Hoshizaki : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020(Based on Japanese GAAP)

a. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares) As of June 30, 2020 72,421,650 shares As of December 31, 2019 72,421,650 shares b. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period As of June 30, 2020 1,074 shares As of December 31, 2019 1,031 shares Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year) Six months ended June 30, 2020 72,420,613 shares Six months ended June 30, 2019 72,418,234 shares Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters

The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors. Attached Materials Index 1. Qualitative information on the quarterly financial results ................................................................................................... 2 (1) Operating results.............................................................................................................................................................. 2 (2) Financial position ............................................................................................................................................................ 2 (3) Explanation of consolidated earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements.................................................. 3 2. Quarterly consolidated financial statements ........................................................................................................................ 4 (1) Consolidated balance sheets ............................................................................................................................................ 4 (2) Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)..................................................................................................................................................................... 5 Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) ............................................................................................................. 5 Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative) .................................................................................... 6 (3) Consolidated statements of cash flows............................................................................................................................ 7 (4) Notes to quarterly consolidated financial statements ...................................................................................................... 8 Notes on premise of going concern................................................................................................................................... 8 Notes on significant changes in the amount of shareholders' equity ................................................................................ 8 Application of special accounting for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements.......................................... 8 Changes in accounting policies......................................................................................................................................... 8 Changes in accounting estimates ...................................................................................................................................... 8 Additional information...................................................................................................................................................... 8 Segment information, etc. ................................................................................................................................................. 9 1 1. Qualitative information on the quarterly financial results The forward-looking matters stated herein are judgments made by the Hoshizaki Group (the "Group") as of June 30, 2020. Operating results

The Japanese economy during the six months ended June 30, 2020 saw adverse conditions as large-scale events were cancelled and people refrained from going outside for non-essential and non-urgent reasons, in addition to the temporary closure requests for various types of facilities in association with the announcement of a state of emergency that covered the entire country, in an effort to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus infections (COVID-19).

Looking at overseas, economic activity was suppressed due to the impact of the global spread of COVID-19, and the economy rapidly deteriorated.

Amid such circumstances, in Japan, while working to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Group focused on promoting sales of flagship products and reaching new customers. However, the Group struggled to expand sales in the food service industry, etc. due to the impact of COVID-19.

In overseas markets, despite working to expand sales of flagship products, the Group was impacted by COVID-19 and needed to limit its sales and production activities.

As a result of the above initiatives, the Group reported operating results for the six months ended June 30, 2020 with net sales of ¥121,078 million (down 19.1% year-on-year). Operating profit was ¥10,543 million (down 43.4% year- on-year). In addition, owing to the recording of foreign exchange losses of ¥1,434 million arising from the translation of foreign-currency assets held to Japanese yen, ordinary profit was ¥10,031 million (down 45.6% year- on-year) and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥6,484 million (down 49.3% year-on-year).

Operating results by segment are as follows. Japan In Japan, despite working to expand sales of products, such as refrigerators, ice makers, dishwashers and electrolytic water generators, as well as new customer acquisition, the Group generated net sales of ¥88,415 million (down 12.2% year-on-year) and segment profit of ¥9,214 million (down 27.5% year-on-year) as a result of limited sales activities necessitated by the impact of COVID-19. Americas In the Americas, despite working to expand sales of products, such as ice makers and dispensers, the Group generated net sales of ¥22,997 million (down 31.8% year-on-year) and segment profit of ¥1,077 million (down 76.2% year-on-year) as a result of restrictions on sales and production activities and deterioration of the order environment due to the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S., etc. Europe / Asia In Europe and Asia, despite working to expand sales of flagship products, the Group generated net sales of ¥12,497 million (down 35.9% year-on-year) and segment profit of ¥453 million (down 76.6% year-on-year) as a result of restrictions on sales and production activities and deterioration of the order environment due to the spread of COVID-19 in various Asian countries such as China as well as the European region. Financial position

Total assets as of June 30, 2020 decreased ¥5,281 million from December 31, 2019 to ¥346,605 million.

Current assets decreased ¥5,728 million from December 31, 2019 to ¥275,615 million. The main factors were decreases in notes and accounts receivable - trade and merchandise and finished goods.

Non-current assets increased ¥446 million from December 31, 2019 to ¥70,989 million. The main factor was an increase in investments and other assets.

Total liabilities as of June 30, 2020 decreased ¥563 million from December 31, 2019 to ¥109,285 million.

Current liabilities decreased ¥464 million from December 31, 2019 to ¥86,413 million. The main factor was a decrease in notes and accounts payable - trade.

Non-current liabilities decreased ¥98 million from December 31, 2019 to ¥22,871 million. The main factor was a decrease in other provisions.

Net assets as of June 30, 2020 decreased ¥4,718 million from December 31, 2019 to ¥237,319 million. 2 Explanation of consolidated earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements

Although the forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending December 31, 2020 had been undetermined because it was difficult to calculate a reasonable forecast due to the impact of the spread of new coronavirus infections, the Group has calculated the forecast of consolidated financial results based on information currently available and projections.

For details, please refer to the "Notice Regarding Revision of Financial Forecast" published today, on August 7, 2020. 3 2. Quarterly consolidated financial statements (1)Consolidated balance sheets (Millions of yen) As of December 31, 2019 As of June 30, 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 215,093 212,558 Notes and accounts receivable - trade 31,708 28,569 Merchandise and finished goods 16,376 13,630 Work in process 3,495 3,573 Raw materials and supplies 10,464 10,928 Other 4,360 6,603 Allowance for doubtful accounts (155) (247) Total current assets 281,343 275,615 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 44,303 43,367 Intangible assets 4,695 4,092 Investments and other assets 21,543 23,528 Total non-current assets 70,543 70,989 Total assets 351,887 346,605 Liabilities Current liabilities Notes and accounts payable - trade 16,555 12,481 Income taxes payable 3,519 5,330 Provision for bonuses 3,348 3,673 Other provisions 1,671 1,694 Other 61,783 63,233 Total current liabilities 86,878 86,413 Non-current liabilities Retirement benefit liability 18,826 18,970 Other provisions 1,477 1,331 Other 2,666 2,570 Total non-current liabilities 22,970 22,871 Total liabilities 109,848 109,285 Net assets Shareholders' equity Share capital 8,021 8,021 Capital surplus 14,543 14,543 Retained earnings 222,768 221,287 Treasury shares (4) (5) Total shareholders' equity 245,328 243,846 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale 94 11 securities Foreign currency translation adjustment (3,196) (6,494) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (1,695) (1,543) Total accumulated other comprehensive income (4,796) (8,027) Non-controlling interests 1,506 1,500 Total net assets 242,038 237,319 Total liabilities and net assets 351,887 346,605 4 Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) (Millions of yen) Six months ended Six months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Net sales 149,631 121,078 Cost of sales 92,642 75,472 Gross profit 56,988 45,606 Selling, general and administrative expenses 38,357 35,062 Operating profit 18,631 10,543 Non-operating income Interest income 998 479 Subsidy income - 823 Other 261 400 Total non-operating income 1,259 1,703 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 41 17 Foreign exchange losses 1,270 1,434 Temporary layoff expenses - 672 Other 128 91 Total non-operating expenses 1,439 2,215 Ordinary profit 18,451 10,031 Extraordinary income Gain on sales of investment securities 55 44 Other 10 6 Total extraordinary income 66 51 Extraordinary losses Loss on abandonment of non-current assets 8 32 Loss on valuation of investment securities - 84 Other 3 4 Total extraordinary losses 12 121 Profit before income taxes 18,505 9,960 Income taxes - current 8,882 6,049 Income taxes - deferred (3,326) (2,671) Total income taxes 5,555 3,377 Profit 12,950 6,583 Profit attributable to non-controlling interests 149 98 Profit attributable to owners of parent 12,800 6,484 5 Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative) (Millions of yen) Six months ended Six months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Profit 12,950 6,583 Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities (40) (83) Foreign currency translation adjustment (2,188) (2,227) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax 122 151 Share of other comprehensive income of entities - (1,162) accounted for using equity method Total other comprehensive income (2,106) (3,320) Comprehensive income 10,843 3,262 Comprehensive income attributable to Comprehensive income attributable to owners of 10,724 3,254 parent Comprehensive income attributable to non- 119 7 controlling interests 6 (3)Consolidated statements of cash flows (Millions of yen) Six months ended Six months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before income taxes 18,505 9,960 Depreciation 2,366 2,452 Amortization of goodwill 258 237 Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability 470 371 Increase (decrease) in provision for product (121) (143) warranties Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses 843 318 Interest and dividend income (1,010) (486) Foreign exchange losses (gains) 1,172 984 Decrease (increase) in trade receivables (8,167) 3,694 Decrease (increase) in inventories 2,235 2,997 Increase (decrease) in trade payables 599 (4,354) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable - other (2,712) (4,102) Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses 7,586 6,380 Increase (decrease) in advances received (1,476) (1,275) Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes 204 172 Other, net 193 (949) Subtotal 20,949 16,257 Interest and dividends received 826 555 Interest paid (49) (17) Income taxes paid (5,278) (4,212) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 16,448 12,583 Cash flows from investing activities Payments into time deposits (71,004) (61,879) Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits 92,608 75,610 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (2,408) (1,865) Purchase of intangible assets (237) (167) Purchase of investment securities (63) (3,364) Proceeds from redemption of investment securities 1,000 - Proceeds from sales of investment securities 440 1,350 Purchase of long-term prepaid expenses (44) (213) Other, net 177 116 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 20,466 9,586 Cash flows from financing activities Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings 120 154 Repayments of lease obligations (62) (205) Dividends paid (5,792) (7,960) Other, net (9) (14) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (5,744) (8,026) Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash (1,949) (3,404) equivalents Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 29,220 10,739 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 89,256 142,803 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 118,477 153,542 7 (4)Notes to quarterly consolidated financial statements Notes on premise of going concern Not applicable Notes on significant changes in the amount of shareholders' equity Not applicable Application of special accounting for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements Omitted due to immateriality. Changes in accounting policies Not applicable Changes in accounting estimates Not applicable Additional information Accounting estimates associated with the spread of the new coronavirus infections (COVID-19) Even though the impact of COVID-19 on economic activity differs by region, accounting estimates made in regard to impairment accounting for non-current assets, assessing the recoverability of deferred tax assets and so forth are calculated under the assumption that the impact of COVID-19 will continue for a certain period of time until the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, despite it gradually coming under control from the latter half of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020. However, as the economic impact of COVID-19 is highly uncertain, the Group's financial position and operating results may differ from current estimates due to changes in the situation going forward. 8 Segment information, etc. Segment information I. Six months ended June 30, 2019 (from January 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019) Information related to net sales, and profit or loss for each reportable segment (Millions of yen) Reportable segment Amount recorded Reconcili- in the quarterly consolidated ation Europe / statements of Japan Americas Total (Note 1) Asia income (Note 2) Net sales Sales to external customers 97,899 33,181 18,550 149,631 - 149,631 Intersegment sales or transfers 2,789 552 940 4,281 (4,281) - Total 100,688 33,733 19,490 153,913 (4,281) 149,631 Segment profit 12,707 4,519 1,938 19,165 (534) 18,631 Notes 1. The reconciliation amount of negative ¥534 million for segment profit includes amortization of goodwill of negative ¥225 million, amortization of intangible assets, etc. of negative ¥14 million, negative ¥318 million from reconciliation of inventories, and ¥23 million from reconciliation of transactions with other segments and miscellaneous items. 2. Segment profit has been reconciled with operating profit in the quarterly consolidated statements of income. II.Six months ended June 30, 2020 (from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) Information related to net sales, and profit or loss for each reportable segment (Millions of yen) Reportable segment Amount recorded Reconcili- in the quarterly consolidated ation Europe / statements of Japan Americas Total (Note 1) Asia income (Note 2) Net sales Sales to external customers 86,254 22,691 12,133 121,078 - 121,078 Intersegment sales or transfers 2,161 306 364 2,832 (2,832) - Total 88,415 22,997 12,497 123,911 (2,832) 121,078 Segment profit 9,214 1,077 453 10,745 (201) 10,543 Notes 1. The reconciliation amount of negative ¥201 million for segment profit includes amortization of goodwill of negative ¥204 million, amortization of intangible assets, etc. of negative ¥13 million, negative ¥2 million from reconciliation of inventories, and ¥18 million from reconciliation of transactions with other segments and miscellaneous items. 2. Segment profit has been reconciled with operating profit in the quarterly consolidated statements of income. 9 Attachments Original document

