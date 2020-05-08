Hosiden : Financial Results of the Fiscal Year ended March.31,2020

Log in
05/08/2020

FINANCIAL RELEASE

FROM APRIL.1,2019

TO MARCH.31,2020

HOSIDEN CORPORATION

-1-

May.8,2020

1. Consolidated Results For The Years Ended March.31, 2020 And 2019

(1)Consolidated Operating Results(Years ended March.31,2020 and 2019)

Percentages indicate year - on - year changes

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

2020

211,912

(9.2)

11,219

(2.1)

11,353

(15.0)

9,433

(11.9)

2019

233,435

(22.0)

11,457

(12.2)

13,357

26.6

10,709

4.7

Net Income

Diluted Net

Return on

Ordinary Income

Operating Income

Per Share

Income Per Share

Equity

to Total Assets

to Net Sales

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

2020

161.37

150.38

9.7

8.0

5.3

2019

180.62

168.70

11.8

9.8

4.9

(2)Consolidated Financial Position(As of March.31,2020 and 2019)

Total Assets

Net Assets

Shareholders' Equity Ratio

Net Assets Per Share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

2020

150,161

100,767

67.1

1,723.79

2019

133,470

94,113

70.5

1,609.93

(3)Consolidated Cash Flows(Years ended March.31,2020 and 2019)

Cash Flows from

Cash Flows from

Cash Flows from

Cash Flows from

Operating Activities

Investing Activities

Financing Activities

Equivalents (FY End)

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

2020

2,122

(4,775)

(2,147)

62,649

2019

25,593

(5,168)

(4,544)

68,061

2.Dividends(Years ended March.31,2020 and 2019,and the year ending March.31,2021)

Dividends per Share(Yen)

Dividends in Total

Dividend Payout Ratio

Dividends on

(annual)

(consolidated)

Net Assets

Interim

Year-End

Annual

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of yen

%

%

2019

10.00

15.00

25.00

1,471

13.7

1.6

2020

10.00

15.00

25.00

1,461

15.5

1.5

2021 (Projected)

-

-

-

-

Reference:

The forecast of cash dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 have yet to be determined at this point.

3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021(from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

The forecast of consolidated earnings for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 have yet to be determined at this point, because of the effect of the spread of the novel coronavirus. We will carefully assess the impact and announce it promptly when we can disclose reasonable forecast.

-2-

(Reference)Non-Consolidated Results

1.Non-Consolidated Results For The Years Ended March.31, 2020 and 2019 (1)Non-Consolidated Operating Results(Years ended March.31,2020 and 2019)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Net Income

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

2020

167,075

(10.6)

5,052

(18.2)

5,701

(35.3)

4,566

(30.6)

2019

186,942

(22.1)

6,173

(29.5)

8,811

23.4

6,584

(3.0)

Net Income

Diluted Net

Per Share

Income Per Share

Yen

Yen

2020

78.12

72.68

2019

111.05

103.63

(2)Non-Consolidated Financial Position(As of March.31,2020 and 2019)

Total Assets

Net Assets

Shareholders' Equity

Net Assets Per Share

Ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

2020

121,913

71,484

58.6

1,222.87

2019

110,821

68,655

62.0

1,174.45

-3-

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Yen (millions)

ASSETS

ACCOUNT ITEMS

Mar.31,2019

Mar.31,2020

Current assets

1.

Cash and deposits

53,863

49,213

2.

Notes receivable and accounts receivable-trade

21,687

26,183

3.

Short-term investment securities

16,300

14,599

4.

Inventories

17,387

33,051

5.

Accounts receivable from sub-contractors

1,569

1,571

6.

Other current assets

2,068

2,874

Allowance for doubtful receivables

(25)

(27)

Total of current assets

112,851

127,468

Fixed assets

(1) Property plant and equipment

1.

Buildings and structures

3,961

4,600

2.

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

4,559

6,097

3.

Land

3,483

3,445

4.

Construction in progress

480

432

5.

Other property plant and equipment

1,775

2,221

Total of property plant and equipment

14,260

16,797

(2) Intangible assets

367

393

(3) Investments and other assets

1.

Investment securities

4,390

3,683

2.

Net defined benefit assets

79

231

3.

Deferred tax assets

925

915

4.

Other investments

1,005

955

Allowance for doubtful receivables

(410)

(284)

Total of investments and other assets

5,991

5,501

Total of fixed assets

20,619

22,693

Total assets

133,470

150,161

-4-

Yen (millions)

LIABILITIES

ACCOUNT ITEMS

Mar.31,2019

Mar.31,2020

Current liabilities

1.

Notes payable and accounts payable-trade

14,168

25,050

2.

Short-term debt

2,768

1,990

3.

Income tax payable

1,837

1,819

4.

Provision for directors' bonuses

123

166

5.

Other current liabilities

4,147

4,196

Total of current liabilities

23,046

33,223

Long-term liabilities

1.

Convertible bond-type bonds with

10,116

10,094

subscription rights to shares

2.

Deferred tax liabilities

1,094

780

3.

Net defined benefit liabilities

4,332

4,434

4.

Other long-term liabilities

767

861

Total of long-term liabilities

16,310

16,170

Total liabilities

39,357

49,394

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Owner's equity

1. Common stock

13,660

13,660

2. Additional paid-in capital

19,596

19,596

3. Retained earnings

69,881

77,791

4.Treasury stock

(8,660)

(8,661)

Total of owner's equity

94,477

102,386

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1.Unrealized gains on other securities

1,950

1,676

2. Translation adjustments

(2,548)

(3,334)

3. Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

232

38

Total of accumulated other comprehensive income

(364)

(1,619)

Total shareholders' equity

94,113

100,767

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

133,470

150,161

-5-

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

Yen (millions)

ACCOUNT ITEMS

Year ended

Year ended

Mar.31,2019

Mar.31,2020

Net sales

233,435

211,912

Cost of sales

211,175

190,571

Gross profit

22,260

21,341

Selling, general and administrative expenses

10,802

10,121

Operating income

11,457

11,219

Non-operating income

2,048

423

1.

Interest income

182

196

2.

Dividend income

98

104

3.

Exchange gain

1,598

-

4.

Other

169

122

Non-operating expenses

(148)

(290)

1.

Interest expenses

(111)

(107)

2.

Exchange loss

-

(108)

3.

Commission for syndicate loan

(17)

(42)

4.

Other

(18)

(32)

Ordinary income

13,357

11,353

Extraordinary income

251

351

1.

Gain on sales of fixed assets

6

20

2.

Gain on sales of investment securities

0

313

3.

Gain on liquidation of subsidiaries

240

-

4.

Other

4

16

Extraordinary loss

(4)

(171)

1.

Loss on disposal and sales of fixed assets

(4)

(156)

2.

Other

-

(14)

Income before income taxes

13,603

11,532

Income taxes

2,894

2,099

1. Current income taxes

2,133

2,338

2. Deferred income taxes

761

(239)

Net income

10,709

9,433

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

-

-

Profit attributable to owners of parent

10,709

9,433

-6-

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Yen (millions)

ACCOUNT ITEMS

Year ended

Year ended

Mar.31,2019

Mar.31,2020

Net income

10,709

9,433

Other comprehensive income

Net unrealized holding gains on securities

(347)

(274)

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(844)

(786)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(0)

(193)

Total other comprehensive income

(1,192)

(1,254)

Comprehensive income

9,516

8,178

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to

9,516

8,178

owners of parent

Comprehensive income attributable to

-

-

non-controlling interests

-7-

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Yen (millions)

ACCOUNT ITEMS

Year ended

Year ended

Mar.31,2019

Mar.31,2020

Operating activities

1. Profit before income taxes

13,603

11,532

2. Depreciation

3,233

3,213

3.Increase(Decrease) in allowance for

35

4

doubtful receivables

4. Increase(Decrease) in net defined benefit liabilities

(155)

(80)

5.Interest and dividends income

(280)

(301)

6.Interest expense

111

107

7. Loss(Gain) on disposal and sales of fixed assets

(1)

136

8. Loss(Gain) on valuation of investment securities

-

14

9. Decrease(Increase) in notes and

8,759

(5,173)

accounts receivables- trade

10.Decrease(Increase) in inventories

11,935

(15,965)

11.Decrease(Increase) in accounts receivables from

122

(2)

sub-contractors

12. Decrease(Increase) in other assets

919

(887)

13.Increase(Decrease) in notes and accounts

(10,979)

11,650

payables-trade

14. Increase (Decrease) in other liabilities

(87)

230

15.Other -net

176

101

Sub-total

27,392

4,580

16.Interest and dividends - received

253

282

17.Interest - paid

(116)

(103)

18.Income taxes- paid

(1,970)

(2,872)

19.Income taxes- refunded

34

236

Net cash provided by operating activities

25,593

2,122

-8-

Yen (millions)

ACCOUNT ITEMS

Year ended

Year ended

Mar.31,2019

Mar.31,2020

Investing activities

1.

Decrease(Increase) from deposits

(1,066)

535

2.Capital expenditures

(3,999)

(5,996)

3.Proceeds from sales of fix assets

202

146

4.

Payments for purchases of investment securities

(15)

-

5.

Proceeds from sales of investment securities

0

621

6.

Increase from intangible assets

(150)

(148)

7.

Other-net

(140)

65

Net cash used in investing activities

(5,168)

(4,775)

Financing activities

1.

Increase(Decrease) in short-term debt

(2,119)

(550)

2.

Purchases of treasury stock

(910)

(1)

3.

Dividends paid

(1,486)

(1,461)

4.

Other

(28)

(133)

Net cash used in financing activities

(4,544)

(2,147)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and

(225)

(611)

Cash Equivalents

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

15,655

(5,411)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

52,405

68,061

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

68,061

62,649

-9-

SEGMENT INFORMATION

Information Regarding Amount of Sales,Profit or Loss,Asset,And Other Items of Individual Segment Information

The Year Ended March 31,2020(From April 1,2019 to March 31,2020)

Yen (millions)

Reportable segments

Adjusted

Amount on

Electro-

Applied

Acoustic

Display

amount or

consolidated

mechanical

equipment

Total

corporate

components

components

components

and others

Sales

Sales to customers

179,862

15,383

8,577

8,143

211,967

(54)

211,912

Inter-segment sales

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

or Transfer

Total

179,862

15,383

8,577

8,143

211,967

(54)

211,912

Segment profit

9,223

794

214

1,126

11,359

(140)

11,219

Segment asset

68,952

6,961

2,844

2,939

81,702

68,463

150,161

Other items

Depreciation expense

2,713

673

199

283

3,869

(656)

3,213

Increase in tangible

fixed asset and

4,888

741

96

173

5,899

85

5,985

intangible fixed asset

-10-

NET SALES BY PRODUCTS

Yen (millions)

Years ended March.31,2020

Amount

%

Electro-mechanical components

179,701

84.9

Acoustic components

15,525

7.3

Display components

8,550

4.0

Applied equipment and others

8,134

3.8

Total

211,912

100.0

-11-

Hosiden Corporation published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 07:38:02 UTC
