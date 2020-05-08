Hosiden : Financial Results of the Fiscal Year ended March.31,2020
0
05/08/2020 | 03:39am EDT
FINANCIAL RELEASE
FROM APRIL.1,2019
TO MARCH.31,2020
HOSIDEN CORPORATION
May.8,2020
1. Consolidated Results For The Years Ended March.31, 2020 And 2019
(1)Consolidated Operating Results(Years ended March.31,2020 and 2019)
Percentages indicate year - on - year changes
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
2020
211,912
(9.2)
11,219
(2.1)
11,353
(15.0)
9,433
(11.9)
2019
233,435
(22.0)
11,457
(12.2)
13,357
26.6
10,709
4.7
Net Income
Diluted Net
Return on
Ordinary Income
Operating Income
Per Share
Income Per Share
Equity
to Total Assets
to Net Sales
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
2020
161.37
150.38
9.7
8.0
5.3
2019
180.62
168.70
11.8
9.8
4.9
(2)Consolidated Financial Position(As of March.31,2020 and 2019)
Total Assets
Net Assets
Shareholders' Equity Ratio
Net Assets Per Share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
2020
150,161
100,767
67.1
1,723.79
2019
133,470
94,113
70.5
1,609.93
(3)Consolidated Cash Flows(Years ended March.31,2020 and 2019)
Cash Flows from
Cash Flows from
Cash Flows from
Cash Flows from
Operating Activities
Investing Activities
Financing Activities
Equivalents (FY End)
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
2020
2,122
(4,775)
(2,147)
62,649
2019
25,593
(5,168)
(4,544)
68,061
2.Dividends(Years ended March.31,2020 and 2019,and the year ending March.31,2021)
Dividends per Share(Yen)
Dividends in Total
Dividend Payout Ratio
Dividends on
(annual)
(consolidated)
Net Assets
Interim
Year-End
Annual
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of yen
%
%
2019
10.00
15.00
25.00
1,471
13.7
1.6
2020
10.00
15.00
25.00
1,461
15.5
1.5
2021 (Projected)
-
-
-
-
Reference:
The forecast of cash dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 have yet to be determined at this point.
3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021(from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
The forecast of consolidated earnings for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 have yet to be determined at this point, because of the effect of the spread of the novel coronavirus. We will carefully assess the impact and announce it promptly when we can disclose reasonable forecast.
(Reference)Non-Consolidated Results
1.Non-Consolidated Results For The Years Ended March.31, 2020 and 2019 (1)Non-Consolidated Operating Results(Years ended March.31,2020 and 2019)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Net Income
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
2020
167,075
(10.6)
5,052
(18.2)
5,701
(35.3)
4,566
(30.6)
2019
186,942
(22.1)
6,173
(29.5)
8,811
23.4
6,584
(3.0)
Net Income
Diluted Net
Per Share
Income Per Share
Yen
Yen
2020
78.12
72.68
2019
111.05
103.63
(2)Non-Consolidated Financial Position(As of March.31,2020 and 2019)
Total Assets
Net Assets
Shareholders' Equity
Net Assets Per Share
Ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
2020
121,913
71,484
58.6
1,222.87
2019
110,821
68,655
62.0
1,174.45
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
Yen (millions)
ASSETS
ACCOUNT ITEMS
Mar.31,2019
Mar.31,2020
Current assets
1.
Cash and deposits
53,863
49,213
2.
Notes receivable and accounts receivable-trade
21,687
26,183
3.
Short-term investment securities
16,300
14,599
4.
Inventories
17,387
33,051
5.
Accounts receivable from sub-contractors
1,569
1,571
6.
Other current assets
2,068
2,874
Allowance for doubtful receivables
(25)
(27)
Total of current assets
112,851
127,468
Fixed assets
(1) Property plant and equipment
1.
Buildings and structures
3,961
4,600
2.
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
4,559
6,097
3.
Land
3,483
3,445
4.
Construction in progress
480
432
5.
Other property plant and equipment
1,775
2,221
Total of property plant and equipment
14,260
16,797
(2) Intangible assets
367
393
(3) Investments and other assets
1.
Investment securities
4,390
3,683
2.
Net defined benefit assets
79
231
3.
Deferred tax assets
925
915
4.
Other investments
1,005
955
Allowance for doubtful receivables
(410)
(284)
Total of investments and other assets
5,991
5,501
Total of fixed assets
20,619
22,693
Total assets
133,470
150,161
Yen (millions)
LIABILITIES
ACCOUNT ITEMS
Mar.31,2019
Mar.31,2020
Current liabilities
1.
Notes payable and accounts payable-trade
14,168
25,050
2.
Short-term debt
2,768
1,990
3.
Income tax payable
1,837
1,819
4.
Provision for directors' bonuses
123
166
5.
Other current liabilities
4,147
4,196
Total of current liabilities
23,046
33,223
Long-term liabilities
1.
Convertible bond-type bonds with
10,116
10,094
subscription rights to shares
2.
Deferred tax liabilities
1,094
780
3.
Net defined benefit liabilities
4,332
4,434
4.
Other long-term liabilities
767
861
Total of long-term liabilities
16,310
16,170
Total liabilities
39,357
49,394
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Owner's equity
1. Common stock
13,660
13,660
2. Additional paid-in capital
19,596
19,596
3. Retained earnings
69,881
77,791
4.Treasury stock
(8,660)
(8,661)
Total of owner's equity
94,477
102,386
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1.Unrealized gains on other securities
1,950
1,676
2. Translation adjustments
(2,548)
(3,334)
3. Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
232
38
Total of accumulated other comprehensive income
(364)
(1,619)
Total shareholders' equity
94,113
100,767
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
133,470
150,161
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
Yen (millions)
ACCOUNT ITEMS
Year ended
Year ended
Mar.31,2019
Mar.31,2020
Net sales
233,435
211,912
Cost of sales
211,175
190,571
Gross profit
22,260
21,341
Selling, general and administrative expenses
10,802
10,121
Operating income
11,457
11,219
Non-operating income
2,048
423
1.
Interest income
182
196
2.
Dividend income
98
104
3.
Exchange gain
1,598
-
4.
Other
169
122
Non-operating expenses
(148)
(290)
1.
Interest expenses
(111)
(107)
2.
Exchange loss
-
(108)
3.
Commission for syndicate loan
(17)
(42)
4.
Other
(18)
(32)
Ordinary income
13,357
11,353
Extraordinary income
251
351
1.
Gain on sales of fixed assets
6
20
2.
Gain on sales of investment securities
0
313
3.
Gain on liquidation of subsidiaries
240
-
4.
Other
4
16
Extraordinary loss
(4)
(171)
1.
Loss on disposal and sales of fixed assets
(4)
(156)
2.
Other
-
(14)
Income before income taxes
13,603
11,532
Income taxes
2,894
2,099
1. Current income taxes
2,133
2,338
2. Deferred income taxes
761
(239)
Net income
10,709
9,433
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
-
-
Profit attributable to owners of parent
10,709
9,433
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Yen (millions)
ACCOUNT ITEMS
Year ended
Year ended
Mar.31,2019
Mar.31,2020
Net income
10,709
9,433
Other comprehensive income
Net unrealized holding gains on securities
(347)
(274)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(844)
(786)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(0)
(193)
Total other comprehensive income
(1,192)
(1,254)
Comprehensive income
9,516
8,178
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to
9,516
8,178
owners of parent
Comprehensive income attributable to
-
-
non-controlling interests
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Yen (millions)
ACCOUNT ITEMS
Year ended
Year ended
Mar.31,2019
Mar.31,2020
Operating activities
1. Profit before income taxes
13,603
11,532
2. Depreciation
3,233
3,213
3.Increase(Decrease) in allowance for
35
4
doubtful receivables
4. Increase(Decrease) in net defined benefit liabilities
(155)
(80)
5.Interest and dividends income
(280)
(301)
6.Interest expense
111
107
7. Loss(Gain) on disposal and sales of fixed assets
(1)
136
8. Loss(Gain) on valuation of investment securities
-
14
9. Decrease(Increase) in notes and
8,759
(5,173)
accounts receivables- trade
10.Decrease(Increase) in inventories
11,935
(15,965)
11.Decrease(Increase) in accounts receivables from
122
(2)
sub-contractors
12. Decrease(Increase) in other assets
919
(887)
13.Increase(Decrease) in notes and accounts
(10,979)
11,650
payables-trade
14. Increase (Decrease) in other liabilities
(87)
230
15.Other -net
176
101
Sub-total
27,392
4,580
16.Interest and dividends - received
253
282
17.Interest - paid
(116)
(103)
18.Income taxes- paid
(1,970)
(2,872)
19.Income taxes- refunded
34
236
Net cash provided by operating activities
25,593
2,122
Yen (millions)
ACCOUNT ITEMS
Year ended
Year ended
Mar.31,2019
Mar.31,2020
Investing activities
1.
Decrease(Increase) from deposits
(1,066)
535
2.Capital expenditures
(3,999)
(5,996)
3.Proceeds from sales of fix assets
202
146
4.
Payments for purchases of investment securities
(15)
-
5.
Proceeds from sales of investment securities
0
621
6.
Increase from intangible assets
(150)
(148)
7.
Other-net
(140)
65
Net cash used in investing activities
(5,168)
(4,775)
Financing activities
1.
Increase(Decrease) in short-term debt
(2,119)
(550)
2.
Purchases of treasury stock
(910)
(1)
3.
Dividends paid
(1,486)
(1,461)
4.
Other
(28)
(133)
Net cash used in financing activities
(4,544)
(2,147)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and
(225)
(611)
Cash Equivalents
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
15,655
(5,411)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
52,405
68,061
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
68,061
62,649
SEGMENT INFORMATION
Information Regarding Amount of Sales,Profit or Loss,Asset,And Other Items of Individual Segment Information
The Year Ended March 31,2020(From April 1,2019 to March 31,2020)