2020 (from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)
Information related to net sales, and profit or loss for each reportable segment
(Millions of yen)
Reportable segment
Amount recorded
Reconcili-
in the quarterly
consolidated
ation
Europe /
statements of
Japan
Americas
Total
(Note 1)
Asia
income
(Note 2)
Net sales
Sales to external customers
86,254
22,691
12,133
121,078
-
121,078
Intersegment sales or transfers
2,161
306
364
2,832
(2,832)
-
Total
88,415
22,997
12,497
123,911
(2,832)
121,078
Segment profit
9,214
1,077
453
10,745
(201)
10,543
Notes 1. The reconciliation amount of negative ¥201 million for segment profit includes amortization of goodwill of negative ¥204 million, amortization of intangible assets, etc. of negative ¥13 million, negative ¥2 million from reconciliation of inventories, and ¥18 million from reconciliation of transactions with other segments and miscellaneous items.
2. Segment profit has been reconciled with operating profit in the quarterly consolidated statements of income.
