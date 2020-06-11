Log in
Hosken Consolidated Investments Limited    HCI   ZAE000003257

HOSKEN CONSOLIDATED INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(HCI)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 06/10
32.27 ZAR   -2.21%
11:08aHOSKEN CONSOLIDATED INVESTMENTS : Updated trading statement
PU
06/05HOSKEN CONSOLIDATED INVESTMENTS : Trading statement
PU
05/21S.Africa's Tsogo Sun Hotels flags lower core profit due to travel restrictions
RE
Hosken Consolidated Investments : UPDATED TRADING STATEMENT

06/11/2020 | 11:08am EDT

In terms of section 3.4 (b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, companies are required to publish a trading statement as soon as they are reasonably certain that the financial results for the current reporting period will be more than 20% different than that of the previous corresponding period.

Shareholders are referred to the Company's previous trading statement on SENS on 5 June 2020 and are hereby advised that a reasonable degree of certainty exists that for the year ended 31 March 2020, the Company will report a loss per share of between 4 571.1 cents and 4 612.4 cents, as compared to basic earnings (profit) per share of 826.2 cents for the prior year, and headline earnings (profit) per share of between 1 233.8 cents and 1 293.8 cents, being an increase of between 2.8% and 7.8% as compared to headline earnings per share of 1 200.2 cents for the prior year.

Earnings per share of the Company has been negatively impacted inter alia by:

- The downward revaluation of investment properties and impairment of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment relating to its gaming operations;
- The downward revaluation of investment properties and impairment of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment relating to its hotel operations; and
- The impairment of certain exploration assets by its oil and gas exploration interests.

The above information has not been reviewed or reported on by the Company`s auditors. The Company`s provisional results are expected to be published on or about 17 June 2020.

Cape Town
11 June 2020

Disclaimer

HCI - Hosken Consolidated Investments Limited published this content on 11 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2020 15:07:03 UTC
