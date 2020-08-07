Log in
Hoshizaki : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020(Based on Japanese GAAP)

08/07/2020 | 01:04am EDT

Translation

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

August 7, 2020

Company name:

HOSHIZAKI CORPORATION

Stock exchange listing:

First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange

Securities code:

6465

URL: http://www.hoshizaki.co.jp

Representative:

Representative Director, President & COO Yasuhiro Kobayashi

Inquiries:

Executive Officer

Tadashi Mizutani

TEL: +81-562-96-1320

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

August 11, 2020

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

Yes (for institutional investors)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1.Consolidated financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2020 (from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Six months ended June 30, 2020

121,078

(19.1)

10,543

(43.4)

10,031

(45.6)

6,484

(49.3)

Six months ended June 30, 2019

149,631

(0.2)

18,631

(13.1)

18,451

(10.4)

12,800

(8.3)

Note: Comprehensive income Six months ended June 30, 2020

¥3,262 million [(69.9)%]

Six months ended June 30, 2019

¥10,843 million

[(8.0)%]

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Six months ended June 30, 2020

89.55

-

Six months ended June 30, 2019

176.76

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of June 30, 2020

346,605

237,319

68.0

3,256.25

As of December 31, 2019

351,887

242,038

68.4

3,321.31

Reference: Equity

As of June 30, 2020

¥235,819 million

As of December 31, 2019

¥240,531 million

2.Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended December 31, 2019

-

0.00

-

110.00

110.00

Year ending December 31, 2020

-

0.00

Year ending December 31, 2020

-

110.00

110.00

(Forecast)

Note: Revision of cash dividend forecast most recently announced: No

3.Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending December 31, 2020 (from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

230,000

(20.7)

15,000

(54.1)

15,300

(55.3)

10,000

(59.1)

138.08

Note: Revision of consolidated financial results forecast most recently announced: Yes

Regarding revision of consolidated financial results forecast, please refer to the "Notice Regarding Revision of Financial Forecast" published today, on August 7, 2020.

*Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended June 30, 2020

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):

No

  1. Application of special accounting for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

a. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other

No

regulations:

b. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

c. Changes in accounting estimates:

No

d. Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

  1. Number of issued shares (common shares)
    a. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2020

72,421,650

shares

As of December 31, 2019

72,421,650

shares

b. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of June 30, 2020

1,074

shares

As of December 31, 2019

1,031

shares

  1. Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Six months ended June 30, 2020

72,420,613 shares

Six months ended June 30, 2019

72,418,234 shares

  • Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
    The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors.

Attached Materials

Index

1. Qualitative information on the quarterly financial results ...................................................................................................

2

(1)

Operating results..............................................................................................................................................................

2

(2)

Financial position ............................................................................................................................................................

2

(3)

Explanation of consolidated earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements..................................................

3

2. Quarterly consolidated financial statements ........................................................................................................................

4

(1)

Consolidated balance sheets ............................................................................................................................................

4

(2)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive

income

(cumulative).....................................................................................................................................................................

5

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) .............................................................................................................

5

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative) ....................................................................................

6

(3)

Consolidated statements of cash flows............................................................................................................................

7

(4)

Notes to quarterly consolidated financial statements ......................................................................................................

8

Notes on premise of going concern...................................................................................................................................

8

Notes on significant changes in the amount of shareholders' equity ................................................................................

8

Application of special accounting for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements..........................................

8

Changes in accounting policies.........................................................................................................................................

8

Changes in accounting estimates ......................................................................................................................................

8

Additional information......................................................................................................................................................

8

Segment information, etc. .................................................................................................................................................

9

1

1. Qualitative information on the quarterly financial results

The forward-looking matters stated herein are judgments made by the Hoshizaki Group (the "Group") as of June 30, 2020.

  1. Operating results
    The Japanese economy during the six months ended June 30, 2020 saw adverse conditions as large-scale events were cancelled and people refrained from going outside for non-essential and non-urgent reasons, in addition to the temporary closure requests for various types of facilities in association with the announcement of a state of emergency that covered the entire country, in an effort to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus infections (COVID-19).
    Looking at overseas, economic activity was suppressed due to the impact of the global spread of COVID-19, and the economy rapidly deteriorated.
    Amid such circumstances, in Japan, while working to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Group focused on promoting sales of flagship products and reaching new customers. However, the Group struggled to expand sales in the food service industry, etc. due to the impact of COVID-19.
    In overseas markets, despite working to expand sales of flagship products, the Group was impacted by COVID-19 and needed to limit its sales and production activities.
    As a result of the above initiatives, the Group reported operating results for the six months ended June 30, 2020 with net sales of ¥121,078 million (down 19.1% year-on-year). Operating profit was ¥10,543 million (down 43.4% year- on-year). In addition, owing to the recording of foreign exchange losses of ¥1,434 million arising from the translation of foreign-currency assets held to Japanese yen, ordinary profit was ¥10,031 million (down 45.6% year- on-year) and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥6,484 million (down 49.3% year-on-year).
    Operating results by segment are as follows.
  1. Japan

In Japan, despite working to expand sales of products, such as refrigerators, ice makers, dishwashers and electrolytic water generators, as well as new customer acquisition, the Group generated net sales of ¥88,415 million (down 12.2% year-on-year) and segment profit of ¥9,214 million (down 27.5% year-on-year) as a result of limited sales activities necessitated by the impact of COVID-19.

  1. Americas

In the Americas, despite working to expand sales of products, such as ice makers and dispensers, the Group generated net sales of ¥22,997 million (down 31.8% year-on-year) and segment profit of ¥1,077 million (down 76.2% year-on-year) as a result of restrictions on sales and production activities and deterioration of the order environment due to the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S., etc.

  1. Europe / Asia

In Europe and Asia, despite working to expand sales of flagship products, the Group generated net sales of

¥12,497 million (down 35.9% year-on-year) and segment profit of ¥453 million (down 76.6% year-on-year) as a result of restrictions on sales and production activities and deterioration of the order environment due to the spread of COVID-19 in various Asian countries such as China as well as the European region.

  1. Financial position
    Total assets as of June 30, 2020 decreased ¥5,281 million from December 31, 2019 to ¥346,605 million.
    Current assets decreased ¥5,728 million from December 31, 2019 to ¥275,615 million. The main factors were decreases in notes and accounts receivable - trade and merchandise and finished goods.
    Non-current assets increased ¥446 million from December 31, 2019 to ¥70,989 million. The main factor was an increase in investments and other assets.
    Total liabilities as of June 30, 2020 decreased ¥563 million from December 31, 2019 to ¥109,285 million.
    Current liabilities decreased ¥464 million from December 31, 2019 to ¥86,413 million. The main factor was a decrease in notes and accounts payable - trade.
    Non-current liabilities decreased ¥98 million from December 31, 2019 to ¥22,871 million. The main factor was a decrease in other provisions.
    Net assets as of June 30, 2020 decreased ¥4,718 million from December 31, 2019 to ¥237,319 million.

2

  1. Explanation of consolidated earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements
    Although the forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending December 31, 2020 had been undetermined because it was difficult to calculate a reasonable forecast due to the impact of the spread of new coronavirus infections, the Group has calculated the forecast of consolidated financial results based on information currently available and projections.
    For details, please refer to the "Notice Regarding Revision of Financial Forecast" published today, on August 7, 2020.

3

2. Quarterly consolidated financial statements

(1)Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of December 31, 2019

As of June 30, 2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

215,093

212,558

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

31,708

28,569

Merchandise and finished goods

16,376

13,630

Work in process

3,495

3,573

Raw materials and supplies

10,464

10,928

Other

4,360

6,603

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(155)

(247)

Total current assets

281,343

275,615

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

44,303

43,367

Intangible assets

4,695

4,092

Investments and other assets

21,543

23,528

Total non-current assets

70,543

70,989

Total assets

351,887

346,605

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

16,555

12,481

Income taxes payable

3,519

5,330

Provision for bonuses

3,348

3,673

Other provisions

1,671

1,694

Other

61,783

63,233

Total current liabilities

86,878

86,413

Non-current liabilities

Retirement benefit liability

18,826

18,970

Other provisions

1,477

1,331

Other

2,666

2,570

Total non-current liabilities

22,970

22,871

Total liabilities

109,848

109,285

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

8,021

8,021

Capital surplus

14,543

14,543

Retained earnings

222,768

221,287

Treasury shares

(4)

(5)

Total shareholders' equity

245,328

243,846

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

94

11

securities

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(3,196)

(6,494)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(1,695)

(1,543)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

(4,796)

(8,027)

Non-controlling interests

1,506

1,500

Total net assets

242,038

237,319

Total liabilities and net assets

351,887

346,605

4

  1. Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
    Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Net sales

149,631

121,078

Cost of sales

92,642

75,472

Gross profit

56,988

45,606

Selling, general and administrative expenses

38,357

35,062

Operating profit

18,631

10,543

Non-operating income

Interest income

998

479

Subsidy income

-

823

Other

261

400

Total non-operating income

1,259

1,703

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

41

17

Foreign exchange losses

1,270

1,434

Temporary layoff expenses

-

672

Other

128

91

Total non-operating expenses

1,439

2,215

Ordinary profit

18,451

10,031

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of investment securities

55

44

Other

10

6

Total extraordinary income

66

51

Extraordinary losses

Loss on abandonment of non-current assets

8

32

Loss on valuation of investment securities

-

84

Other

3

4

Total extraordinary losses

12

121

Profit before income taxes

18,505

9,960

Income taxes - current

8,882

6,049

Income taxes - deferred

(3,326)

(2,671)

Total income taxes

5,555

3,377

Profit

12,950

6,583

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

149

98

Profit attributable to owners of parent

12,800

6,484

5

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Profit

12,950

6,583

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

(40)

(83)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(2,188)

(2,227)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

122

151

Share of other comprehensive income of entities

-

(1,162)

accounted for using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

(2,106)

(3,320)

Comprehensive income

10,843

3,262

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of

10,724

3,254

parent

Comprehensive income attributable to non-

119

7

controlling interests

6

(3)Consolidated statements of cash flows

(Millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before income taxes

18,505

9,960

Depreciation

2,366

2,452

Amortization of goodwill

258

237

Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability

470

371

Increase (decrease) in provision for product

(121)

(143)

warranties

Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses

843

318

Interest and dividend income

(1,010)

(486)

Foreign exchange losses (gains)

1,172

984

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

(8,167)

3,694

Decrease (increase) in inventories

2,235

2,997

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

599

(4,354)

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable - other

(2,712)

(4,102)

Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses

7,586

6,380

Increase (decrease) in advances received

(1,476)

(1,275)

Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes

204

172

Other, net

193

(949)

Subtotal

20,949

16,257

Interest and dividends received

826

555

Interest paid

(49)

(17)

Income taxes paid

(5,278)

(4,212)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

16,448

12,583

Cash flows from investing activities

Payments into time deposits

(71,004)

(61,879)

Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits

92,608

75,610

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(2,408)

(1,865)

Purchase of intangible assets

(237)

(167)

Purchase of investment securities

(63)

(3,364)

Proceeds from redemption of investment securities

1,000

-

Proceeds from sales of investment securities

440

1,350

Purchase of long-term prepaid expenses

(44)

(213)

Other, net

177

116

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

20,466

9,586

Cash flows from financing activities

Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings

120

154

Repayments of lease obligations

(62)

(205)

Dividends paid

(5,792)

(7,960)

Other, net

(9)

(14)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(5,744)

(8,026)

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash

(1,949)

(3,404)

equivalents

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

29,220

10,739

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

89,256

142,803

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

118,477

153,542

7

(4)Notes to quarterly consolidated financial statements

Notes on premise of going concern

Not applicable

Notes on significant changes in the amount of shareholders' equity

Not applicable

Application of special accounting for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements Omitted due to immateriality.

Changes in accounting policies

Not applicable

Changes in accounting estimates

Not applicable

Additional information

Accounting estimates associated with the spread of the new coronavirus infections (COVID-19)

Even though the impact of COVID-19 on economic activity differs by region, accounting estimates made in regard to impairment accounting for non-current assets, assessing the recoverability of deferred tax assets and so forth are calculated under the assumption that the impact of COVID-19 will continue for a certain period of time until the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, despite it gradually coming under control from the latter half of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020. However, as the economic impact of COVID-19 is highly uncertain, the Group's financial position and operating results may differ from current estimates due to changes in the situation going forward.

8

Segment information, etc.

Segment information

I. Six months ended June 30, 2019 (from January 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019)

Information related to net sales, and profit or loss for each reportable segment

(Millions of yen)

Reportable segment

Amount recorded

Reconcili-

in the quarterly

consolidated

ation

Europe /

statements of

Japan

Americas

Total

(Note 1)

Asia

income

(Note 2)

Net sales

Sales to external customers

97,899

33,181

18,550

149,631

-

149,631

Intersegment sales or transfers

2,789

552

940

4,281

(4,281)

-

Total

100,688

33,733

19,490

153,913

(4,281)

149,631

Segment profit

12,707

4,519

1,938

19,165

(534)

18,631

Notes 1. The reconciliation amount of negative ¥534 million for segment profit includes amortization of goodwill of negative ¥225 million, amortization of intangible assets, etc. of negative ¥14 million, negative ¥318 million from reconciliation of inventories, and ¥23 million from reconciliation of transactions with other segments and miscellaneous items.

2. Segment profit has been reconciled with operating profit in the quarterly consolidated statements of income.

II.Six months ended June 30, 2020 (from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

Information related to net sales, and profit or loss for each reportable segment

(Millions of yen)

Reportable segment

Amount recorded

Reconcili-

in the quarterly

consolidated

ation

Europe /

statements of

Japan

Americas

Total

(Note 1)

Asia

income

(Note 2)

Net sales

Sales to external customers

86,254

22,691

12,133

121,078

-

121,078

Intersegment sales or transfers

2,161

306

364

2,832

(2,832)

-

Total

88,415

22,997

12,497

123,911

(2,832)

121,078

Segment profit

9,214

1,077

453

10,745

(201)

10,543

Notes 1. The reconciliation amount of negative ¥201 million for segment profit includes amortization of goodwill of negative ¥204 million, amortization of intangible assets, etc. of negative ¥13 million, negative ¥2 million from reconciliation of inventories, and ¥18 million from reconciliation of transactions with other segments and miscellaneous items.

2. Segment profit has been reconciled with operating profit in the quarterly consolidated statements of income.

9

Disclaimer

HOSHIZAKI Corporation published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 05:03:15 UTC
