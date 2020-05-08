Hosiden : Financial Results of the Fiscal Year ended March.31,2020

May.8,2020 1. Consolidated Results For The Years Ended March.31, 2020 And 2019 (1)Consolidated Operating Results(Years ended March.31,2020 and 2019) Percentages indicate year - on - year changes Net Sales Operating Income Ordinary Income Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % 2020 211,912 (9.2) 11,219 (2.1) 11,353 (15.0) 9,433 (11.9) 2019 233,435 (22.0) 11,457 (12.2) 13,357 26.6 10,709 4.7 Net Income Diluted Net Return on Ordinary Income Operating Income Per Share Income Per Share Equity to Total Assets to Net Sales Yen Yen % % % 2020 161.37 150.38 9.7 8.0 5.3 2019 180.62 168.70 11.8 9.8 4.9 (2)Consolidated Financial Position(As of March.31,2020 and 2019) Total Assets Net Assets Shareholders' Equity Ratio Net Assets Per Share Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen 2020 150,161 100,767 67.1 1,723.79 2019 133,470 94,113 70.5 1,609.93 (3)Consolidated Cash Flows(Years ended March.31,2020 and 2019) Cash Flows from Cash Flows from Cash Flows from Cash Flows from Operating Activities Investing Activities Financing Activities Equivalents (FY End) Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen 2020 2,122 (4,775) (2,147) 62,649 2019 25,593 (5,168) (4,544) 68,061

2.Dividends(Years ended March.31,2020 and 2019,and the year ending March.31,2021)

Dividends per Share(Yen) Dividends in Total Dividend Payout Ratio Dividends on (annual) (consolidated) Net Assets Interim Year-End Annual Yen Yen Yen Millions of yen % % 2019 10.00 15.00 25.00 1,471 13.7 1.6 2020 10.00 15.00 25.00 1,461 15.5 1.5 2021 (Projected) - - - -

Reference:

The forecast of cash dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 have yet to be determined at this point.

3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021(from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

The forecast of consolidated earnings for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 have yet to be determined at this point, because of the effect of the spread of the novel coronavirus. We will carefully assess the impact and announce it promptly when we can disclose reasonable forecast.